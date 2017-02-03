Search

Advanced search

Controversial development at 156 West End Lane approved by Camden

14:56 03 February 2017

West Hampstead Stop The Blocks campaigners outside the committee meeting at Camden Town Hall last night. (Photo: Polly Hancock)

West Hampstead Stop The Blocks campaigners outside the committee meeting at Camden Town Hall last night. (Photo: Polly Hancock)

Archant

The application, for the redevelopment of office spaces into an eight-storey housing block, was approved by the council’s planning committee.

Comment
The plans will see 156 West End Lane knocked down and replaced with eight-storey housing blocks.The plans will see 156 West End Lane knocked down and replaced with eight-storey housing blocks.

Developers A2 Dominion lodged the application that will see the current site, housing offices along with Travis Perkins building merchants, torn down and replaced by 164 new homes - half of which are earmarked as being “significantly below market rent”.

The development will also provide retail, community and employment space.

However, the plans caused fury among some residents - with designs described as a “blot on the landscape” - with a “Save West Hampstead” opposition campaign also set up to fight the proposals.

Ian Ferrie, a Lymington Road resident nearby, previously told the Ham&High: “The magnitude of this development is astronomical, especially as it is right next to a conservation area. It’s a blot on the landscape.”

In an open letter to Camden Council and A2 Dominion, “Save West Hampstead” outlined their mission to “ensure proper scrutiny is applied both to the management of public assets and to the people we elect to represent us and provide stewardship for our community”.

“We are calling for a better solution,” they wrote.

“Councillors and elected representatives are transient, but the communities they leave behind are forced to live with their legacies.

“There are better ways than the proposals outlined and these need to be explored before a decision that will negatively impact the community, the environment and the general amenity of residents while simultaneously failing to provide the type of housing that is so desperately needed.”

However, despite their protest and a number of campaigners gathering outside Camden Town Hall ahead of a Planning Committee meeting last night, the proposals were approved by councillors.

Cllr Theo Blackwell, Cabinet Member for Finance, Technology and Growth at Camden Council, welcomed the decision.

He said: “Camden welcomes the plans for new buildings on the site of the old 1970s Camden offices at West End Lane. The plans approved 50% affordable housing on the development - a rare achievement. This means homes to rent at 30% market rents for people on our waiting list and shared ownership homes for those on average incomes.

“It also provides employment space for start-ups and light industrial uses.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Muswell Hill staff and pupils drive to keep cold refugees snug

17:27 Nathalie Raffray
Children at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill with their SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton)

Children from a primary school in Muswell Hill have packed hundreds of SNUG packs for their headmistress to deliver to refugees abroad.

Controversial development at 156 West End Lane approved by Camden

14:56 Sam Corbishley
West Hampstead Stop The Blocks campaigners outside the committee meeting at Camden Town Hall last night. (Photo: Polly Hancock)

The application, for the redevelopment of office spaces into an eight-storey housing block, was approved by the council’s planning committee.

Camden leader moves to reassure faith groups after Donald Trump sows ‘division and hate’

15:28 Iain Burns
Cllr Sarah Hayward

The leader of Camden Council has written to faith and community groups in the borough to express solidarity in the face of US president Donald Trump’s migration policy.

Baroness asks UK government to call for release of Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Yesterday, 16:54 Iain Burns
Baroness Northover, left, Baron Campbell of Pittenweem, right, with Richard Ratcliffe and his mother Barbara Ratcliffe in the centre

Members of the House of Lords have discussed the “cruel and manipulative” treatment of Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been imprisoned in Iran with her two-year-old daughter.

Crouch End comic Arabella Weir supports cancer day after losing family and friends

Yesterday, 16:09 Nathalie Raffray
Arabella Weir is wearing a unity band in support of World Cancer Day

Crouch End’s comic actress and author is supporting World Cancer Day in memory of her mother, father, best friend and step mother after losing all four to the devastating disease.

Protestors expected at West End Lane Planning Committee meeting tonight

Yesterday, 15:45 Sam Corbishley
West Hampstead Stop The Blocks taking a box of objections to the proposed development on 156 West End Lane to the planning department of Camden Council last year. From left Nazma Rahman, Bridget Dunne, Joseph Black, Ian Ferrie, Monique Henry and Wayne Stalley.

A decision on an application to demolish offices at 156 West End Lane and replace them with eight-storey housing blocks is due this evening.

Staff and members at Belsize gym ‘dumped in street’ after surprise closure

Yesterday, 12:12 Iain Burns
Peter Crimmins in the gym Picture: Natasha Nother

Members and staff at a popular Belsize gym have spoken of their sadness and frustration after it closed with no warning.

Video: ‘In Hampstead and Kilburn we do not scapegoat migrants’ – Tulip Siddiq explains vote against Brexit

Yesterday, 11:47 Iain Burns
Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq

MPs Tulip Siddiq and Catherine West both made impassioned speeches before voting against allowing Britain to leave the EU.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Petition for George Michael statue near his Highgate home given to Downing Street

John Vasiliou handing in his petition in Downing Street on Sunday

Shock after Belsize gym closes ‘without warning’

The poster on the front of the centre's window Picture: Jen Roberts

Historic Hampstead anti-slavery mansion may no longer become flats

The Heath and Hampstead Society successfully campaigned for scaffolding to protect the facade of the derelict building

Pop star George Michael secretly funded Highgate’s Fair in the Square celebrations and village Christmas Tree

George Michael, photographed outside his Highgate home. Photo: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Syrian refugee family given home thanks to generosity of Muswell Hill landlords

Landlady Atia Lokhat Hafezjee, with sons Deen 13, Eesa 15, and daughter Aayat Hafezjee 10, Dania Shabook 2.5yrs daughter of Khaled and Sheghaf Shabook a family from Aleppo Syria. (Picture: Dieter Perry)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now