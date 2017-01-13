Clissold Arms George: All welcome to attend funeral of popular Fortis Green landlord

George Karageorgis Archant

The funeral of a much-loved Fortis Green landlord will take place next week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clissold Arms owner George Karageorgis died after a short illness on January 7.

The pub is famous for its association with rock band The Kinks, which played its first ever gig there in 1960 – as well as its final one in 1996.

Mr Karageorgis’s life will be celebrated at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral Church of All Saints in Camden Street on Saturday, January 21 at 10am.

Anyone who wishes is welcome to attend the ceremony, which will be followed by a procession to New Southgate Cemetery in Brunswick Park Road via the Clissold Arms.

A wake will then be held at the pub, but only close friends and family are invited.

However manager Sonia Pereira said a separate event, to which anyone that knew him will be invited, is being organised for a later date at the Clissold Arms.

She said: “Another way that you might like to honour George’s memory and his generosity of community spirit is by donating to his two favourite charities, Mind in Haringey and The Harington Scheme.

“Some of you may know that George worked closely with these organisations in recent years, raising money for them, spreading the word about their work and holding events. It’s just another in a long list of examples of his kindness and desire to help people in our local area.”

She added: “Thank you for your continued support, kind words and thoughts.”