Search

Advanced search

Clissold Arms George: All welcome to attend funeral of popular Fortis Green landlord

11:59 13 January 2017

George Karageorgis

George Karageorgis

Archant

The funeral of a much-loved Fortis Green landlord will take place next week.

Comment

Clissold Arms owner George Karageorgis died after a short illness on January 7.

The pub is famous for its association with rock band The Kinks, which played its first ever gig there in 1960 – as well as its final one in 1996.

Mr Karageorgis’s life will be celebrated at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral Church of All Saints in Camden Street on Saturday, January 21 at 10am.

Anyone who wishes is welcome to attend the ceremony, which will be followed by a procession to New Southgate Cemetery in Brunswick Park Road via the Clissold Arms.

A wake will then be held at the pub, but only close friends and family are invited.

However manager Sonia Pereira said a separate event, to which anyone that knew him will be invited, is being organised for a later date at the Clissold Arms.

She said: “Another way that you might like to honour George’s memory and his generosity of community spirit is by donating to his two favourite charities, Mind in Haringey and The Harington Scheme.

“Some of you may know that George worked closely with these organisations in recent years, raising money for them, spreading the word about their work and holding events. It’s just another in a long list of examples of his kindness and desire to help people in our local area.”

She added: “Thank you for your continued support, kind words and thoughts.”

Related articles

Keywords: Fortis

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Clissold Arms George: All welcome to attend funeral of popular Fortis Green landlord

25 minutes ago Iain Burns
George Karageorgis

The funeral of a much-loved Fortis Green landlord will take place next week.

Man guilty of raping and trying to murder schoolgirl in West Hampstead cemetery

10:56 Iain Burns
Edward Hughes Picture: MPS

A teenager has been found guilty of attempted murder and rape after cutting a 15-year-old schoolgirl with a knife in a Hampstead cemetery before forcing her to have sex with him.

Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

Yesterday, 12:30 Iain Burns
The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

Commuters are being warned about potential disruption as sleet, snow, wind and rain have been forecast for rush hour tonight.

Budding Portland Place School thespians perform Our Country’s Good

Wed, 14:49 James Scott
Students at Portland Place School put on a production of Our Country's Good for their first upper school play.

Budding thespians at Portland Place School took to the stage to perform the first play acted out solely by the upper school.

Updated: REVEALED: The Camden streets to receive fortnightly rubbish collections

Tue, 15:43 Emily Banks and Iain Burns
Hampstead Picture: Camden Council

The thousands of Camden homes that will have their rubbish bins emptied just once every two weeks from April have been revealed this afternoon.

Man wanted after ‘spitting on and punching two passengers’ in Euston station

Tue, 09:42 Iain Burns
The suspect police wish to speak with Picture: BTP

A man alleged to have spat on and punched two passengers at Euston station before fleeing is being sought by police.

Zadie Smith delves into her time at Hampstead School

Mon, 15:56 James Scott
Zadie Smith. Credit: Dominique Nabokov

In our latest questions and answers instalment the author of White Teeth, Zadie Smith, looks back at attending Hampstead School between 1986 and 1993.

Kentish Town mum among thousands expected to march for ‘positive values’ after Trump election

Mon, 15:25 Iain Burns
A promotional image for the march Picture: WMOL

A group of women from North London who are “absolutely fed up” after the election of Donald Trump are helping to organise a women-led march to show solidarity with “people feeling nervous”.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Owner of Fortis Green pub where Kinks first played dies

George Karageorgis, owner of the Clissold Arms

Updated: REVEALED: The Camden streets to receive fortnightly rubbish collections

Hampstead Picture: Camden Council

Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

Schoolgirl stabbed and raped in West Hampstead graveyard, court hears

Six men released on bail after appearing at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now