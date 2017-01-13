Celebrity patrons of Child’s Hill charity ‘miffed’ after Downing Street cancels invitation

Andrew Thomas with wife Lorraine Picture: LST Archant

Two celebrity patrons of a Child’s Hill charity were left “really miffed” after being told they could no longer attend a reception at 10 Downing Street – while on the road to Westminster.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebrities were once welcome at No 10, as when former PM Tony Blair met Oasis star Noel Gallagher in 1997 Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Images Celebrities were once welcome at No 10, as when former PM Tony Blair met Oasis star Noel Gallagher in 1997 Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Images

The duo – who have asked not to be named – were invited to join a group from the Lowe Syndrome Trust for the Local Charities Day Reception late last year after co-founder Andrew Thomas was told he could bring two notable guests.

After being informed of the invitation “out of the blue”, Mr Thomas had to desperately phone around all the charity’s patrons to see whose schedule was free.

But when he managed to recruit two big-name supporters to join him, a last-minute phone call came in from a press officer “disinviting” his famous friends – because Downing Street “didn’t want any celebrities” at the December 14 event.

Mr Thomas, whose charity funds medical research into the genetic disorder Lowe syndrome, said: “The celebrities were really miffed.

“You have to take your passport and everything – it’s a bit of a fuss.

“I managed to get two celebrities to come, after huge effort, but someone in Downing Street obviously didn’t want them there.”

He added: “At one time they wanted celebrities, but under the headmistress [Prime Minister Theresa May] it seems they no longer do.”

Mr Thomas was invited to the event by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to meet ministers in recognition of the charity’s fundraising.

He said he was “delighted” to go, stressing that the trust – created in 2000 by Mr Thomas and his wife Lorraine after their son was diagnosed with Lowe syndrome – is finding it “ever so difficult” to constantly raise money.

“The main media companies all focus on the big charities so it’s hard for smaller ones to get any funding,” he said.

He added: “We’ve got to pay for postage, accounts, IT – it’s all a real pain, but it’s all got to be raised.”

The charity, which is run by volunteers including medical professionals and funded solely through donations, works with the National Institute for Health Research.

It initiates global medical research into the disorder as well as family support, with genetic research projects in Perdue University in the USA, Manchester and University College London Hospitals.

Lowe syndrome is a genetic disorder that can occur with no family history, affecting boys with multiple physical and mental handicaps, including cataracts in both eyes, muscle weakness, kidney problems, cysts, brittle bones, arthritis, poor growth, mental impairment with behavioural problems and epilepsy.

The DCMS has not responded to a request for a comment.