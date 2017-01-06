Celebrity Big Brother star to make splash at Parliament Hill Lido to raise funds for children’s hospice.

Model and television personality Casey Batchelor pictured at Haven House. Archant

Model Casey Batchelor, who appeared in the reality show in 2014, is taking part in the Haven House Hospice Chilly Dip challenge on February 12.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cecilia Bond and her son, Corey, at Haven House Cecilia Bond and her son, Corey, at Haven House

Belsize Park youngster Corey Bond, who recieves support from Haven House, will be cheering her on as she takes a dip into the pool and aims to swim five lengths to raise money for the charity.

Corey, who has been getting support from the hospice since 2005 has lots of complex conditions including, degenerative brain disease, epilepsy, respiratory disease and brittle bones.

Along with accessing respite care at the hospice in Woodford Green, Corey also benefits from Haven House’s Toy Home Loan service, which brings specialists toys to his home.

His mother Cecilia said: “Corey and I spend most of our lives in hospital. When we come to Haven House, it’s such a relief, I know that Corey will be looked after and it gives me time to breathe again.

Corey Bond, who lives in Belsize Park, has been supported by Haven House since 2005. Corey Bond, who lives in Belsize Park, has been supported by Haven House since 2005.

“He loves music therapy, art and going to the sensory room. The care here is absolutely amazing. The nurses go above and beyond to make sure he gets everything that he needs.

“As a parent you live for the moment. Haven House has given me some of my very best moments with Corey. I’m going to make sure he can continue to smile and be cheeky for as long as possible.”

Mike Palfreman, chief executive of Haven House, said: “Our Chilly Dip is the ultimate winter challenge and a brilliant way to start the New Year and help families like Cecilia and Corey.

“After the challenge you can warm up in the poolside sauna and enjoy a bowl of chilli provided by us at the Lido café bar. This is sure to heat you up again!”

You can sign up for the Chilly Dip by visiting www.havenhouse.org.uk/chillydip

Since 2003, Haven House Children’s Hospice has provided palliative and holistic care for over 650 babies, children and young people who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Across North and North East London, West Essex and East Hertfordshire they provide a range of services to families to support them through the most difficult circumstances imaginable.

These include planned respite, short break and end-of-life care, as well as services designed to improve emotional and physical wellbeing, across The White House, our Holistic Care Centre and in our local community.

To find out more contact Community and Events Fundraiser Joanne Lazarus on 020 8498 5849 or email joannelazarus@havenhouse.org.uk

n