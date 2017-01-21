Camden’s homeless to be offered more support as temperatures fall below freezing

Camden Council is hoping to provide extra help for the homeless as temperatures fall below zero Picture: PA/Jonathan Brady PA Wire/PA Images

Homeless people in Camden are to be offered extra support as temperatures drop below zero.

Camden Council is providing additional “severe weather beds” for the Safer Streets team to refer to people sleeping on the streets.

Camden Safer Streets helps people sleeping rough, using drugs on the streets, participating in street prostitution and begging to find accommodation and get any treatment they may need.

Councillor John Simpson, cabinet member for community safety and the voluntary sector, said: “No-one should be sleeping outside any time of the year, let alone in these freezing temperatures.”

He added: “Camden Council is committed to offering a route off the street for every person who ends up rough sleeping in our borough and keeping our residents warm and healthy.”

The council has also pledged to help those struggling to warm their homes or pay for high energy bills.

Certain residents may qualify for energy advice visits, discounts on their energy and water bills, or a grant to improve insulation or heating in the homes.

All residents are eligible for over-the-phone advice on how to change energy tariffs, what to do when in fuel debt and how to lower the cost of using energy.

Call the Camden Safer Streets Team on 020 7833 7970 if you see rough sleepers or other street-related activity.

For help with energy and keeping warm, call the Green Camden helpline on 0800 801 738.