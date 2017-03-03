Camden residents asked their opinion on free nursery places

Have your say on nurseries in Camden Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Camden residents are being asked their opinion following a change in legislation affecting young children.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Government has reduced Camden’s funding, meaning that to continue financing three- and four-year-old’s 30 hours a week of free nursery time will result in a funding gap of five million, according to the council.

As a result, Camden Council has proposed plans to cut the 30 hours in half, depending on the eligibility of the children’s families.

The council has now asked residents to submit a reaction to the change before Sunday night.

Camden Council confirmed: “We can afford to fund the additional 15 hours for some of those who look set to miss out, targeting the available finances at those we believe will benefit the most.”

This means that from September some parents will still be eligible to 30 hours of free nursery time, if they are working full time, earning a weekly income equivalent to 16 hours at the minimum wage, and earning no more than £100,000 per year.

To have your say, visit: news.camden.gov.uk/have-your-say-on-how-free-nursery-places-are-funded

The consultation ends on Sunday.