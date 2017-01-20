Search

Advanced search

Camden police officer sacked for lying about seizing keys

17:29 20 January 2017

Pc Gibbs was dismissed without notice Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Images

Pc Gibbs was dismissed without notice Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A Camden police officer has been sacked for dishonesty.

Comment

Pc Paul Gibbs was dismissed without notice after breaching the expected standards of behaviour under two headings: “honesty and integrity” and “discreditable conduct”.

The Metropolitan Police Service said Gibbs was alleged to have seized keys to a vehicle in March last year after being called to a complaint of anti-social behaviour involving three men in Gray’s Inn Road.

It was also alleged Gibbs lied about taking the keys when questioned in a police interview and also lied about what he said to a police operator.

The judging panel, having considered the evidence and heard representations from Gibbs, found the case of gross misconduct to be proven during a hearing on Monday.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Residents call for elite Henrietta Barnett school to give priority to local children

17:31 Anna Behrmann
Thousands of children from in and around London apply for a place at Henrietta Barnett. Photo: Archant

A Henrietta Barnett consultation has sparked debate on whether the famous grammar school should give priority to Hampstead Garden Suburb pupils

Camden police officer sacked for lying about seizing keys

17:29 Iain Burns
Pc Gibbs was dismissed without notice Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Images

A Camden police officer has been sacked for dishonesty.

West End Lane: Woman rushed to hospital after being trapped under car that crashed into cafe

15:52 Iain Burns
The scene in West End Lane Picture: Cllr Phil Rosenberg

Emergency services have rescued a woman trapped under a Porsche after it crashed into a cafe in West End Lane in West Hampstead.

Born Free actress signs petition to safeguard Hampstead’s swans

Yesterday, 18:06 Nathalie Raffray
A Hampstead Heath ranger facing up to a frightened cygnet. (Picture: Ron Vester)

Virginia McKenna, actress and founder of the Born Free wildlife charity, is the latest to sign a 4,500-strong petition to create a haven for swans on the island on Hampstead Heath’s model boating pond.

Camden promises to push for ‘strongest possible access’ to EU single market after PM’s Brexit speech

Yesterday, 15:13 Iain Burns
Sarah Hayward Labour leader of Camden Council

Camden Council’s leader has said the prime minister’s commitment to removing the UK from the EU’s single market is “deeply concerning” – and pledged to push for the “greatest possible access”.

Plan to re-open Old White Bear in Hampstead given green light as owner pledges ‘community hub’

Yesterday, 12:48 Iain Burns
Campaigners dress up to save the Old White Bear in Well Road. Picture: Nigel Sutton

A plan to resurrect the Old White Bear pub in Hampstead by sharing its upper floors with a school has been given the go-ahead.

Delayed Gospel Oak gas works to return with three-month project

Yesterday, 11:47 Iain Burns
The roadworks in Mansfield Road last year Picture: Emily Banks

Work will begin to replace gas mains in Gospel Oak after a public outcry forced its delay last year.

Man dies after being hit by train in King’s Cross station

Yesterday, 11:16 Iain Burns
King's Cross St. Pancras underground station Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Images

A man died after being hit by a train in King’s Cross station yesterday.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Born Free actress signs petition to safeguard Hampstead’s swans

A Hampstead Heath ranger facing up to a frightened cygnet. (Picture: Ron Vester)

West End Lane: Woman rushed to hospital after being trapped under car that crashed into cafe

The scene in West End Lane Picture: Cllr Phil Rosenberg

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Gok Wan to sell historic Hampstead house because area is ‘too quiet’

Gok Wan has moved to Bloomsbury
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now