Camden police officer sacked for lying about seizing keys

Pc Gibbs was dismissed without notice Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A Camden police officer has been sacked for dishonesty.

Pc Paul Gibbs was dismissed without notice after breaching the expected standards of behaviour under two headings: “honesty and integrity” and “discreditable conduct”.

The Metropolitan Police Service said Gibbs was alleged to have seized keys to a vehicle in March last year after being called to a complaint of anti-social behaviour involving three men in Gray’s Inn Road.

It was also alleged Gibbs lied about taking the keys when questioned in a police interview and also lied about what he said to a police operator.

The judging panel, having considered the evidence and heard representations from Gibbs, found the case of gross misconduct to be proven during a hearing on Monday.