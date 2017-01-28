Search

Camden Council: Donald Trump visa policy creates a ‘second class’ of UK citizen

11:25 31 January 2017

US President Donald Trump Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

Camden Council has condemned US President Donald Trump’s executive order on migration because it creates a “second class” of British citizen.

In an urgent motion discussed at Camden Town Hall last night, members were asked to agree that “arbitrary policy based solely on religion, place of birth or ethnicity is discriminatory”.

It came in reaction to President Trump’s announcement on Friday that he had suspended the US’s refugee programme for 120 days, indefinitely banned the arrival of Syrian refugees and suspended for 90 days the arrival of citizens from Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The council motion also resolved that leader Cllr Sarah Hayward should write to Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson requesting they make “urgent representations” to President Trump so that British citizens are not “discriminated against”.

It added: “This council welcomes the clarification of the order’s likely application to British citizens secured by the Foreign Office. However, we remain concerned that due to the lack of cohesion in how the order was decided, a significant minority of Camden’s population could still be caught up in this ‘ban’ as a result of how it is implemented in practice.

“While the Prime Minister has said US immigration policy is a matter for the US, the policy, even with the clarification, will have a discriminatory impact on British Citizens who were born in one of the seven named countries.

“This council notes that this policy therefore creates a ‘second class’ of British Citizen.”

The full motion was passed, including a section committing the council to work with “all partners” to pressure the government to campaign for policy change in the Trump Administration.

It was submitted by Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust (Lab) and seconded by Cllrs Awale Olad (Lab), Flick Rea (Lib) and Sian Berry (Grn).

Keywords: Boris Johnson Camden Council Iran Iraq Syria United States

