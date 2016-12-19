Camden, Barnet and Haringey ahead of national average in SAT results

Camden, Barnet and Haringey primary schools have beat the national average for SAT results.

In Camden’s best-performing school – Hampstead Parochial Church of England Primary School in Holly Bush Vale – 97 per cent of pupils reached expected standards in Reading, while 93pc did so in writing and 97pc in arithmetic.

Overall in Camden, 61pc of pupils achieved expected standards in all three areas – 8pc higher than the England average of 53pc.

In Haringey, that figure was 56pc and in Barnet it was 59pc.

Cllr Angela Mason CBE, Camden Council cabinet member for children, said: “I’ve said on many occasions that our schools are amongst the best in the country and these Key Stage 2 results further justify that belief.

“Further breakdown of the results shows that we are the fourth highest borough in the country for progress in maths, and sixth highest for reading.

“Teachers and parents should be hugely proud of this year’s achievement.”

CAMDEN:

Hampstead Parochial Church of England Primary School Reading: 97pc Writing: 93pc Maths: 97pc

Eleanor Palmer Primary School Reading: 93pc Writing: 87pc Maths: 93pc

Kingsgate Primary School Reading: 92pc Writing: 97pc Maths: 93pc

Christ Church Primary School, Hampstead Reading: 86pc Writing: 86pc Maths: 90pc

Torriano Primary School Reading: 87pc Writing: 87pc Maths: 97pc

Christopher Hatton Primary School Reading: 93pc Writing: 89pc Maths: 86pc

Kentish Town Church of England Primary School Reading: 90pc Writing: 83pc Maths: 90pc

New End Primary School Reading: 78pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 87pc

Holy Trinity and Saint Silas CofE Primary School Reading: 96pc Writing: 85pc Maths: 81pc

St George the Martyr Church of England Primary School Reading: 93pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 100pc

Richard Cobden Primary School Reading: 85pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 83pc

St Mary and St Pancras Church of England Primary School Reading: 77pc Writing: 88pc Maths: 88pc

St Josephs Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 81pc Maths: 74pc

St Paul’s Church of England Primary School Reading: 97pc Writing: 73pc Maths: 80pc

St Eugene de Mazenod Roman Catholic Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 87pc

Brookfield Primary School Reading: 77pc Writing: 75pc Maths: 79pc

St Mary’s Kilburn Church of England Primary School Reading: 64pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 88pc

Brecknock Primary School Reading: 74pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 82pc

Edith Neville Primary School Reading: 72pc Writing: 72pc Maths: 90pc

St Dominic’s Catholic Primary School Reading: 64pc Writing: 82pc Maths: 82pc

St Alban’s Church of England Primary School Reading: 67pc Writing: 73pc Maths: 87pc

St Michael’s Church of England Primary School Reading: 76pc Writing: 66pc Maths: 76pc

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 70pc Maths: 93pc

Primrose Hill School Reading: 75pc Writing: 75pc Maths: 72pc

Fleet Primary School Reading: 80pc Writing: 70pc Maths: 77pc

Emmanuel Church of England Primary School Reading: 64pc Writing: 64pc Maths: 86pc

Rosary Roman Catholic Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 77pc

Gospel Oak Primary School Reading: 73pc Writing: 69pc Maths: 69pc

Fitzjohn’s Primary School Reading: 74pc Writing: 56pc Maths: 74pc

St Aloysius Roman Catholic Junior School Reading: 60pc Writing: 74pc Maths: 79pc

Carlton Primary School Reading: 55pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 73pc

Rhyl Primary School Reading: 60pc Writing: 75pc Maths: 76pc

Beckford Primary School Reading: 66pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 61pc

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 56pc Maths: 56pc

Christ Church School Reading: 61pc Writing: 75pc Maths: 50pc

Argyle Primary School Reading: 48pc Writing: 73pc Maths: 78pc

Our Lady Roman Catholic Primary School Reading: 53pc Writing: 73pc Maths: 70pc

Netley Primary School Reading: 47pc Writing: 67pc Maths: 69pc

Swiss Cottage School – Development and Research Centre Reading: 0pc Writing: 0pc Maths: 0pc

HARINGEY:

St Michael’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Reading: 97pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 93pc

Muswell Hill Primary School Reading: 88pc Writing: 87pc Maths: 77pc

Tetherdown Primary School Reading: 90pc Writing: 83pc Maths: 81pc

St James’ CofE Primary School Reading: 88pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 88pc

Coleridge Primary School Reading: 82pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 94pc

Our Lady of Muswell Catholic Primary School Reading: 81pc Writing: 93pc Maths: 79pc

Weston Park Primary School to compare basket Reading: 80pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 80pc

St Aidan’s Voluntary Controlled Primary School Reading: 79pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 72pc

St Gildas’ Catholic Junior School Reading: 71pc Writing: 83pc Maths: 68pc

Rokesly Junior School Reading: 75pc Writing: 84pc Maths: 81pc

St Mary’s CofE Primary School Reading: 68pc Writing: 89pc Maths: 85pc

Highgate Primary School Reading: 67pc Writing: 84pc Maths: 76pc

Stroud Green Primary School Reading: 47pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 63pc

BARNET:

Menorah Primary School Reading: 96pc Writing: 86pc Maths: 89pc

Akiva School Reading: 85pc Writing: 93pc Maths: 88pc

St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School Reading: 86pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 86pc

Hasmonean Primary School Reading: 93pc Writing: 72pc Maths: 86pc

Coppetts Wood Primary School Reading: 72pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 86pc

Garden Suburb Junior School Reading: 82pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 83pc

Brookland Junior School Reading: 81pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 84pc

Our Lady of Lourdes RC School Reading: 63pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 73pc

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School Reading: 69pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 62pc

Bell Lane Primary School Reading: 55pc Writing: 66pc Maths: 66pc

Wessex Gardens Primary School Reading: 65pc Writing: 44pc Maths: 76pc

All Saints’ CofE Primary School Reading: 53pc Writing: 57pc Maths: 77pc

Claremont Primary School Reading: 62pc Writing: 50pc Maths: 64pc

Childs Hill School Reading: 45pc Writing: 43pc Maths: 62pc