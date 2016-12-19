Camden, Barnet and Haringey ahead of national average in SAT results
14:08 19 December 2016
PA Wire/PA Images
Camden, Barnet and Haringey primary schools have beat the national average for SAT results.
In Camden’s best-performing school – Hampstead Parochial Church of England Primary School in Holly Bush Vale – 97 per cent of pupils reached expected standards in Reading, while 93pc did so in writing and 97pc in arithmetic.
Overall in Camden, 61pc of pupils achieved expected standards in all three areas – 8pc higher than the England average of 53pc.
In Haringey, that figure was 56pc and in Barnet it was 59pc.
Cllr Angela Mason CBE, Camden Council cabinet member for children, said: “I’ve said on many occasions that our schools are amongst the best in the country and these Key Stage 2 results further justify that belief.
“Further breakdown of the results shows that we are the fourth highest borough in the country for progress in maths, and sixth highest for reading.
“Teachers and parents should be hugely proud of this year’s achievement.”
CAMDEN:
Hampstead Parochial Church of England Primary School Reading: 97pc Writing: 93pc Maths: 97pc
Eleanor Palmer Primary School Reading: 93pc Writing: 87pc Maths: 93pc
Kingsgate Primary School Reading: 92pc Writing: 97pc Maths: 93pc
Christ Church Primary School, Hampstead Reading: 86pc Writing: 86pc Maths: 90pc
Torriano Primary School Reading: 87pc Writing: 87pc Maths: 97pc
Christopher Hatton Primary School Reading: 93pc Writing: 89pc Maths: 86pc
Kentish Town Church of England Primary School Reading: 90pc Writing: 83pc Maths: 90pc
New End Primary School Reading: 78pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 87pc
Holy Trinity and Saint Silas CofE Primary School Reading: 96pc Writing: 85pc Maths: 81pc
St George the Martyr Church of England Primary School Reading: 93pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 100pc
Richard Cobden Primary School Reading: 85pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 83pc
St Mary and St Pancras Church of England Primary School Reading: 77pc Writing: 88pc Maths: 88pc
St Josephs Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 81pc Maths: 74pc
St Paul’s Church of England Primary School Reading: 97pc Writing: 73pc Maths: 80pc
St Eugene de Mazenod Roman Catholic Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 87pc
Brookfield Primary School Reading: 77pc Writing: 75pc Maths: 79pc
St Mary’s Kilburn Church of England Primary School Reading: 64pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 88pc
Brecknock Primary School Reading: 74pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 82pc
Edith Neville Primary School Reading: 72pc Writing: 72pc Maths: 90pc
St Dominic’s Catholic Primary School Reading: 64pc Writing: 82pc Maths: 82pc
St Alban’s Church of England Primary School Reading: 67pc Writing: 73pc Maths: 87pc
St Michael’s Church of England Primary School Reading: 76pc Writing: 66pc Maths: 76pc
St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 70pc Maths: 93pc
Primrose Hill School Reading: 75pc Writing: 75pc Maths: 72pc
Fleet Primary School Reading: 80pc Writing: 70pc Maths: 77pc
Emmanuel Church of England Primary School Reading: 64pc Writing: 64pc Maths: 86pc
Rosary Roman Catholic Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 77pc
Gospel Oak Primary School Reading: 73pc Writing: 69pc Maths: 69pc
Fitzjohn’s Primary School Reading: 74pc Writing: 56pc Maths: 74pc
St Aloysius Roman Catholic Junior School Reading: 60pc Writing: 74pc Maths: 79pc
Carlton Primary School Reading: 55pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 73pc
Rhyl Primary School Reading: 60pc Writing: 75pc Maths: 76pc
Beckford Primary School Reading: 66pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 61pc
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School Reading: 70pc Writing: 56pc Maths: 56pc
Christ Church School Reading: 61pc Writing: 75pc Maths: 50pc
Argyle Primary School Reading: 48pc Writing: 73pc Maths: 78pc
Our Lady Roman Catholic Primary School Reading: 53pc Writing: 73pc Maths: 70pc
Netley Primary School Reading: 47pc Writing: 67pc Maths: 69pc
Swiss Cottage School – Development and Research Centre Reading: 0pc Writing: 0pc Maths: 0pc
HARINGEY:
St Michael’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Reading: 97pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 93pc
Muswell Hill Primary School Reading: 88pc Writing: 87pc Maths: 77pc
Tetherdown Primary School Reading: 90pc Writing: 83pc Maths: 81pc
St James’ CofE Primary School Reading: 88pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 88pc
Coleridge Primary School Reading: 82pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 94pc
Our Lady of Muswell Catholic Primary School Reading: 81pc Writing: 93pc Maths: 79pc
Weston Park Primary School to compare basket Reading: 80pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 80pc
St Aidan’s Voluntary Controlled Primary School Reading: 79pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 72pc
St Gildas’ Catholic Junior School Reading: 71pc Writing: 83pc Maths: 68pc
Rokesly Junior School Reading: 75pc Writing: 84pc Maths: 81pc
St Mary’s CofE Primary School Reading: 68pc Writing: 89pc Maths: 85pc
Highgate Primary School Reading: 67pc Writing: 84pc Maths: 76pc
Stroud Green Primary School Reading: 47pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 63pc
BARNET:
Menorah Primary School Reading: 96pc Writing: 86pc Maths: 89pc
Akiva School Reading: 85pc Writing: 93pc Maths: 88pc
St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School Reading: 86pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 86pc
Hasmonean Primary School Reading: 93pc Writing: 72pc Maths: 86pc
Coppetts Wood Primary School Reading: 72pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 86pc
Garden Suburb Junior School Reading: 82pc Writing: 76pc Maths: 83pc
Brookland Junior School Reading: 81pc Writing: 80pc Maths: 84pc
Our Lady of Lourdes RC School Reading: 63pc Writing: 77pc Maths: 73pc
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School Reading: 69pc Writing: 79pc Maths: 62pc
Bell Lane Primary School Reading: 55pc Writing: 66pc Maths: 66pc
Wessex Gardens Primary School Reading: 65pc Writing: 44pc Maths: 76pc
All Saints’ CofE Primary School Reading: 53pc Writing: 57pc Maths: 77pc
Claremont Primary School Reading: 62pc Writing: 50pc Maths: 64pc
Childs Hill School Reading: 45pc Writing: 43pc Maths: 62pc
