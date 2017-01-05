Book of condolences for Parliament Hill Lido lifeguard

glyn Archant

Swimmers and staff at the Lido have paid tribute to lifeguard Glyn Roberts who died suddenly at the age of 47 on January 2.

Glyn worked as a lifeguard at the pool on Hampstead Heath for 25 years, joining in 1992. He was the team leader on water safety training.

Bob Warnock, the City of London Corporation’s Superintendent of Hampstead Heath said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Glyn. He was a well-respected colleague, valued lifeguard and very much part of the fabric of Hampstead Heath.

“A book of condolence has been placed at the Lido for family, friends and visitors to sign.

“Our condolences are with Glyn’s family.”

Tara Kinglsey, who managed the Parliament Hill Lido cafe, led tributes on social media by posting pictures of Glyn on Facebook with the message: “RIP Glyn. The Lido won’t be the same without you.”

Another commmented: “What a shame, such a good man. Great teacher so kind. RIP.”

On Twitter, writer Caitlin Davies, who has written books about swimming on the Heath, said: “Cannot believe that lifeguard Glyn Roberts has died, Hampstead Heath lido and ponds were in his heart and soul.

“Glyn knew more about the lido than anyone. We’ll never forget his enthusiasm for life.”