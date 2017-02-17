Belsize Park: ‘Huge bang’ as car flips and occupants vanish
09:57 21 February 2017
Archant
A car crashed and flipped over in Belsize Park last night – with the occupants mysteriously fleeing.
Police said a moving car smashed into a parked car and spun onto its roof in England’s Lane at around 8.25pm.
A spokesman for the Met said the occupants had left the scene by the time police arrived.
Speaking to the Ham&High, a witness said the crash produced a “huge bang” that was heard along the street.
In one image, police can be seen inspecting what appears to be a large collection of vehicle number plates.
Road closures were put in place at the time but have now been removed.
Camden officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.
No arrests have been made.