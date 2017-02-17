Belsize Park: ‘Huge bang’ as car flips and occupants vanish

The crash in England's Lane Picture: Francoise Lamouche Archant

A car crashed and flipped over in Belsize Park last night – with the occupants mysteriously fleeing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash in England's Lane Picture: TheWashNW3 The crash in England's Lane Picture: TheWashNW3

Police said a moving car smashed into a parked car and spun onto its roof in England’s Lane at around 8.25pm.

A spokesman for the Met said the occupants had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Speaking to the Ham&High, a witness said the crash produced a “huge bang” that was heard along the street.

In one image, police can be seen inspecting what appears to be a large collection of vehicle number plates.

The car in England's Lane Picture: TheWashNW3 The car in England's Lane Picture: TheWashNW3

Road closures were put in place at the time but have now been removed.

Camden officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

No arrests have been made.