Search

Advanced search

Belsize Park: ‘Huge bang’ as car flips and occupants vanish

09:57 21 February 2017

The crash in England's Lane Picture: Francoise Lamouche

The crash in England's Lane Picture: Francoise Lamouche

Archant

A car crashed and flipped over in Belsize Park last night – with the occupants mysteriously fleeing.

Comment
The crash in England's Lane Picture: TheWashNW3The crash in England's Lane Picture: TheWashNW3

Police said a moving car smashed into a parked car and spun onto its roof in England’s Lane at around 8.25pm.

A spokesman for the Met said the occupants had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Speaking to the Ham&High, a witness said the crash produced a “huge bang” that was heard along the street.

In one image, police can be seen inspecting what appears to be a large collection of vehicle number plates.

The car in England's Lane Picture: TheWashNW3The car in England's Lane Picture: TheWashNW3

Road closures were put in place at the time but have now been removed.

Camden officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

No arrests have been made.

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Camden politicians, charity heads and religious leaders plead with Amber Rudd over child refugees

Yesterday, 15:00 Iain Burns
Lord Dubs Picture: Katie Collins/PA

Dozens of politicians, religious leaders, charity heads and cultural groups in Camden have signed a letter pleading with Home Secretary Amber Rudd to change her mind on settling child refugees in Britain.

Match4Lara: Anthony Nolan teams up with Belsize Park student’s university in work experience scheme

Yesterday, 10:48 Sophie Morton
Lara Casalotti

A year ago, Belsize Park student Lara Casalotti was in desperate need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Belsize Park: ‘Huge bang’ as car flips and occupants vanish

Yesterday, 09:57 Iain Burns
The crash in England's Lane Picture: Francoise Lamouche

A car crashed and flipped over in Belsize Park last night – with the occupants mysteriously fleeing.

Neurologist recommends Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran is admitted to hospital immediately

Mon, 17:49 Anna Behrmann
Nazanin with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella

West Hampstead mum Nazanin has finally seen a specialist for her back and neck, who said that without urgent treatment she could run the risk of permanent impairment

Missing: Concern mounts for deaf woman last seen in Golders Green

Mon, 13:14 Iain Burns
Gakleen Shahata

Police are increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a deaf woman with learning difficulties after she went missing from a church in Golders Green.

Boost for Highgate Newtown as private grants allow free community services

Mon, 12:50 Nathalie Raffray
The new community centre designed by architects RCKa

The director of a community centre in Highgate Newtown is celebrating his services being saved - thanks to private

Spring season at Highgate’s Jacksons Lane bursting at seams with fun for all family

Mon, 11:37 James Scott
The Magic Paintbrush will be performed at Jacksons Lane

A Highgate multi-arts venue has announced its spring season and it is bursting at the seams with shows for all the family.

How gene therapy at the Royal Free could be key to treating cancer

Friday, February 17, 2017
Professor Emma Morris in her laboratory at the Royal Free. Photo: Anna Behrmann

Anna Behrmann speaks to Professor Emma Morris, part of a team of researchers who are genetically modifying patients’ immune cells to find tumours and kill them

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

Neurologist recommends Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran is admitted to hospital immediately

Nazanin with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella

Belsize Park: ‘Huge bang’ as car flips and occupants vanish

The crash in England's Lane Picture: Francoise Lamouche

Haringey Council threatened with legal action as it takes the first step to privatise £2bn of land

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Haringey's cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Nigel Sutton

Match4Lara: Anthony Nolan teams up with Belsize Park student’s university in work experience scheme

Lara Casalotti

Missing: Concern mounts for deaf woman last seen in Golders Green

Gakleen Shahata
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now