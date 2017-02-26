Search

Barking to Gospel Oak Overground line to reopen

09:00 26 February 2017

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak is set to reopen tomorrow.

It has been closed since June as part of plans to electrify the route and replace its two-car diesel trains with modern four-car electric ones.

The work, carried out by Network Rail and funded by Transport for London (TfL), has not gone smoothly, however - with further line closures expected later this year to enable it to be completed.

Network Rail said structures that carry overhead wires necessary to upgrade the 14-mile line were “incorrectly designed” and could not be installed. Materials were also delivered late, which amplified the delay.

TfL said it was “extremely disappointed” and will be “seeking compensation”.

Commuters have been forced to find alternative ways to get into work or take a rail replacement bus.

Richard Schofield, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said a “full review” into what happened had already begun.

He added: “I sincerely apologise to passengers that we have not been able to complete all of the work in the time we set out, and for the future disruption we will cause to their journeys.”

