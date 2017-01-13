Search

Baby Jesus statue goes missing from crib at Highgate church

13:38 13 January 2017

Parishioners at St Joseph's are hopeful Baby Jesus will be returned soon.

Archant

Parishioners noticed the figure had been removed from its place at the heart of a display inside St Joseph’s Catholic church on Highgate Hill.

Churchgoers noticed the small statue had been removed last Friday.Churchgoers noticed the small statue had been removed last Friday.

The small statue was swiped from a crib display at the rear of the building last Friday.

After taking her confirmation class, parish council member Cheryl Juckes noticed the Baby Jesus had vanished.

“We are hoping that it is gone for a good reason will come back,” she said.

Ms Juckes described the other statues as “weighing a tonne” compared with the “more mobile” saviour.

“We are going to leave the crib up for the next couple of weeks in the hope that someone puts Jesus back,” she added.

If you happen to come across the missing Baby Jesus statue please contact Father Patrick Fitzgerald on 0207 2722320.

Baby Jesus statue goes missing from crib at Highgate church

13:38 Sam Corbishley
