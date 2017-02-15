Search

Advanced search

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

16:34 15 February 2017

The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

Archant

A motorcyclist is in hospital after his bike collided with a 390 bus as it was turning in Archway Road.

Comment
The traffic was backlogged in Archway Road after the crash. Picture: Chris SparksThe traffic was backlogged in Archway Road after the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Waterlow Road, at 2.40pm by medics.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

A video of the crash, seen by the Gazette, shows the motorbike travelling in a lane to the right of the bus moments before the double-decker begins turning across his path and the two collide.

Chris Sparks, landlord of the nearby Charlotte Despard pub, heard the crash and ran to the victim’s aid while an ambulance was called.

“I heard the brakes,” he told the Gazette. “I ran outside and there was a young lad phoning 999. I held the guy’s hand and called his wife.

“He’d definitely broken his leg. It was really bad. His bike was on one side of the central reservation and he was on the other.”

The road is now reopened but bus routes 4, 17, 43, 134, 263, 390, C11 and W5 are delayed as a result.

TfL’s bus chief Tony Akers said: “An out-of-service route 390 bus was involved in a collision with a motorcycle on Archway Road.

“Our thoughts are with the injured motorcyclist at this time. A full investigation into the incident is underway.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate News Stories

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe held in Iran denied urgent medical treatment

17:01 Anna Behrmann
Nazanin with her daughter Gabriella

A West Hampstead mum jailed in Iran has been denied access to see a specialist neurologist for her neck and back pain

Revealed: How dog passport prices vary by 200% at Camden and Haringey vets

12:44 Chelsea Mendez
All dogs need a passport to travel out of the UK

A Ham&High investigation has revealed huge variations in the price of issuing dog passports at vets in Camden and Haringey.

Archway Road crash: Motorcyclist in hospital after bike collides with bus

16:34 Sam Gelder
The bike and bus seconds before the crash. Picture: Chris Sparks

A motorcyclist is in hospital after his bike collided with a 390 bus as it was turning in Archway Road.

Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

16:06 Iain Burns
The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

A surgical ward at the Whittington Hospital has been closed after the vomiting and sickness bug norovirus spread among patients and staff.

Updated: York Way stabbing: Police urge ‘numerous’ witnesses to come forward after victim collapsed in McDonald’s

09:01 James Morris
York Way's junction with Pentonville Road and the McDonald's restaurant where the 27-year-old man collapsed this morning. Picture: Google Street View

A man was stabbed in King’s Cross this morning.

Man charged after 87-year-old woman robbed in Camden

Yesterday, 18:37 Anna Behrmann
Stella Magarshack was a very popular teacher at King Alfred's School in Golders Green

A man has been charged in connection with the robbery of an elderly woman in Camden

PICTURES: Abandoned dogs find a home as Ricky Gervais joins Valentine’s Dog walk

Yesterday, 11:06 Anna Behrmann
The dogs lead the way at the All Dogs Matter Valentine's Day walk. Photo: Dieter Perry

Two abandoned dogs found a home at East Finchley charity All Dogs Matter’s annual Valentine’s Day dog walk on Hampstead Heath

Theo Walcott at Brecknock Primary: ‘Working in community is what Arsenal is about’

Mon, 17:11 Ramzy Alwakeel
Theo Walcott paid a visit to Brecknock Primary School. Picture: Alex Wallace

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott gave a group of excited young Gooners a PE lesson to remember during a visit on Thursday.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate news

PICTURES: Abandoned dogs find a home as Ricky Gervais joins Valentine’s Dog walk

The dogs lead the way at the All Dogs Matter Valentine's Day walk. Photo: Dieter Perry

Found: Barnet police locate man, 62, who went missing from East Finchley

Harrington Francis Picture: MPS

Theo Walcott at Brecknock Primary: ‘Working in community is what Arsenal is about’

Theo Walcott paid a visit to Brecknock Primary School. Picture: Alex Wallace

Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Euston

The woman was hit in Hampstead Road Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

West Hampstead IT manager’s hospital stay won’t stop his marathon charity fundraiser

Phil Bones was hospitalised after completing a marathon charity walk to Edinburgh - but even the loss of two teeth and surgery hasn't put him off fundraising
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now