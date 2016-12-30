Search

Actresses Helen McCrory, Naomie Harris and actor Tim Pigott-Smith along with the Kinks Ray Davies are among those leading the New Year’s Honours list from the Ham&High community.

22:35 30 December 2016

Actress Helen McCrory at an arts charity in July. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Actress Helen McCrory at an arts charity in July. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Faces from the worlds of showbusiness, healthcare, sport and the community in the Ham&High area have beem recognised in the New Year’s Honours.

Naomie Harris starred in Bond film Skyfall. She lives in Muswell HillNaomie Harris starred in Bond film Skyfall. She lives in Muswell Hill

Kinks frontman Ray Davies, from Muswell Hill, will claim the title Sir in recognition of his service to the arts while Hampstead stage and television actor Tim Pigott-Smith, Tufnell Park actress Helen McCrory and James Bond star Naomie Harris, from Muswell Hill, have all been appointed OBEs for services to drama.

Other awards include a knighthood for David Sloman. chief executive of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, for services to the NHS and for Prof James Cuthbert Smith, leader of the Francis Crick Institute, in Camden, for services to medical research and science education.

Former Haringey borough commander chief Supt Victor Olisa was given the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM). In May of this year who took over a new role as the Metropolitan Police ’s strategic Lead for diversity and inclusion

Child’s Park fundraiser Ingrid Posen, who formed the Friends of Childs Hill Park and won a £50,000 to renovate the playground, benches and pathways and make Childs Hill Park the first to have an outdoor gym was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her role in the community.

Actor Tim Pigott SmithActor Tim Pigott Smith

A BEM was also given to 72-year-old stalwart of the Jewish community Marcia Feldman, in recognition of 40 years of service looking after the frail and elderly in Hampstead and Golders Green during her time at the charity Jewish Care.

Marcia Feldman has been involved in Jewish Care, the largest provider of health and social care services in the Jewish community in the UK, since the mid-1970s.

Another recipient of the British Empire Medal is Burkhead Gravis for his efforts in getting young people into sport across Haringey.

In 1992, faced with budget reductions from Haringey Council and with the belief that all young people should have the opportunity to take part in sports, he set up the Haringey Sports Development and acted as trust director.

Ray Davies in 2010 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Picture by PA PhotosRay Davies in 2010 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Picture by PA Photos

Also from the world of sport, England and Arsenal Ladies defender Alex Scott was awarded an MBE.

For full story and reaction, see next week’s Ham&High, out on Thursday January 5.

