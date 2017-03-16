Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Harold Pinter, review: ‘Imelda Staunton brings stamina and remarkable range’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 March 2017

Imelda Staunton as Martha. Picture: Johan Persson

Imelda Staunton as Martha. Picture: Johan Persson

JOHAN PERSSON

Edward Albee’s 1962 marital warfare masterpiece has been magnificently revived by James Macdonald, exchanging blousy melodrama for taut, psychologically plausible theatre

Theatregoers might be afraid of Imelda Staunton, given the instigation of a snack ban at her behest, but the power of this scorching production alone should convince audiences not to break its spell with chomping.

Edward Albee’s 1962 marital warfare masterpiece has been magnificently revived by James Macdonald, exchanging blousy melodrama for taut, psychologically plausible theatre – the black comedy made much funnier and horror more affecting by locating the recognisable humanity.

Staunton, an indelible Momma Rose, brings similar stamina and remarkable range to Martha – daughter of the president of an East Coast college, wife of a professor doomed to disappoint by comparison.

She’s a prizefighter, compact and exacting in her verbal jabs, and exhibits a predator’s cunning as she circles their unsuspecting guests: young professor Nick and wife Honey.

In Macdonald’s fascinating reading, Martha and George wound one another, but have also, on some warped level, found their perfect partner. Conleth Hill is a superb complement to Staunton, hangdog and shuffling, ironic delivery dry as the Sahara. It makes the tragic escalation of their nasty but functional rituals genuinely heart-wrenching.

As the cocky science professor – the ruthless future to history professor George’s past – Luke Treadaway peels away the façade of this golden boy, whose marriage, like his hosts’, is already infused with regret, caught between bracing truth and corrosive illusion. Imogen Poots makes an impressive stage debut as Honey, her gradually crushed spirit, disillusionment and binge-drinking suggesting a Martha in the making.

Tom Pye’s subterranean design is an effective battleground, particularly in the hellish final reckoning. Martha’s primal howl will stay with me, but so, too, will the almost unbearably intimate desolation: rattling ice in the glass held by a silently weeping Staunton. Extraordinary theatre.

Rating 5/5 stars

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Updated: SWAIN’S LANE EXPLOSION: Man critically injured dies in hospital

29 minutes ago Nathalie Raffray

The man who was critically injured in an explosion in Swain’s Lane has died.

Updated: Man critically injured following explosion in Swain’s Lane

15:14 Nathalie Raffray

A man has been taken to hospital following an explosion in Swain’s Lane in Highgate with “life-threatening injuries”.

Actor Callie Cooke: ‘I had to distance myself or I’d get emotionally drained’

17:45 Bridget Galton

As she prepares to play a cocksure teen, BRIDGET GALTON talks to an actor whose career was launched in a tough role at Hampstead Theatre

Southgate recalls two former Tottenham players for Germany and Lithuania clashes

14:41 Neil Metcalfe

Two former Spurs players are the surprise inclusions in England’s squad to face Germany and Lithuania.

Travel by tube, train and bus in Camden, Haringey and Barnet affected this weekend

13:12 Nathalie Raffray

People travelling by public transport from Camden, Haringey and Barnet can expect disruptions this weekend.

Hampstead’s remaining red telephone boxes to be reborn as mini office pods

13:10 Anna Behrmann

The BT phoneboxes will become a mobile phone repair shop and offer office space for modern workers

Police officer charged over Camden ‘car attack’ viral video

12:33 Sam Corbishley

PC Joshua Savage faces four offences over a filmed incident involving the stop and search on the driver of a Ford Fiesta last September which was widely shared online.

Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club ready to conquer Europe after securing play-off place

12:00 Neil Metcalfe

Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club’s men have secured their place in the end of season championships play-offs – and with it a shot at European competition.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Amy Winehouse remembered through street art in Camden’s Jewish Museum

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Paul Nicholas: ‘Sometimes you look in the mirror and think: ‘you’re a bit over the hill’’

Tootoomoo, restaurant review: ‘A great take away comfort eat’

Part theatre part gig performs ballads of smugglers at Cecil Sharp House

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now