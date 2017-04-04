Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

The Wipers Times, Arts Theatre, review: ‘Light and hearty but little power’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2017

The Wipers Times. Picture: Alaistair Muir

The Wipers Times. Picture: Alaistair Muir

Archant

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s extraordinary true story of how a satirical magazine was produced in the trenches of WW1

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s extraordinary true story of how a satirical magazine was produced in the trenches of WW1 has already been a BBC TV film. Now a stage show re-treads the same ground, celebrating the power of humour to relieve the tedium and terror of war for the British Tommy.

Caroline Leslie’s deft production is framed by the post-war efforts of former Captain Fred Roberts to get work as a Fleet Street journalist based solely on his time as editor of The Wipers’ Times (named after the British mangling of the Belgian town Ypres) Reminding us of the tragedy of mass unemployment for many of those who served, it flashes back to 1916 and the camaraderie between James Dutton’s Roberts and sub-editor Jack Pearson (George Kemp) with a flurry of gags, parodies, and music hall style songs culled from the original paper.

Many of the jokes and skits are at the expense of superiors often far behind the frontline. Naturally staff officers view the efforts of our plucky hacks as ‘an incitement to mutiny’ and try unsuccessfully to shut it down. In reality the paper was probably a useful pressure valve and spirit stiffener for the ordinary solider against the extremes of war.

Some of these old gags now feel hackneyed but might have been more poignant if contextualised by a backdrop of the real dangers they faced.

But Leslie keeps things light and hearty, and although the story retains its fascination it suffers by comparison with Joan Littlewood’s politically punchier Oh What A Lovely War.

A young ensemble cast manage well with often underdeveloped characters – fleshing out the resourceful Sergeant who obtained not one but three printing presses whilst ducking German Artillery seemed an opportunity missed. All this makes the two hour running time feel a little long for a production that never quite achieves its potential power.

Rating: 3/5 stars

Keywords: BBC

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Wallaby lock Will Skelton to re-join Saracens

14 minutes ago Neil Metcalfe

Australian international Will Skelton will re-join Saracens on a permanent deal after impressing at Allianz Park earlier in the season.

Skolars beaten by late try

25 minutes ago Andrew Jackson

League One Cup quarter-final: Oxford 24 London Skolars 20

Fight continues against Camden’s ‘unfair and divisive’ fortnightly waste collections

12:18 Anna Behrmann

Two petitions are calling for Camden to halt the fortnightly collections, amid concerns of fly tipping which will encourage foxes, vermin and ‘aggressive seagulls’

The Wipers Times, Arts Theatre, review: ‘Light and hearty but little power’

12:00 Andrew Geehan

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s extraordinary true story of how a satirical magazine was produced in the trenches of WW1

Consistency the key for Hendon if they are to emulate Old Streetonians next season

11:43 Neil Metcalfe

Hendon Rugby Club already know what it will take if they are to be the ones celebrating promotion next season – consistency.

Creativity is order of day at St Saviour’s Primary School

32 minutes ago James Scott

Creativity was the order of the day at St Saviour’s Primary School as students let their imaginations run wild.

Icons of Pop Art and public art on show at Catto Gallery and Sylvester Fine Art

08:00 Bridget Galton

Two exhibitions in NW3 showcase work by sculptors Eduardo Paolozzi and Philip Jackson

You Are Looking at Something That Never Occurred

08:00 Zoe Paskett

ZOE PASKETT visits a striking photography exhibition at the Zabludowicz Collection that pushes the boundaries of fact and fiction

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Tony Parsons: ‘I still feel the best is yet to come’

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Icons of Pop Art and public art on show at Catto Gallery and Sylvester Fine Art

‘Circus helped me realise that academic abilities aren’t the be all and end all of success’

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now