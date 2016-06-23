Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

The Tempest ‘the way Shakespeare would have wanted it’

08:00 06 December 2016

Geraldine Brennan with Shakespeare: Direct. Picture Camilla Greenwell

Geraldine Brennan with Shakespeare: Direct. Picture Camilla Greenwell

Camilla Greenwell

The salon:collective is presenting The Tempest using cue-script preparation, which means there is no group rehearsal prior to the performances. To top that off, the actors don’t find out who plays who until an hour before the show.

While the bard’s plays have stood the test of time, in general the same can’t be said for the way in which his actors have approached producing them. It’s good news that women characters are now able to be played by actual, real life women, but a loss of some of the traditions can make for occasionally stuffy viewing.

Nowadays, Shakespeare is seen as the “serious” playwright for “serious” people, possibly due to the amount of study that is required to understand his words. But going out to see Will’s new play back in the day was a raucous affair filled with laughter and heckling. Or that’s what all of the period dramas would have us believe.

The salon:collective is presenting The Tempest “the way Shakespeare would have wanted you to see it”. It’s being performed using cue-script preparation, which means there is no group rehearsal prior to the performances. To top that off, the actors don’t find out who plays who until an hour before the show.

Islington local Geraldine Brennan has performed in the company’s previous cue-scripted performance of Two Gentlemen of Verona which was met with great reviews for its originality and captivating approach.

“You really have to do your work in advance and listen really carefully to the other actors,” says Brennan. “It’s great to be kep on your toes like that. You come off stage and go: ‘wow that was so much fun!’ I’ve done plays in where you get into habits after the twentieth performance and there’s no chance of doing that with this.”

In order to make sure all the actors know what they’re doing once they get on stage, they must study the text intensely before and pick up on the nuances hidden in the script.

“If you say thou rather than you, Shakespeare meant you to be physically closer on the stage to them,” Brennan explains. “Lots of capital letters meant extra importance to the words. My favourite one is if the sentence is mono syllables, for example ‘in truth I know not why I am so sad’, that means to slow down because it’s big emotion. You can look at any piece of Shakespeare and work that out.”

Brennan and the rest of the cast have been working hard to make sure they’re familiar with their own parts of the script but stage acting being completely reliant on taking cues from co-stars, it will depend on more than her knowledge of the play.

We’re expecting it to be an adventure. The first night is always unpredictable which is how they did it in Shakespearean time. People used to pay extra to go on the first performance because that was when stuff could go wrong. We’re all well rehearsed individually and well trained in using the stage but you still don’t know what’s going to happen. You have to be really ready for spontaneous moments.”

The Tempest is showing at the Cockpit Theatre on December 11 and again from January 10 to 15. thesaloncollective.org/thetempest

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

7 minutes ago Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

13 minutes ago Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Saracens are in great shape going into 2017

11:47 Aaron Tillyer
Will Skelton in action on his Saracens debut. Picture: Wiredphotos

It took a moment of brilliance from Saracens newcomer Will Skelton in the final stages of the away tie at Sale to set up a victory that now equals Munster’s run of consecutive European wins.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day

Hamlet, Trafalgar Studios, review: ‘An intense, revelatory performance’

Mark Arends as Hamlet. Picture: Robert Workman

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

Victoria Wood’s brother on revealing her teenage years in biography

Victoria Wood. Picture: Ian West

RADA actor and Highgate boy Charlie lands lead role, three weeks after graduating

Charlie Archer in The Illusion
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now