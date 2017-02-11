Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

The Pitchfork Disney, Shoreditch Town Hall, review: ‘A nightmarish vision’

08:00 13 February 2017

The Pitchfork Disney at Shoredtich Town Hall, George Blagden. Picture: Matt Humphrey

The Pitchfork Disney at Shoredtich Town Hall, George Blagden. Picture: Matt Humphrey

© Matt Humphrey 2017

In Jamie Lloyd’s intimate remount of this seminal 90s in-yer-face play, the audience hunker down on ramshackle furniture

So many things can burn us up through no fault of our own,” is the lament in Philip Ridley’s dystopian fable The Pitchfork Disney, fittingly staged in one of Shoreditch Town Hall’s claustrophobic basement rooms.

In Jamie Lloyd’s intimate remount of this seminal 90s in-yer-face play, the audience hunker down on ramshackle furniture to immerse themselves in Ridley’s nightmarish vision of lives paralysed by fear and neglect.

Adult twins Haley (Haley Squires) and Presley (George Blagden) conjure up narratives of a nuclear apocalypse. Like Hansel and Gretel, their parents have left or lost them and they confuse the terms repeatedly.

Stuck in a fantasy of an idealised childhood, they survive on chocolate and self medicate with rations of unnamed medicines.

But the heavy bolts on their front door cannot protect them against Presley’s closet desire for the luminous stranger he spots through a window, Disney (rising star Tom Rhys Harries).

With his chiseled cheekbones and cocky demeanor, Harries’ Disney is an incarnation that’s part East End spiv, part game show host. It’s Disney’s deep-seated phobia of being touched that underscores the drama.

References to Aids and metaphorical allusions to alienated lives are key. When Disney’s accomplice Pitchfork (Seun Shote) turns up in a gimp mask, trembling and spluttering like a manifestation of cumulative contemporary horrors, the prognosis for the twins isn’t good.

Ridley’s writing refutes easy thematic connections and while the broad brushstrokes of agoraphobia and abuse are clear, it’s the elliptical poetry that gives this nightmare vision its full potency. Lloyd draws ghoulish humour out of the dynamic performances.

While there’s not much downtime, Squires pulls focus when Hayley sleeps, a highly sexualised object for Disney as she sucks on her dummy. With global news in chaos, the play feels chillingly prophetic. “Boo,” shouts the gimp man, then laughs. Scared now?

Rating: 4/5 stars

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Lloris: Tottenham must take cups seriously

12:10
Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is left down and out as Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Captain focused on knockout campaigns

Win over London Welsh helps UCSOB move forward in relegation battle

13:50 Neil Metcalfe
Ahmad Ghanem surges forward for UCSOB against London Welsh Druids. Picture: NICK COOK

UCSOB’s battle to avoid the drop from Herts Middlesex One took another step forward – with a 28-15 victory at London Welsh Druids.

Wembley taekwondo instructor handed top job with England

12:59 Neil Metcalfe
Johann De Silva has been named the head coach of the England ITF Taekwondo team. Picture: GRAHAM BENNETT

A taekwondo instructor from Wembley has been handed the reins of the England ITF team.

The Pitchfork Disney, Shoreditch Town Hall, review: ‘A nightmarish vision’

08:00 Caroline David
The Pitchfork Disney at Shoredtich Town Hall, George Blagden. Picture: Matt Humphrey

In Jamie Lloyd’s intimate remount of this seminal 90s in-yer-face play, the audience hunker down on ramshackle furniture

Missing: Barnet police search for man, 62, last seen in East Finchley

09:51 Iain Burns
Harrington Francis Picture: MPS

Police are appealing for help after a 62-year-old man went missing.

Senior Arsenal official publicly admits empty seats at the Emirates is ‘disappointing’ – as thousands of fans fail to attend victory over Hull City

Yesterday, 15:41 Layth Yousif
Missing Arsenal fans meant thousands of seats empty at the Emirates

Empty seats at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Hull City yesterday has highlighted supporter frustration – as a senior club official admitted the number of no-shows is ‘disappointing’.

Snowdrop season: where in the country to see the best blooms and how to plant your own

Yesterday, 09:50
Snowdrops at Austwick Hall. PA Photo/Handout

It’s snowdrop season, when garden organisations nationwide open their gates to the public to enjoy these little white beauties in all their glory.

We were poor admits Tottenham boss Pochettino

Saturday, February 11, 2017
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Bobby Fitzpatrick, West Hampstead, review: ‘Whoever Bobby was he throws a helluva party’

Bobby Fitzpatrick in West Hampstead

Lion star talks of working with Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel in Oscars contender

Divian Ladwa and cast of Lion. Picture: Long Way Home Productions

Livia’s Kitchen: Entrepreneur who made Deliciously Ella’s wedding cake on her ‘raw’ sweet treats

Olivia Wollenberg

Martyn Jacques: ‘When you’re surrounded by people who love you, the bitter people in the corner don’t matter’

The Tiger Lillies

Dame Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Danny Boyle speak to Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now