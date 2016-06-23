Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Stick Man, Leicester Square Theatre, review: ‘Kept my five-year-old companions enchanted and delighted’

15:00 24 November 2016

Stick Man. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

As a 60 minute introduction to the magic of live performance Scamp Theatre’s adaptation of the much-loved Julia Donaldson picture book is as inventive and charming as you could wish for.

Aimed at preschoolers, a trio of performers tell the story of Stick Man his stick lady love and Stick children three with hummable songs, sketches, puppets, percussion and plenty of participation.

Essentially a father’s epic journey to get back home in time for Christmas, when Stick Man strays too far from the family tree an entusiastic hound carries him off and drops him in the river.

Narrowly escaping becoming part of a swan’s nest he floats out to sea and ends up on a beach before being perilously laid on a hearth ready for a blazing fire When Stick Man helps - guess who? - to struggle down the chimney, he’s treated to a winter sleigh ride back to his family helping to deliver some presents on the way.

Scamp clearly believe in busting the fourth wall and the children loved the dog pursuing Stick Man through the stalls, or being asked to join in a game of bat and beach ball from the stage. Scenarios were cleverly conjured with suggestive props, rolls of blue paper for th river or a red nose and rope for Santa’s sleigh.

Ultimately it’s down to the energy and physical talents of the performers who kept my five-year-old companions enchanted and delighted throughout.

Rating: 4/5 stars

