Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

10:04 15 February 2017

Emilia Fox and Theo James in Sex With Strangers at Hampstead Theatre. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Emilia Fox and Theo James in Sex With Strangers at Hampstead Theatre. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Archant

Talky two-hander fires blanks, missing the chance to probe identity in the internet age, but Theo James is the real deal

You can’t complain that Laura Eason’s two-hander fails to deliver what it says on the tin. Within minutes of Theo James’ brash blogger Ethan stalkily pitching up at a snowy Michigan writing retreat, he’s hustled Emilia Fox’s underachieving novelist Olivia into bed, then onto the table, then in the chair.

He’s a tech-savvy millennial who’s got rich from an exploitative blog about his sexual gymnastics with strangers in bars. She’s a gifted generation X-er who abandoned writing after her first book was ‘misunderstood’ but remains hooked on an analogue publishing world of lit prizes and real books.

In a reverse of Fred and Ginger, she gives him class and he gives her sex, as he uses his web audience and notoriety to get her work noticed, while yearning for

the association with quality writing.

What could be a knotty duel airing issues of identity and how the virtual world impacts on real world relationships, is dull, talky and largely humourless in Eason’s supposed comedy.

Her previous Hampstead Theatre offering, Rapture Blister Burn, also starring Fox, felt like a feminism seminar in six inch heels. Here Fox struggles with the accent and limitations of a part that requires her to be pure-hearted, wide-eyed and largely passive. Worse in Peter DuBois’ production which fails to make the sex sexy, she never convinces as either a brilliant writer or passionate lover.

When she overhears Ethan’s sexist boasting of conquests, she lookes quizzical rather than unsettled – does she allay her fears through ambition over what he can do for her? Who knows.

James, a British darling of Hollywood movies has more to chew on and is both physically at ease and watchably nuanced as the predatory, self-loathing Ethan, self-medicating in response to being boxed in by the frat-boy misogynist of his 19-year-old self. Olivia calls him “dangerous”. This might’ve been more interesting if he was, More movingly he’s a lost boy looking for love.

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Arsenal need courage as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in crucial first leg Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena

13:56 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

The general consensus from the 300 loyal Arsenal fans on this morning’s early flight from Luton Airport was that their beloved heroes required bravery to take on the aristocrats of Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

Revealed: How dog passport prices vary by 200% at Camden and Haringey vets

12:44 Chelsea Mendez
All dogs need a passport to travel out of the UK

A Ham&High investigation has revealed huge variations in the price of issuing dog passports at vets in Camden and Haringey.

Whittington Hospital: Norovirus outbreak closes surgery and orthopaedic ward

13 minutes ago Iain Burns
The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

A surgical ward at the Whittington Hospital has been closed after the vomiting and sickness bug norovirus spread among patients and staff.

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

10:04 Bridget Galton
Emilia Fox and Theo James in Sex With Strangers at Hampstead Theatre. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Talky two-hander fires blanks, missing the chance to probe identity in the internet age, but Theo James is the real deal

Highgate interior designer, Mia Karlsson, shares her top style and design addresses

14:43 Prudence Ivey
Flask Walk Antiques

Mia Karlsson creates colourful, functional family homes from her Pond Square Highgate studio. But where does the Hampstead resident head in her time off?

Moonlight, review: ‘Barry Jenkins gives us life’

09:00 Michael Joyce
Moonlight. Picture: David Bornfriend

Moonlight shows life at its toughest and its most real, making it a more than worthy Oscar contender

Reuben Arthur to use BUCS Nationals as springboard to future success

12:49 Neil Metcalfe
Reuben Arthur is hoping to break the 6.70 second barrier for 60m indoors, starting with the BUCS National. Picture: ZAINAB SHAIKH

Hackney runner Reuben Arthur is eyeing up his first taste of BUCS Nationals as a breakthrough competition – safe in the knowledge that he is tantalising close to being among the world’s best.

‘I promised Molly Keane her funeral would be a celebration’

08:00 James Roose Evans
Molly Keane. Picture: D Donohue

Hampstead Theatre founder JAMES ROOSE EVANS reviews an honest memoir of his friend the Irish writer Molly Keane by her daughter Sally

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Bobby Fitzpatrick, West Hampstead, review: ‘Whoever Bobby was he throws a helluva party’

Bobby Fitzpatrick in West Hampstead

Freddie Fox: ‘As an actor you should preserve your mystery’

Freddie Fox (Henry Carr). Picture: Johan Persson

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Emilia Fox and Theo James in Sex With Strangers at Hampstead Theatre. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Moonlight, review: ‘Barry Jenkins gives us life’

Moonlight. Picture: David Bornfriend

‘I promised Molly Keane her funeral would be a celebration’

Molly Keane. Picture: D Donohue
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now