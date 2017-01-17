Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Raising Martha, Park Theatre, review: ‘Revolves around Tom Bennett and Joey Fry’s rapport’

17:00 17 January 2017

Joel Fry and Tom Bennet in Raising Martha at the Park Theatre. Picture: Darren Bell

Joel Fry and Tom Bennet in Raising Martha at the Park Theatre. Picture: Darren Bell

Archant

David Spicer’s new dark comedy has sex, slapstick and silly behaviour performed by an outstanding cast with a collective CV spanning Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Doctor Who and Phone Shop

Raising Martha sounds like the heart-warming tale of a tortured young girl evacuated to the countryside during World War Two into the care of a gruff couple who, despite initial reservations, form a special and unbreakable bond. Basically Goodnight Mister Tom mark II.

Not even close. The theme of David Spicer’s new dark comedy is animal rights related grave robbery gone wrong. Gerry (Stephen Boxer) has locked himself in his family home slash ex-frog farm as a result of relentless attacks from activists, when Jeff Rawle’s village Inspector, arrives to tell him and his brother Roger (Julian Bleach) that their mother has been kidnapped.

Well, most of her. Animal rights activists Jago and Marc have dug her up, haplessly leaving behind a library card and a femur. They hope to blackmail Gerry and Roger into selling the house, which Gerry has now transformed into a toad sweat infused cannabis farm. As you can imagine, chaos and confusion ensues.

There’s sex, slapstick and a lot of silly behaviour performed by a truly outstanding cast with a collective CV spanning Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Doctor Who, Phone Shop and Drop the Dead Donkey.

Tom Bennett (responsible for the hysteria in Whit Stillman’s Love & Friendship) gets the special recognition award for his portrayal of Marc, who isn’t quite sure what he’s gotten himself into. His rapport with Joel Fry’s Jago, the passionate but inactive “leader”, forms the axis around which the play revolves.

Michael Fentiman’s direction is wonderful but it is the script that takes Raising Martha to another plane, namely Spicer’s clever use of wordplay. Each second induces either a guffaw or a grin.

A farce such as this is fertile ground for obvious jokes, but it is the mark of a true artist that he plucks and presents them at just the right time to garner maximum appreciation. You laugh immediately, thinking: “I should have seen that one coming.”

There’s no weak link in this star-studded cast who deliver every gag with precision.

A must-see.

Rating: 4/5 stars

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Raising Martha, Park Theatre, review: ‘Revolves around Tom Bennett and Joey Fry’s rapport’

44 minutes ago Zoe Paskett
Joel Fry and Tom Bennet in Raising Martha at the Park Theatre. Picture: Darren Bell

David Spicer’s new dark comedy has sex, slapstick and silly behaviour performed by an outstanding cast with a collective CV spanning Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Doctor Who and Phone Shop

Mail thieves targeting residents with external post boxes across Hampstead, police warn

13:07 Sam Corbishley
Police have warned that thieves can target numbers etched onto locks in order to get spare keys cut. Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Criminal gangs working across Hampstead are ordering spare keys online using numbers etched onto the access locks.

Split, review: ‘Straightforwardly exploitative and trivialises mental illness’

12:15 Michael Joyce
Split starring James McAvoy. Picture: Universal Pictures

A man with multiple personalities abducts three teenage girls and subjects them to a gruesome fate – they are going to be acted at beyond endurance

Rental market fragments as new builds lure tenants whilst uncertainty over Brexit stalls prime market

16:43 India Block
The prime rental market of north London such as St John's Wood rely on international companies sending over staff, but Brexit negotiations have thrown a spanner in the works

The closing months of 2016 saw asking rents for luxury lettings and re-lets fall as new rentals rose, whilst economic uncertainty means 2017 remains unpredictable

West Hampstead pollution four times legal level

11:50 Sam Corbishley
Pollution levels were monitored at different points along West End Lane.

Testing along West End Lane showed many residents were being exposed to nitrogen dioxide levels more than 50 per cent above permitted levels.

Amnesty International hold moving vigil for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe held in Iran

11:02 Anna Behrmann
Amnesty International lit candles and called for Nazanin 's release, marking the 288 days she has been inprisoned. Photo: Amnesty International

The charity gathered in front of the Iranian Embassy as husband Richard delivered a letter calling for justice and a better future for his child

TfL opens public consultation on Camden Town development project

10:00 Sam Corbishley
TfL plans to develop the new station entrance to provide up to 70 new homes.

Transport for London (TfL) plans to provide up to 70 new homes by building above a proposed new entrance on Buck Street.

Child’s Hill car wash owner jailed after worker electrocuted in shower

13:55 Lorraine King
Bubbles Carwash in Bethanl Green (Pic: Google)

A car wash owner has been jailed after an employee was electrocuted while showering in squalid rat-infested housing he provided for workers.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Author Ann Mann: ‘I have everything I need here in Highgate’

Ann Mann

Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and husband Ian Hallard star in The Boys in the Band

Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss star in The Boys in the Band

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

Split, review: ‘Straightforwardly exploitative and trivialises mental illness’

Split starring James McAvoy. Picture: Universal Pictures

Livia’s Kitchen: Entrepreneur who made Deliciously Ella’s wedding cake on her ‘raw’ sweet treats

Olivia Wollenberg
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now