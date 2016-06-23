Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Love, National Theatre, review: ‘The acting is low-key and stunning’

08:00 28 December 2016

The dress rehearsal of

The dress rehearsal of "Love" directed and written by Alexander Zeldin at the Dorfman Theatre at the National Theatre. NO EMBARGO Anna Calder Marshall and Hind Swareldahab

Sarah Lee - 07930392407

‘Love’ is a play of snatched moments,set inside a hostel, the last resort for a cluster of poor people, running out of options.

A middle-aged man washes his mother’s hair over a sink; a father watches his children eat; two women fight over a chipped mug. ‘Love’ is a play of snatched moments. It is set inside a hostel, the last resort for a cluster of poor people, running out of options.

As with Alexander Zeldin’s last play, ‘Beyond Caring’, this is a devised and highly unusual piece of theatre. Zeldin is trying with all his heart to create something that feels real.

The lights stay up throughout, the acting is low-key and stunning, much of the dialogue is mumbled and the dramatic ‘high points’ are slight, yet all the more powerful for it.

Natasha Jenkins’ set is equally unconventional and untheatrical. The audience bleed in around the edges of a communal living space, filled with scattered tables, a cluttered sink and a skylight so grimy it barely lets the light in.

We only catch glimpses of the bedrooms and private worlds within them. Dean (Luke Clarke) and his pregnant partner Emma (Janet Etuk) live with Dean’s two children in a room that is all bunkbed, duvets and family-clutter.

Colin (Nick Holder) and his mother (Anna Calder-Marshall) hide away in a bare room with the door left hopefully ajar, and a Syrian man (Ammar Haj Ahmad) and Sudanese woman (Hind Swareldahab) live in rooms we do not see.

Flickers of kindness and flashes of desperation flare up. The Syrian raps with a surly young boy (Yonatan Pele Roodner).

A confused old woman gives a young girl (Emily Beacock) a necklace. Two men commiserate with each other using only their eyes and a woman lets a frightened man touch her baby bump and cry.

The performances simmer at a painfully low and mesmerising pace. We are forced to lean in, and look harder.

Yes, there is something uncomfortable about a National Theatre audience exorcising their discomfort; what, after all, are we going to do with all this pain we feel at the theatre? But at least – at last – we are learning to listen.

Rating: 4/5 stars

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Warning for NYE revellers heading to Parliament Hill and Primrose Hill

14:22 Sam Corbishley
Fireworks of Primrose Hill

Those intending to celebrate the beginning of 2017 atop Parliament Hill have been asked to travel in on foot to avoid clogging the roads.

Love, National Theatre, review: ‘The acting is low-key and stunning’

08:00 Miriam Gillinson
The dress rehearsal of

‘Love’ is a play of snatched moments,set inside a hostel, the last resort for a cluster of poor people, running out of options.

ZFW Fencing Club’s hot streak continues as Choupenitch delivers another gold

12:46
Alexander Choupenitch (second from right), pictured with his trophy and the other medalists

ZFW Fencing Club’s hot streak has continued after Alexander Choupenitch won the Leon Paul Cup at the University of East London.

South Hampstead ceramics make cameo alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC Sherlock New Year special trailer

10:22 Prudence Ivey
The Home Sweet Home range, as featured in Sherlock

With its quirky British design, Ali Miller’s crockery is an obvious fit for the BBC’s Sherlock reboot, which stars Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr John Watson and Sherlock Holmes.

It’s another festive cracker but Hendon suffer fourth straight defeat

12:54
Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon and Harrow Borough marked the anniversary of their memorable 5-5 draw with another festive cracker in the Ryman League Premier Division on Boxing Day.

Strength in depth and bonus points will be key factors in Premiership title race as Wasps keep pace with Saracens

Yesterday, 20:23 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' Mako Vunipola in action against Sale Sharks earlier this month. Pic: PA

Saracens will end the year at the top of the Premiership table on points difference after their 21-6 victory in a routine outing against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

Arsenal show fighting qualities in scrappy win against West Brom

Yesterday, 11:58 Jack Martin
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates his winning goal against West Brom

Following the back to back defeats at Everton and Manchester City, there wasn’t much festive cheer around the Emirates on Boxing Day against West Brom.

Poison dart frogs and juniper-wood fuelled secret whisky distilleries

Yesterday, 10:00
Bizarre Botany by Christina Harrison and Lauren Gardiner, published by Kew. PA Photo/Kew

A plethora of amazing facts – which plants are the tallest and smallest, the smelliest and deadliest – have been collated by Christina Harrison, a specialist in plant ecology and garden history, and Lauren Gardiner, a research fellow at Kew, for their latest book, Bizarre Botany, an A to Z revealing some of the quirkiest stories about plants.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

George Michael

The lost photographs of Historic England

View from the south-west of the Midland Grand Hotel, built in 1868-1876 by the architect Sir George Gilbert Scott

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

Lady In The Van review: Alan Bennett reveals his true ‘deceit’

Maggie Smith in The Lady In The Van. Picture: Nicola Dove

How a Hampstead lawyer helped two sons come to terms with the actions of their Nazi fathers

Horst Von Wachter, Philippe Sands and Niklas Frank behind the scenes of My Nazi Legacy. Picture: Kerry Brown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now