Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Grave robbery, drug abuse and a family frog farm

15:00 13 January 2017

Joel Fry, Jeff Rawle and Michael Fentiman in Raising Martha. Picture: Darren Bell

Joel Fry, Jeff Rawle and Michael Fentiman in Raising Martha. Picture: Darren Bell

DBELL

Joel Fry, actor known for Plebs, WIA and You, Me and the Apocalypse, talks to Bridget Galton about Raising Martha on at the Park Theatre

An absurdist farce featuring grave robbery, drug abuse and a family frog farm gets its world premiere at The Park theatre this month.

Raising Martha was penned by David Spicer as an antidote to the “light entertainment hell” of writing gags and links for “shiny floor” TV shows such as No Win No Fee.

It features Drop the Dead Donkey star Jeff Rawle as hapless Inspector Clout investigating the desecration by animal rights campaigners of the matriarch’s grave.

Joel Fry, familiar from TV comedy roles in Plebs, WIA and You, Me and the Apocalypse plays “vegan animal rights fundamentalist” Jago.

“I really liked the dark crazy elements as problems heap up in that controlled frenzy of farce,” he says.

“The big farce element means having to find a collective tempo but if you let the pace dictate too much it will lose definition and audiences will come out not sure what they’ve watched.”

Spicer uses comedy to touch on the state of what he calls our “unpleasant divided embattled world”.

Fry adds: “It’s quite dark and sharp in a good way. Animal rights is a device really to go deeper into what rights we all have, how it’s increasingly hard to be on the same page as everyone else and how people are fighting for their own space in the world. Is what Jago’s fighting for important or has he latched onto something that gives him a sense of identity?”

But he adds: “We don’t want it to be so dark it’s not funny.”

Although hopeful there’ll be another series of WIA in which he plays ‘viral concept designer’ Karl Marx, the RADA graduate is happy to be on stage.

“I always try to do something different to the last job. There’s not much time in TV but in theatre there’s less of a time-is-money vibe and more ‘let’s make it good’. I always feel acting’s a bit pointless if you don’t do a play for a long time.”

Raising Martha runs from January 12 to February 11, parktheatre.co.uk

Keywords: Bridget Galton

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Grave robbery, drug abuse and a family frog farm

15:00 Bridget Galton
Joel Fry, Jeff Rawle and Michael Fentiman in Raising Martha. Picture: Darren Bell

Joel Fry, actor known for Plebs, WIA and You, Me and the Apocalypse, talks to Bridget Galton about Raising Martha on at the Park Theatre

Government slams Iran’s ‘dire’ human rights as jailed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe waits on appeal

14:29 Anna Behrmann
Nazanin's two-year-old daughter, Gabriella, was turned away from visiting her mum in jail last week

In a letter addressed to Hampstead residents, the foreign office revealed Prime Minister Theresa May has put her concerns about Nazanin in writing to the Iranian President

Baby Jesus statue goes missing from crib at Highgate church

13:38 Sam Corbishley
Parishioners at St Joseph's are hopeful Baby Jesus will be returned soon.

Parishioners noticed the figure had been removed from its place at the heart of a display inside St Joseph’s Catholic church on Highgate Hill.

An Alpine retreat that takes ‘kur’ of your New Year’s resolutions

12:00 Minty Clinch
park hotel igls

The core of the Parkhotel regime is the seven day programme, with three medical assessments, daily treatments, a diet plan, use of swimming pool, sauna and panoramic gym

Hampstead residents vow to fight planned demolition of ‘splendid’ home

15:00 Iain Burns
The house, once known as 'Danehurst', in Redington Road Picture: RedFrog

Residents have pledged to fight against plans to demolish a “splendid” Edwardian building in Hampstead and replace it with a four-storey complex of eight flats and a double basement.

How to buy your first home in London this year

14:23 Prudence Ivey
2017 should be better than 2016 for London first time buyers

It’s been hard to keep pace with house price rises in Camden for the past few years, making first time buyers despair of ever being able to get a foot on the ladder but there are mounting signs that 2017 could be a good year for first time buyers in London. Now is a good time to get prepared so you can swoop in as soon as your finances and the property of your dreams align.

Calls for CCTV cameras in Belsize Park streets after £30k smash-and-grab spree

14:05 Sam Corbishley
Taherah CCTV stills 3

Business owners in Belsize Park have made a desperate plea for CCTV in the streets and better police protection after a £30,000 smash-and-grab spree has seen at least six shops targeted in as many weeks.

Camden charity’s research into music of the Holocaust launched with concert

17:00 Iain Burns
Clive Marks, left, with Shirli Gilbert Picture: ORT

A Camden charity has launched a programme to increase research into the music of the Holocaust – with a sell-out concert.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

29-year-old’s journey from pro tennis player to art gallery owner

Artsist and gallery owner Hannah Ivory Baker at Highgate Contemporary Art Gallery. Picture: Polly Hancock

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

George Michael

Tamsin Waley-Cohen reflects on her international career

Tamsin Waley Cohen. Picture: Patrick Allen

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now