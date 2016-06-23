Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Festive family round up: Bear hunt, Snow White and Anything Goes

08:00 05 December 2016

We're going on a bear hunt

We're going on a bear hunt

Archant

BRIDGET GALTON rounds up the best of family entertainment in north London this festive season

Two versions of Michael Rosen’s picturebook We’re Going on a Bear Hunt are among a wealth of family entertainment across north London this Christmas.

Jackson’s Lane in Highgate hosts The Little Angel Theatre’s enchanting puppet version of the tale of a family who embark on an intrepid adventure to find a bear. Peter Glanville’s production echoes Helen Oxenbury’s original illustrations and features music and lyrics by Barb Jungr. (December 6-24 jacksonslane.org.uk)

At North Finchley’s Arts Depot is the highly interactive live stage version where grass, snow storm, river, mud, forest and cave are inventively conjured by everyday props. There are plenty of songs assisted by the family’s musical dog. (December 7-January 2 artsdepot.co.uk)

At the same venue Oily Cart’s interactive In A Pickle is an immersive show for 3-5-year-olds loosely based on The Winter’s Tale and promises a gentle introduction to Shakespeare with storytelling dressing up, hands on involvement and dance. Join in with the sheep shearers as they find a lost baby and follow clues across the salty sea to the royal court to find a happy ending.

Originally commissioned by the RSC it runs December 13-31.

Entertainment for the whole family is on offer Upstairs at the Gatehouse’s where the annual musical extravaganza is Cole Porter’s nautical classic Anything Goes. The book by Guy Bolton and PG Wodehouse invites audiences aboard a transatlantic ocean liner and features Porter favourites You’re The Top, I Get A Kick Out Of You, Blow Gabriel Blow and Let’s Misbehave. Steered by resident director John Plews this staple of Highgate’s seasonal entertainment runs December 14-January 29. (upstairsatthegatehouse.com)

A hit New York production of CS Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters arrives at The Park Theatre in Finsbury Park and promises a “wicked and witty” end to the theatrical year. Set in an office where God is ‘the enemy’ and the devil ‘our father below’ this inverted satire on spiritual welfare was written by Lewis after hearing one of Hitler’s speeches and realising how seductive the dicator could be. It follows the fortunes of Satan’s psychiatrist and a demon learning how to damn an unsuspecting soul on earth. (December 8-January 7 parktheatre.co.uk)

Down in Euston the Shaw Theatre offers its annual traditional panto. This year Enchanted Entertainment’s Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs features CBBC’s Darragh Mortell from Tracy Beaker as The Prince, and Britain’s Got Talent impressionist Andrew Fleming as Muddles the Jester.

The production includes Heigh-Ho and Whistle While You Work from the Disney movie alongside plentiful pop songs lots of shout outs, eyecatching costumes and a sprinkling of panto magic. (December 13 until Jan3 Box Office 0844 248 5075 shaw-theatre.com)

Meanwhile the Little Angel’s Islington base hosts a touching 40 minute show about a tiny penguin who gets spun around by the sight of the stars and glistening snow.

Suitable for 2-6-year-olds, Me is based on a story by Emma Dodd and is about a parent and their love for a child. (December 8-Jan 29) Or from December 4-24 Santa’s Little Workshop offers crafty festive fun and stories for 2-8 year olds. Based on Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem ‘Twas the night before Christmas, audiences get involved with festive puppet making and meet the Little Angel’s puppet Santa.

Further afield there’s more panto with Hackney Empire’s barnstorming seasonal entertainment Sleeping Beauty. It stars Gavin Spokes as Dame Nanny Nora who shepherds feisty Princess Tahlia through the dangers posed by Sharon D Clarke’s Carabosse the wicked witch.

“I always thought if I’m going to do pantomime I would love to do Hackney because they are modern, inclusive and brilliant but still have all the traditions,” says the actor.

“The tradition of the dame is so set it would be bizarre to get rid of her now. She’s a warm loving character, a celebration of how brilliant women are, the gag is the man is trying to be the woman inside the dress.”

“Hackney really make their pantos their own and understand that the final character of a panto is the audience.” (Sleeping Beauty runs November 26-January 8)

Meanwhile Katie Mitchell’s acclaimed adaptation of The Cat in the Hat returns to The Pleasance in Islington this Christmas from December 6 until January 2.

Fresh from enchanting the Edinburgh Fringe, it delivers the visual aesthetic and joyful quirkiness of Dr Seuss’s book about a home alone brother and sister beset by a mischievous cat. (Pleasance.co.uk ) Finally, Sadler’s Wells takes up its annual residence at The Peacock in Holborn with enchanting children’s ballet The Snowman featuring a spinetingling flight to the North Pole to meet Santa to the strains of Howard Blake’s Walking in the Air. (November 23 to January 1 sadlerswells.com)

Keywords: United Kingdom New York London Edinburgh

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Happy ghosts, black cabs and chickens: the Tufnell Park home with a story to tell

40 minutes ago India Block
Niko's son Mandel plans to transport his flock to Italy in the back of an iconic London black cab

Former filmmaker Niko von Glasow is selling his home - chickens not included - to fund his philanthropic exploits. We take the tour - and meet its resident flock

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

15:50 Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

15:45 Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day

Hamlet, Trafalgar Studios, review: ‘An intense, revelatory performance’

Mark Arends as Hamlet. Picture: Robert Workman

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

Victoria Wood’s brother on revealing her teenage years in biography

Victoria Wood. Picture: Ian West

RADA actor and Highgate boy Charlie lands lead role, three weeks after graduating

Charlie Archer in The Illusion
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now