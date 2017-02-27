Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Nambucca memorial gig for Louise Cattell raises funds for drug prevention charity

18:02 27 February 2017

Nambucca is hosting the memorial gig for Louise Cattell who died of an accidental ketamine overdose in 2011

Nambucca is hosting the memorial gig for Louise Cattell who died of an accidental ketamine overdose in 2011

Archant

Louise’s mother and charity Mentor bring together the Scarletinas, Tim Arnold and Bryn and Alfie from The Holloways to perform in her honour on Thursday

Louise Cattell died of an accidental ketamine overdose exactly six years ago. Only 21 years old, she was an occasional user and drowned in her bath in Upper Clapton.

Since her death her mother Vicky Unwin, who is now an ambassador for charity Mentor, has been tirelessly campaigning on the issue of club drugs and legal highs saying that “Louise, along with many other young people, simply did not know how dangerous they were. She died as a result of her ignorance.”

A memorial gig is being held at Nambucca on Holloway Road this Thursday March 2 to pay homage to Louise, who was a much-loved figure on the London gig scene. As well as making it through to the second round on the X Factor, she photographed bands such as the Cribs and Mystery Jets before they were famous and appeared with the likes of Theo Adams and Roots Manuva with her DJ duo Pure Filth.

Kylie Griffiths, the other half of this duo, is one of the acts performing at the gig, alongside the Scarletinas, Tim Arnold, Ginge & Co, James Phillips, Omar Gawd and Bryn and Alfie from the Holloways.

“It’s going to be a great night at Nambucca on Thursday,” says Unwin. “We are so grateful to everyone who is supporting the memory of Louise which is as strong as ever. It is so heartening to see so much love for her after six years.

“But the event is also an important fundraiser for the drugs prevention charity Mentor. So everyone coming will also be helping to prevent harms from drugs and other families from suffering such a terrible loss.”

At the time of her death, Louise had just finished a foundation course at London College of Fashion and was applying to art school, having taken time out to work as a production assistant on fashion week shows for Giles Deacon, Julian Macdonald, Jaeger and Matthew Williamson.

Her mother remembers her as “Little Lou” with a “huge heart and compassion for others”.

Tickets from nambucca.co.uk/event. Information about drug prevention: mentoruk.org.uk.

Keywords: London

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Camden residents fear years of disruption as HS2 given green light with Royal Assent

15:32 Nathalie Raffray

Protesters fear that decades of disruption and uncertainty in Camden after plans for the contro-versial High Speed 2 (HS2) railway received Royal Assent.

Logan, review: ‘Hugh Jackman is the world’s most surly Limousine driver’

15:00 Michael Joyce

This is definitely not a superhero movie. Nobody wears shiny costumes; the fate of the Earth is not in the balance; there are no great CGI spectacles. It is a sci-fi tinged road movie, gritty and downbeat.

Fire brigade recommends sprinklers as two separate fires break out within two hours in Camden

12:33 Anna Behrmann and Nathalie Raffray

The fire brigade were called to a major indoors market and shop to tackle two blazes last night

The Wild Party, The Other Palace, review: ‘Pulsates with feral energy’

12:00 Caroline David

While low on plot, the 1927 source, a scandalous poem by Joseph Mclure March, provides the basis of a nuanced look at racial tensions and social aspirations

Saracens Women included in new headline rugby tournament

11 minutes ago Neil Metcalfe

Saracens Women have been announced as a founder member of the new Women’s Super Rugby Competition

St Anthony’s School for Girls holds reading marathon as part of National Storytelling Week

13 minutes ago James Scott

St Anthony’s School for Girls has hosted its first “Whole Day of Reading” event in celebration of National Storytelling Week.

The Cyclub: ‘We’re about the people not just the pedals’

10:45 Zoe Paskett

Sharon Jaffe and Hils Bentwood set up The CyClub as a pop up when their local gym closed. Now they do classes around the clock with a personal touch

Unforgettable day for Quintin Kynaston pupil

10:39

School unveil new rugby shirts at Twickenham

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Ex-Fairground Attraction star Mark Nevin talks Bowie, band break-ups and cults

WHO'S WHO: Children's author HELEN BAILEY

Deborah Lipstadt: ‘We made David Irving look ridiculous’

John Lydon: ‘An anarchist? I never was. Whoever told you that?’

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now