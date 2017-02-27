Nambucca memorial gig for Louise Cattell raises funds for drug prevention charity

Nambucca is hosting the memorial gig for Louise Cattell who died of an accidental ketamine overdose in 2011 Archant

Louise’s mother and charity Mentor bring together the Scarletinas, Tim Arnold and Bryn and Alfie from The Holloways to perform in her honour on Thursday

Louise Cattell died of an accidental ketamine overdose exactly six years ago. Only 21 years old, she was an occasional user and drowned in her bath in Upper Clapton.

Since her death her mother Vicky Unwin, who is now an ambassador for charity Mentor, has been tirelessly campaigning on the issue of club drugs and legal highs saying that “Louise, along with many other young people, simply did not know how dangerous they were. She died as a result of her ignorance.”

A memorial gig is being held at Nambucca on Holloway Road this Thursday March 2 to pay homage to Louise, who was a much-loved figure on the London gig scene. As well as making it through to the second round on the X Factor, she photographed bands such as the Cribs and Mystery Jets before they were famous and appeared with the likes of Theo Adams and Roots Manuva with her DJ duo Pure Filth.

Kylie Griffiths, the other half of this duo, is one of the acts performing at the gig, alongside the Scarletinas, Tim Arnold, Ginge & Co, James Phillips, Omar Gawd and Bryn and Alfie from the Holloways.

“It’s going to be a great night at Nambucca on Thursday,” says Unwin. “We are so grateful to everyone who is supporting the memory of Louise which is as strong as ever. It is so heartening to see so much love for her after six years.

“But the event is also an important fundraiser for the drugs prevention charity Mentor. So everyone coming will also be helping to prevent harms from drugs and other families from suffering such a terrible loss.”

At the time of her death, Louise had just finished a foundation course at London College of Fashion and was applying to art school, having taken time out to work as a production assistant on fashion week shows for Giles Deacon, Julian Macdonald, Jaeger and Matthew Williamson.

Her mother remembers her as “Little Lou” with a “huge heart and compassion for others”.

Tickets from nambucca.co.uk/event. Information about drug prevention: mentoruk.org.uk.