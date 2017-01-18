Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Martyn Jacques: ‘When you’re surrounded by people who love you, the bitter people in the corner don’t matter’

14:24 18 January 2017

The Tiger Lillies

The Tiger Lillies

Archant

Martyn Jacques of the Tiger Lillies recalls honing their unique sound ahead of their show at the Roundhouse, finds Zoe Paskett

Genre-defying is one of those catch-all and irritating terms used to describe musicians when you don’t understand their influences. But in some rare cases, it can be used in a way that doesn’t do the band an injustice.

The Tiger Lillies is one of those bands.

You could say they are part pre-war Berlin caberet, part gypsy, part punk and part operatic sad clown, but that wouldn’t mean much to anyone who hasn’t heard them before.

“I sang in a high voice and played the accordion and there you go!” says Martyn Jacques, lead singer and founder of the group in 1989. “Who does that? Nobody. So if you start off with that as the basis, you’re in a class of one already.

“That’s why it took me 15 years to get on stage, because I was trying to find something different. I wanted to be original.”

First starting piano as a teenager, Jacques spent the next decade and a half honing his musical skills by teaching himself and attending evening classes in opera singing, jazz piano and jazz guitar.

“I wanted to play piano as a boy and my mum said, ‘if we buy you a piano it’ll be stuck over there in the corner and you won’t touch it’, so she wouldn’t buy one,” he says. “But I started playing when I was 16. It’s hard the first few years. It’s not easy to learn how to play an instrument, sitting there for hours working, working, working, practicing, practicing, practicing.”

His main instrument, the accordion, he didn’t learn to play until he was 29 years old but now forms the characteristic basis of the Tiger Lillies’ music.

“If I meet people in their late 20s and early 30s, I always use that as an example of how you can start things when you’re older.”

After years of solo preparation, the band began when Jacques put an advert in Loot looking for a drummer and a double bass player and “only two people replied, so they got the job!” The line up has shifted around over the years, but currently sits at Timothy Remfrey on percussion and Adrian Stout on double bass, musical saw and Theremin.

They don’t function like a normal touring band, but do a number of theatre shows and concerts that carry on throughout the year.

“We just work, really,” Jacques says.

Their first album in 10 years not to be tied to one of these theatre shows is to be released on January 26, to coincide with the start of this year’s In the Round at the Roundhouse, where they perform on February 3. In celebration of the venues 50th anniversary year, a series of intimate performances will take place in the main concert area.

The album, Cold Night in Soho, is a look back over memories of Jacques’ years living above a brothel, traversing with prostitutes, drug fiends and various other local characters, in a portrait of the area that can no longer be seen with the new builds and restaurants.

But in amongst the debauchery, there are familiar scenes. “Finsbury Park” tells of the days when Jacques used to live on Thorpedale Road, though he concedes that “it was probably a bit rougher back then”.

“Dance Floor” memorialises their early gigs at Upper Street’s King’s Head pub where they used to play regularly – with a slightly different atmosphere than it has now.

“One of the striking things was the fighting,” he says. “It used to be quite violent. Not in the same way as at that time when there were gangs; it was more individuals getting drunk and having fights.

“I’ve got incredibly fond memories of playing there. The PA system wouldn’t work properly, the piano was pretty unplayable. Every time we played, the place got completely packed and at the end the people would stamp on the floorboards.

“It was an amazing time and obviously we went on to bigger things but in many ways those concerts were the most magical thing we’ve ever done.”

They really did go on to bigger thangs, playing regularly at the Royal Festival Hall.

However, it was Jacques’ first gig, in a cellar in Queen’s Park, that set him on that path.

“I did the first song and when I finished people cheered and I was just so relieved and overcome I wasn’t sure I could carry on standing, I thought I’d have to sit down because I was so nervous, but I carried on and I remember walking off the stage at the end of the concert and thinking, I’ve found myself a living.”

The Tiger Lillies’ sound is unique to say the least, and while “95 per cent loved it”, they didn’t manage to capture everyone’s imaginations.

“We used to go into the audience after and sell cassettes and we were at this pub on Highbury Corner and I remember going up to this one guy and he said ‘these people really like you don’t they?’ And I said ‘yeah’ and he said ‘I think you’re f***ing s***’.

“But when you’re surrounded by people that love you, it doesn’t matter, the few bitter ones standing in the corner.”

The Tiger Lillies play on February 3 at the Roundhouse as part of the In the Round series, which also presents Martha Wainwright, Julian Cope and Ed Harcourt to name a few.

A full line up and tickets can be bought at roundhouse.co.uk. Jan 26 – Feb 4.

Keywords: Zoe Paskett

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Hampstead coach: There’s a growing feeling that we can win the league

07:00 Ben Pearce
Pete Wood scored three of Hampstead's 10 tries against Welwyn on Saturday. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Head coach Peter Breen says there is a growing feeling at Hampstead that the club can win the league and secure promotion after Saturday’s results took them to the top of the table.

Spiral wine cellars: the hottest trend for high end London homes

Yesterday, 17:58 Ruby Lott-Lavigna
These St John's Wood homeowners can show off their wine collection to guests

You’ve agonised over your grapes, studied the markets and purchased your favourites fine wines – so why hide them away in the basement? A new wave of homeowners in Hampstead, Primrose Hill and St John’s Wood clearly agree and are embracing the trend for glass wine cellars.

Lawyer in David Irving Holocaust denial trial warns of rise in antisemitic hatred online

Yesterday, 17:09 Anna Behrmann
James Libson, pictured speaking at the Phoenix Cinema, believes social media platforms should adopt a social media policy against growing Holocaust denial material.

The solicitor, who features in the film Denial, says there is “reams and reams” of far-right material online, and search engines should take a stand

Ishbel McWhirter: ‘I try to grab a moment that will disappear forever’

Yesterday, 17:00 Bridget Galton
Artist Ishbel McWhirter. Picture: Polly Hancock

Former child prodigy Ishbel McWhirter whose 90th birthday exhibition opens at Burgh House looks back on her career

Buy a basement to bag a bargain in St John’s Wood and Marylebone

Yesterday, 16:43 Prudence Ivey
Basement flats in St John's Wood or Marylebone could be a third cheaper than those on upper floors

Basement, or ‘lower ground floor’ flats currently cost a third less than properties on higher floors in such central north London areas as St John’s Wood, Little Venice and Marylebone.

Mercurial Mousa Dembele is right at the heart of Tottenham’s title challenge

Yesterday, 16:00 Sean Gallagher
Mousa Dembele (left) keeps the ball away from West Brom's James Morrison at White Hart Lane on Saturday. Picture: PA

It was another majestic display from Tottenham against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as they secured a sixth consecutive Premier League victory – and right at the heart of it was Mousa Dembele.

Writer backs hundreds of angry tenants protesting against HDV proposals

Yesterday, 15:19 Sam Corbishley
Protestors lobbying against the controversial HDV plans

Former children’s laureate and author Michael Rosen has condemned Haringey Council’s plans to move thousands of council houses into a private company as “social and ethnic cleansing”.

Campaigners against funding cuts to schools call on parents to turn tide

Yesterday, 15:04 James Scott
A campaign was launched at Rhodes Avenue Primary School on Tuesday night in response to school funding cuts across Haringey.

Campaigners against funding cuts to schools in Haringey have called on parents to turn the tide.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

George Michael

Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and husband Ian Hallard star in The Boys in the Band

Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss star in The Boys in the Band

Author Ann Mann: ‘I have everything I need here in Highgate’

Ann Mann

‘Making art is about escaping into self made worlds and inviting people in’

Artist Feline Minne. Picture: Nadira Amrani

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now