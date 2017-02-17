Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Dame Evelyn Glennie launches her musical residency in Kings Cross

15:10 17 February 2017

Dame Evelyn Glennie performing outside Waitrose in the West Handyside Canopy at King's Cross. Picture: John Sturrock

The year-long residency came after an online poll asked workers residents and students in Kings Cross to nominate a musician

Dame Evelyn Glennie has launched her musical residency in Kings Cross with interactive performances on her solo snare drum.

The world renowned percussionist roamed the site encouraging listeners to take part in the drumming sessions and discuss what they wanted from the area’s urban soundscape. Historian Christopher Lloyd gave short leactures on Kings Cross’ past, guiding people around the site, and composer Jill Jarman was on hand to note down the ideas, which will feed into a final piece of music at the end of Dame Evelyn’s residency.

Throughout 2017 there will be a programme of events encouraging visitors and residents to take part.

The year-long residency came after an online poll asked workers residents and students in Kings Cross to nominate a musician to explore write and perform new music based around the site.

“I am hugely honoured to be chosen by the local King’s Cross community,” said Dame Evelyn. “Listening will be the core of my residency and I plan to get into the heart, beat and pulse of the people and the landscape.

“Together we will help build a legacy that can be shared by all curious about King’s Cross. I’ll be asking the community for their past, present and future sound discoveries – these sounds will be gathered in a stand-alone webpage and serve as inspiration for the final composition and performance. The aim is to get everyone involved in making the ordinary extraordinary.”

Submit your sound at kingscross.co.uk/sounds-of-kings-cross

