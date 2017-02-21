Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Album review: Dutch Uncles – Big Balloon

12:16 21 February 2017

Dutch Uncles - Big Balloon

Dutch Uncles - Big Balloon

Archant

Salford band’s fifth continues to straddle post-punk and complex pop. Is it enough to make anyone care?

The Salford alt-pop four-piece apparently drew on influences including Low-era Bowie, Kate Bush’s The Red Shoes and a crate of eastern European techno for their fifth album.

Singer and lyricist Duncan Wallis says the recording process was the perfect response to feelings of abandonment they’d been harbouring – presumably brought about by the political climate, but frankly you’d be hard-pressed to fathom what this multi-layered record was a response to.

As per usual, Wallis’ lyrics – covering austerity, fried chicken (the enjoyable Combo Box), therapy, loneliness and paranoia – are opaque or obtuse, depending on your standpoint.

Still, the title track welcomes us and bounces along with the kind of sunny bonhomie, singalong chorus and taut guitar twang White Denim exhibited in last year’s catchy Had 2 Know.

They say it helped refocus the band around the electric guitar’s potency, but nowhere else do they nail the same pop chops. Most of the time Wallis wibbles and quivers airily as jerky rhythms and at least three motifs play tag team or interweave on guitars, synths, bass, violin, glockenspiel and more.

In that sense it’s classic Dutch Uncles, but most of the songs here don’t quite gel or feel comfortable in their own skin; too many ideas fight for attention instead of working together.

In this context Achameleon, with restrained piano and vocals, stands out in its relative simplicity. Other highlights include Streetlight, permeated by strobing synth and funky bassline, and the burbling, rounded notes of Sink, a milky balm for the downplayed serrated guitar.

You could listen to this 10 times straight and each song will reveal a different facet or new rhythm. But on balance Big Balloon is a bit too clever for its own good.

Rating: 3/5

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

A Cure for Wellness, review: ‘Its failure is total’

17:30 Michael Joyce
A Cure for Wellness stars Dane DeHaan. Picture: Fox

The plot is cobbled together and there’s an excess of eels in this style-over-substance (but not particularly stylish) thriller

Raise money for multiple sclerosis and celebrate Jacqueline du Pre

15:00 Michael White
Cellist Jacqueline du Pre. Picture: PA

The 70th birthday celebration of cellist Moray Welsh coincides with the 30th anniversary of du Pre and raises money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society

Album review: Dutch Uncles – Big Balloon

12:16 Stephen Moore
Dutch Uncles - Big Balloon

Salford band’s fifth continues to straddle post-punk and complex pop. Is it enough to make anyone care?

Camden politicians, charity heads and religious leaders plead with Amber Rudd over child refugees

15:00 Iain Burns
Lord Dubs Picture: Katie Collins/PA

Dozens of politicians, religious leaders, charity heads and cultural groups in Camden have signed a letter pleading with Home Secretary Amber Rudd to change her mind on settling child refugees in Britain.

Seven-goal thriller puts Hampstead & Westminster back into play-off hotseat

14:49 Neil Metcalfe
Kwan Browne in action for Hampstead & Westminster. Picture: MARK CLEWS

Hampstead & Westminster picked up a crucial victory in the race for the end of season play-offs after coming out on top in a seven-goal thriller with nearest rivals Beeston.

Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

08:04 Layth Yousif
Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

The manager of Sutton United has confirmed kind-hearted Arsenal are set to donate a cool £50,000 to the non-league minnows after last night’s game.

South Hampstead CC building for future

08:00
New committee members Varun Agnish, James Williams and Seb Rae face the camera at South Hampstead CC

New chairman welcomes fresh blood at cricket club

No reason why not says Josie Green as Tottenham ladies march on in FA Cup

12:38 Neil Metcalfe
Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Josie Green. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Josie Green declared “why not us?” as Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defeated Women’s Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion to make it to the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Emilia Fox and Theo James in Sex With Strangers at Hampstead Theatre. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Travesties, Apollo Theatre, review: ‘Tom Hollander is a haunted, self-important dandy’

Tom Hollander (Henry Carr) in Travesties. Picture: Johan Persson

The Spirit House in Kentish Town is a shrine to community memories

Classic spirit house

Comedian Katherine Ryan: ‘Men on Twitter treat me like a dominatrix’

Katherine Ryan

Freddie Fox: ‘As an actor you should preserve your mystery’

Freddie Fox (Henry Carr). Picture: Johan Persson
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now