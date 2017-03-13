Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Tootoomoo, restaurant review: ‘A great take away comfort eat’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 March 2017

Tootoomoo

Tootoomoo

Archant

Bridget Galton and colleagues ordered in a spread of delights from growing Pan-Asian outfit Tootoomoo

Tootoomoo is a fast growing North London outfit catering for all tastes in pan Asian cuisine.

With branches in Crouch End, Highgate, Whetstone and now St Paul’s Road Islington, Philip McGuinness and his executive chef Ricky Pang have cherry-picked the great dishes of South East Asia from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam as well as roaming afield to China and Japan.

Taking its name from an Indonesian folk tale about a girl called Tootoomoo who forms a bond with a giant over their shared love of food, the restaurants and take-aways may not have quite the authenticity of the specialist outfit, but offer good quality, reasonably priced Asian delights to suit all.

In Islington you can eat in a buzzy atmosphere amid bold red and yellow mesh panels, exposed brick and fairy lights in jam jars while sampling the ‘Asian tapas’ concept; small plates ranging from £3-£5 for chicken satay, duck spring rolls, BBQ pork ribs or shichimi squid. Or why not branch out with a salad of duck and watermelon, washed down with a Caipirinha flavoured with lychee, mango passion fruit or chilli? In Crouch End you might dare to try a Wasabi Martini or hot toddy flavoured with Japanese green tea.

We ordered into the office, and the duck rolls were good and crispy, well filled with a decent plum dipping sauce. Satay satisfied with its spiky peanut side, and all importantly moist chicken skewers. We also liked the yuzu salmon maki, the creamy fish filling bound in rice which paired well with the up-your-nose hit of wasabi and cleansing pickled ginger.

Tootoomoo’s mains range from a classic rendang to a Pad Thai, or lemongrass curry with coriander and lime and the top priced crispy duck and pancakes or salmon teriyaki.

We loved the lively but deep-flavoured Szechuan chilli with good quality beef and the crunch of cashew nuts. A creamy Thai green chicken curry, was thicker, sweeter and less turbo charged with chilli than you get in Thailand but a great take-away comfort eat. If you’re eating in, you can clean up afterwards with a mango or passionfruit Fro-Yo, but our cook’s tour of the East was over so we regretfully returned to work.

Tootoomoo is at 278 St Paul’s Road, N1 call 0207 7046687 or go to Tootoomoo.co.uk

Keywords: Bridget Galton HIGHGATE China Japan London

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Harry Kane’s injury ‘not considered to be as severe’ as earlier this season

23 minutes ago Neil Metcalfe

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Harry Kane has suffered ligament damage following the FA Cup win over Millwall.

Roll out the barrel for tastings at Tannin & Oak

17:00 Bridget Galton

Run by Avie Yiangou, the wine shop and bar opened two months ago on the site of Brooksby Wine as a logical extension of his existing wine import business

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, Old Vic, review: ‘Lucid and lively’

15:00 Miriam Gillinson

Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire are loveable in Stoppard’s indulgent play but David Haig is a stupendous presence

Comment: the business rates rise in London is all of our business

19:22 India Block

There was no reprieve for businesses in Philip Hammond’s budget last week, and for north London locals it’s personal

Album review: Grandaddy – Last Place

12:15 Stephen Moore

The California band continue to feather their pigeonhole with rusting ennui, lullaby-soft vocals and pretty, power-pop ditties – and if it ain’t broke...

Tottenham Ladies stretch unbeaten record to 27 with Charlton success

12:00 Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Ladies stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to an incredible 27 after a 1-0 win away to Charlton Athletic.

Gospel Oak councillor ‘forced’ to resign because she cannot afford to live in Camden

16:15 Iain Burns

A Gospel Oak councillor has resigned because she cannot afford to live in Camden.

Woman, 80, robbed in Camden home by female thief

11:27 Emily Banks

Police are hunting a female robber who attacked an old lady on her doorstep and forced her way into her Camden home before demanding cash.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Amy Winehouse remembered through street art in Camden’s Jewish Museum

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Tootoomoo, restaurant review: ‘A great take away comfort eat’

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now