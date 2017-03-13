Tootoomoo, restaurant review: ‘A great take away comfort eat’

Bridget Galton and colleagues ordered in a spread of delights from growing Pan-Asian outfit Tootoomoo

Tootoomoo is a fast growing North London outfit catering for all tastes in pan Asian cuisine.

With branches in Crouch End, Highgate, Whetstone and now St Paul’s Road Islington, Philip McGuinness and his executive chef Ricky Pang have cherry-picked the great dishes of South East Asia from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam as well as roaming afield to China and Japan.

Taking its name from an Indonesian folk tale about a girl called Tootoomoo who forms a bond with a giant over their shared love of food, the restaurants and take-aways may not have quite the authenticity of the specialist outfit, but offer good quality, reasonably priced Asian delights to suit all.

In Islington you can eat in a buzzy atmosphere amid bold red and yellow mesh panels, exposed brick and fairy lights in jam jars while sampling the ‘Asian tapas’ concept; small plates ranging from £3-£5 for chicken satay, duck spring rolls, BBQ pork ribs or shichimi squid. Or why not branch out with a salad of duck and watermelon, washed down with a Caipirinha flavoured with lychee, mango passion fruit or chilli? In Crouch End you might dare to try a Wasabi Martini or hot toddy flavoured with Japanese green tea.

We ordered into the office, and the duck rolls were good and crispy, well filled with a decent plum dipping sauce. Satay satisfied with its spiky peanut side, and all importantly moist chicken skewers. We also liked the yuzu salmon maki, the creamy fish filling bound in rice which paired well with the up-your-nose hit of wasabi and cleansing pickled ginger.

Tootoomoo’s mains range from a classic rendang to a Pad Thai, or lemongrass curry with coriander and lime and the top priced crispy duck and pancakes or salmon teriyaki.

We loved the lively but deep-flavoured Szechuan chilli with good quality beef and the crunch of cashew nuts. A creamy Thai green chicken curry, was thicker, sweeter and less turbo charged with chilli than you get in Thailand but a great take-away comfort eat. If you’re eating in, you can clean up afterwards with a mango or passionfruit Fro-Yo, but our cook’s tour of the East was over so we regretfully returned to work.

Tootoomoo is at 278 St Paul’s Road, N1 call 0207 7046687 or go to Tootoomoo.co.uk