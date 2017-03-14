Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Roll out the barrel for tastings at Tannin & Oak

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 March 2017

Tannin & Oak

Tannin & Oak

Archant

Run by Avie Yiangou, the wine shop and bar opened two months ago on the site of Brooksby Wine as a logical extension of his existing wine import business

West Hampstead’s latest foodie destination is Tannin & Oak in West End Lane.

Run by Avie Yiangou, the wine shop and bar opened two months ago on the site of Brooksby Wine as a logical extension of his existing wine import business.

On the night I dropped by, the genial host of this local independent was eager to share his extensive knowledge and passion for the grape.

A shareholder in the Hampstead Butcher, he stocks fine wines by quality producers, but if you pop in for a bottle, you may find yourself staying all evening.

Select a bottle from the shelf, and you can enjoy it, perched on stools at zinc-topped counters, for just £5 corkage. A further £10 buys you a delicious meat or cheese platter served with bread, crackers, pickles or quince jam.

Avie’s idea of hosting “friendly gatherings where people come to enjoy a glass of wine with cheese and charcuterie” was in evidence at a sell out event with winemaker Rodrigo Zamorano from Chile’s Caliterra vineyard in the Colchagua Valley - the first of such regular such evenings.

Starting with a glass of prosecco, the £30-a-head crowd were talked through Chile’s geography and Mediterranean climate – hot, dry but cooled by sea currents – which is perfect for wine-making.

The Spanish Conquistadors brought vines with them, but Chile’s wine industry has developed more recently with a broader range of grape varieties such as Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Carmenere.

Caliterra itself was only planted in 1997 and Zamorano is among those trying to elevate the country’s wine offer above its reputation for cheap and cheerful. Raised in France he favours the flavours from French oak barrels to produce quality reds.

Making sure we all got a decent taste of three reds and two whites, Avie says he hopes locals will come in, browse and taste with “no obligation to purchase anything.” But it’s unlikely you’ll leave without a bottle of something.

“Sharing our knowledge with others is what we do best. We sell wines that we believe in and offer our customers what we ourselves truly enjoy.”

Tannin & Oak, 278 West End Lane tanninandoak.com 02037954550. caliterra.com

Keywords: Chile France

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Harry Kane’s injury ‘not considered to be as severe’ as earlier this season

23 minutes ago Neil Metcalfe

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Harry Kane has suffered ligament damage following the FA Cup win over Millwall.

Roll out the barrel for tastings at Tannin & Oak

17:00 Bridget Galton

Run by Avie Yiangou, the wine shop and bar opened two months ago on the site of Brooksby Wine as a logical extension of his existing wine import business

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, Old Vic, review: ‘Lucid and lively’

15:00 Miriam Gillinson

Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire are loveable in Stoppard’s indulgent play but David Haig is a stupendous presence

Comment: the business rates rise in London is all of our business

19:22 India Block

There was no reprieve for businesses in Philip Hammond’s budget last week, and for north London locals it’s personal

Album review: Grandaddy – Last Place

12:15 Stephen Moore

The California band continue to feather their pigeonhole with rusting ennui, lullaby-soft vocals and pretty, power-pop ditties – and if it ain’t broke...

Tottenham Ladies stretch unbeaten record to 27 with Charlton success

12:00 Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Ladies stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to an incredible 27 after a 1-0 win away to Charlton Athletic.

Gospel Oak councillor ‘forced’ to resign because she cannot afford to live in Camden

16:15 Iain Burns

A Gospel Oak councillor has resigned because she cannot afford to live in Camden.

Woman, 80, robbed in Camden home by female thief

11:27 Emily Banks

Police are hunting a female robber who attacked an old lady on her doorstep and forced her way into her Camden home before demanding cash.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Amy Winehouse remembered through street art in Camden’s Jewish Museum

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Tootoomoo, restaurant review: ‘A great take away comfort eat’

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now