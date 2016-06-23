Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Panzo, Exmouth Market, review: ‘Beautiful pizza, beautiful décor’

08:00 25 November 2016

Panzo on Exmouth Market. Picture: Claire Menary

Panzo on Exmouth Market. Picture: Claire Menary

Archant

Zoe Paskett visits Panzo, Exmouth Market’s new pizza place that uses a special twice cooked rice dough

Panzo on Exmouth Market. Picture: Claire MenaryPanzo on Exmouth Market. Picture: Claire Menary

Terrariums, succulents, drinks on tap, copper covered everything – I mean everything, including the air conditioning unit. This place couldn’t be trendier if it tried and, boy, has Panzo tried.

All credit to them, it looks gorgeous and if I love anything, it’s attention to detail. The décor is just as beautiful as their pizzas, arranged in the window to call people in from competitive Exmouth Market.

The owner, Anna Skigin, explains that the USP of their pizzas (and with Pizza Pilgrims just down the road, they need one) is the dough. Made from rice, soy and wheat flours, it contains less gluten and, apparently, has 70 per cent fewer calories than regular dough.

Twice cooked until crispy, she says it is far more digestible as well. My friend takes this as meaning it won’t be as filling – she’s a little tentative about the size and asks, only half joking, if she can order two. More on that later.

For starters, I choose Bruce and she chooses Tina. Bruce is a delicious charcuterie board, which I munch my way through with a little bread, and Tina is a rich and creamy Burratina, a mozzarella pouch filled with velvety cheese.

Strangely named though the dishes are, the menu is conveniently priced by course: starters are £5, pizzas £8.50 and desserts £4.

Some people may think it’s boring, but I find you can really tell a lot about a restaurant based on a margherita, so that’s what I pick. My friend opts for St. Paulo, with wild mushrooms, goat cheese, gorgonzola, mozzarella, truffle. She’s in heaven. I don’t much care for mushrooms but I’m jealous of the amount of cheese she’s got compared to me. My Maggie is delicious – the tomatoes fresh, and the base crispy and tasty – but I could do with a bit more mozzarella. That said, it is definitely filling, and no second pizza is needed.

Apart from this one for dessert: my first ever marmalade pizza, with orange slices and melted chocolate, both bitter and sweet, but completely yummy.

All accompanied by a little Frizzante and red “Magic” wine from the taps – I need these installed in my kitchen pronto.

Suitably stuffed, we rolled ourselves out past Panzo’s competition in Exmouth Market. This new joint could give them a run for their money.

Panzo, 50 Exmouth Market, 02072789986

panzopizza.com

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Happy ghosts, black cabs and chickens: the Tufnell Park home with a story to tell

42 minutes ago India Block
Niko's son Mandel plans to transport his flock to Italy in the back of an iconic London black cab

Former filmmaker Niko von Glasow is selling his home - chickens not included - to fund his philanthropic exploits. We take the tour - and meet its resident flock

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

15:50 Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

15:45 Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day

Hamlet, Trafalgar Studios, review: ‘An intense, revelatory performance’

Mark Arends as Hamlet. Picture: Robert Workman

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

Victoria Wood’s brother on revealing her teenage years in biography

Victoria Wood. Picture: Ian West

RADA actor and Highgate boy Charlie lands lead role, three weeks after graduating

Charlie Archer in The Illusion
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now