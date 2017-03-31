Ms Marmite Lover’s eggy recipes for Easter

Easter pinata cake. Picture: Kerstin Rodgers Archant

This month I’ve created two eggy recipes: an Easter Egg Chocolate ‘Pinata’ Cake and a Spring Frittata

Eggs and asparagus. Picture: Kerstin Rodgers Eggs and asparagus. Picture: Kerstin Rodgers

Lo! Spring has sprung. Us cooks heave a sigh of relief.

Coming up to Easter, I want to use eggs. Eggs are so useful and versatile. They bind, they expand, they emulsify. They come in two parts, yolk and white, can be eaten raw or cooked, can be used in sweet or savoury recipes. Eggs were used by medieval painters, tempera, as paint. The shells can be used around plants to deter pests.

Frittata. Picture: Kerstin Rodgers Frittata. Picture: Kerstin Rodgers

Spring Frittata (serves 2)

Ingredients:

4 eggs

pinch sea salt

a large handful of wild garlic, chop up 1/3, keep the rest whole

a dozen spears of fine asparagus

enough olive oil to cover the base of your frying pan

Zest of 1 lemon

a handful of fresh mint, finely chopped

White pepper

Method:

Whisk the eggs in a bowl and add a pinch of salt and the chopped 1/3 of wild garlic. I used a seasoned cast iron frying pan which I heated up in advance on the stove. Use any good non-stick wide frying pan.

Bend and snap off the tougher ends of the asparagus.

Oil the frying pan and tip in the egg mixture. Swirl it around until it cover the base of the pan then let it cook for a minute.

Add the asparagus spears whole then add the wild garlic leaves on top. Keep your pan on a low heat, use a lid or plate to cover the frying pan, letting the asparagus and garlic steam.

After five to ten minutes, remove the lid and grate on the lemon zest and sprinkle the fresh mint. Season with more sea salt and white pepper.

Serve warm, from the pan if you wish.

Easter Pinata Cake

Equipment

3 x 20cm sandwich tins

A cutter (between 5-8 cms in diameter)

Ingredients:

For the cake:

250g salted butter, room temperature

385g caster sugar

6 duck eggs (9 hen eggs)

5tbsp cocoa powder

335g self-raising flour

4 tbsp milk

Frosting and filling:

350ml double cream

150g white chocolate

350g salted butter, room temperature

1tsp vanilla paste

550g icing sugar

328g pack of mini eggs (or sweets/chocolate eggs of your choice)

Method:

Preheat tthe oven to 180Cº

Prepare your sandwich tins (buttering or using a cake spray release). If you only have two, you will have to make the cakes in two stages.

Beat the butter and sugar together until fluffy.

Scrape down the sides of your bowl then add the eggs one by one, combining between each addition.

Add the cocoa powder.

Add half the self-raising flour, stir in. Then add the second half.

Lastly add the milk.

Beat lightly.

Divide the mixture evenly between the tins.

Bake for 30 minutes or until springy to the touch. You can also insert a skewer, if it comes out clean, the cake is baked.

Leave the cakes to cool in their tins on a rack.

Meanwhile make the filling.

Heat the cream in a small pan.

Put the white chocolate into a heat proof bowl.

Add the warm cream to the white chocolate and stir.

In another bowl or stand mixer, beat the butter, vanilla and icing sugar until fluffy.

Pour the cream/white chocolate into the the butter mixture. Combine and let it cool.

To assemble the cake:

Using a cookie cutter, cut out the centre of two of the sandwich layers.

Place the 1st cut-out layer on a flat plate or cake stand and, using a palette knife, spread the frosting over the top.

Place the 2nd cut-out layer on top of the first cake.

Fill with the mini eggs until level with the top of the 2nd cake layer.

Frost the top of the 2nd layer and place the 3rd cake layer on top.

Then apply a crumb coat, which is a thin layer of base frosting, all over the cake, starting with the sides so that you can turn it around while holding the top.

Chill the cake in the fridge for 10 minutes or so.

Then with a palette knife, thickly spread another layer of frosting.

Decorate the top with more mini eggs if desired.