Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Georgia’s Cakes bring Cordon Bleu back down to earth

23:57 05 February 2017

Georgia Green and her cakes at Georgia's Cakes

Georgia Green and her cakes at Georgia's Cakes

Archant

25 year old Georgia Green, who has baked cakes for celebrities such as Cara Lelevingne, is hoping to be the next Nigella

Georgia Green represents the younger generation inspired by shows like Masterchef and Bake Off to make a career in baking, self publicising via social media.

The 25-year-old hopes to be the next Nigella and sees “a gap in the market for a freshfaced baker”.

“I want to become a personality in food. Bake Off has got everyone baking from teenage girls to middle aged men but there isn’t a young Nigella or a Lorraine Pascale out there. Mary Berry is the most recognisable face of baking. I love her but how old is she?”

Growing up in Swiss Cottage, now living in Golders Green, she has 42,000 Instagram followers and posts recipes, blogs and live interactive videos on Facebook and food site Tastemade.

After leaving JFS, Georgia did an art foundation course then dropped out of an animation degree to study patisserie.

She was “relatively interested in food” but didn’t realise it could be a career until she walked into a Cordon Bleu open day.

“I am very creative but I didn’t have the patience for animation and at Cordon Bleu something clicked. I like maths and patisserie is quite logical. It has to be accurate or it doesn’t come out right.”

While head chef at the Black Truffle Deli in England’s Lane, she started Georgia’s Cakes, making bespoke cakes for weddings, and birthdays with an emphasis on natural ingredients, artistry and fun decoration.

By day she enjoyed the satisfaction of “seeing people eating and enjoying what you had made” - Black Truffle regulars loved her quiches, soups and coffee cake - and at weekends and evenings she would bake cakes for clients: “It’s a big learning curve and I didn’t have much of a social life - my weekend is on a Monday - but my orders were coming in so I decided to go on my own, Now it’s getting too big for my kitchen, I’ve only got a normal sized oven so you have to be clever about how you manage it.”

Her cakes found favour with model Cara Delevingne when she was asked to bake a cake for a DKNY campaign.

“I didn’t know what Instagram was, but two nights before the job I started an account and uploaded pictures of my cakes. When I gave her the cake the paparazzi were in my face and she was going crazy over the cake. I asked her to tag me and later that day my phone went mad with 4,000 followers.”

Social media such as Instagram, says Georgia, is “perfect for food it’s so visual, baking is huge on social media platforms it comes really naturally to me to be in front of the camera, I love the idea of having my own TV series.”

Like Eric she’s no gluten free fanatic and dislikes associations of “good” and “bad” food: “People don’t like the phrase ‘all things in moderation’ but it sums up what I eat during the day; a good breakfast, salad for lunch and a pizza for dinner. No-one would eat a whole cake or eat cake every day, I am surrounded by cakes but I don’t eat it every day but equally I don’t hold back on treats once in a while. I am passionate about ingredients: butter not margarine, good quality flour, sugar and eggs. There’s no trickery, it’s taking Cordon Bleu back down to earth, combining my knowledge and skill with home baking.”

georgias-cakes.co.uk

instagram.com/georgiascakes

Keywords: Instagram Facebook United Kingdom

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Brookfield Primary School comes out on top in Camden maths challenge

25 minutes ago James Scott
Eleanor Palmer Primary School hosting12 schools at a maths challenge event.

Brookfield Primary School came out on top in the fifth Camden maths challenge.

Predictable defeat at Chelsea underlines how Arsenal are stagnating under Arsene Wenger

07:11 Ben Kosky
Arsenal substitute Danny Welbeck (left) battles for the ball with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic

There were no celebrations, flamboyant or otherwise, from Cesc Fabregas after his goal had hammered a final nail into Arsenal’s coffin at Stamford Bridge.

Georgia’s Cakes bring Cordon Bleu back down to earth

Yesterday, 23:57 Bridget Galton
Georgia Green and her cakes at Georgia's Cakes

25 year old Georgia Green, who has baked cakes for celebrities such as Cara Lelevingne, is hoping to be the next Nigella

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Harry Kane scores the decisive goal from the penalty spot. Picture: PA

Harry Kane scored a second-half penalty as Tottenham beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at White Hart Lane, capitalising on Arsenal and Liverpool’s defeats. Here are five talking points.

Limp Arsenal beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Ben Kosky
Chelsea's Eden Hazard (centre) scores his side's second goal against Arsenal

Arsenal’s lingering title hopes were all but extinguished as they slumped to a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

How to get your garden ready for spring

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Kate Gould
How to get a winter garden ready for spring

It may be worth forsaking some winter beauty to get the best possible garden, with healthy, blooming plants and wildlife come spring.

Pochettino admits Spurs are suffering injuries at an unfortunate time as they begin a crucial month

Friday, February 3, 2017 Ben Pearce
Danny Rose (left) limps off to join manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) on the touchline during Tuesday's Premier League game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham are suffering a succession of injuries at an unfortunate time as his squad enter a crucial month featuring six matches in three competitions.

Shining a light on actor Damien Lewis’ Tufnell Park gripe

Friday, February 3, 2017 Ruby Lott-Lavigna
From Night Manager to Light Manager: Damien Lewis lives in fellow actor Hugh Grant's old Tufnell Park house, but the street lighting isn't to his taste

Damian Lewis talked to the Evening Standard magazine about his love (and issues) with the North London area of Tufnell Park

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Fences, review: ‘Viola Davis is more than a match for Washington’

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

Dame Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Danny Boyle speak to Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter

Georgia’s Cakes bring Cordon Bleu back down to earth

Georgia Green and her cakes at Georgia's Cakes

Madness unveils a plaque marking their first gig at Camden’s Dublin Castle

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub. Picture: Jennifer McCord

Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and husband Ian Hallard star in The Boys in the Band

Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss star in The Boys in the Band
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now