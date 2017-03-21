Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

The Lost City of Z, review: ‘An unexpected triumph’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 March 2017

Robert Pattinson in The Lost City of Z. Picture: AIDAN MONAGHAN

Robert Pattinson in The Lost City of Z. Picture: AIDAN MONAGHAN

2016 LCOZ HOLDINGS, LLC

Despite sounding like the next Tarzan spin-off, this based-on-a-true-story tale is a striking success, starring Robert Patinson and Charlie Hunnam

The Lost City of Z is a film I had half a mind to give a miss. The notion of sending the precious, delicate flower of our thespian youth off on an expedition to the Amazonian jungle seemed an enterprise fraught with potential disaster.

Him out of Twilight (Robert Pattinson), the new boy Spider-man (Tom Holland) and, even the Son of Anarchy (Charlie Hunnam) who turned down Fifty Shades, just didn’t seem robust enough for the task ahead, doomed to perish in some vainglorious calamity, like fresh faced, well groomed Captain Scotts.

This expedition though is an unexpected triumph. It manages to do something that the movies almost never do: it tells a based-on-a-true story as though it might actually be true. It is important for potential viewers to realise that despite the pulpy title which looks as though it should be prefaced by “Tarzan And,” this is not a tale of foolhardy derring-do gone wrong but a biopic of the explorer Percy Fawcett; a career soldier who, while mapping the border between Bolivia and Brazil, discovers an obsession that will cause him to be apart from his wife (Sienna Miller) and family for many years.

We have become accustomed to these stories of chaotic Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski led descents into madness. This is a tale of a destructive obsession, but a calm, measured destructive obsession. It’s terribly British like that.

The film hero worships Fawcett but the careful, balanced way it presents his pursuit reveals much more about what drove the sense of duty and sacrifice in the British officer class that built the empire, than a stiff upper lip caricature could. The film is like a Ripping Yarns script, played straight and very poignantly.

The American director James Gray also wrote the script and has done so with some bravery. Confronted with a narrative that sprawls over two decades (1905 to the mid 1920s), it is episodic, has few major defining events or neat narrative arcs, and the motivation of the characters is often tough for a modern audience to grasp. But it doesn’t flinch or scamper away to the haven of artistic license.

Instead, it faces them all down head on and tries to deal with its subject honourably and faithfully. And overall it succeeds, creating a film that is the mirror of its subject: bold, striking, spiritual and full of integrity.

Halfmanhalfcritic.com for a review of Life.

Rating: 4/5 stars

Keywords: Brazil

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Win state-of-the-art Weber barbecue

16 minutes ago Richard Wyatt

The Ham&High has teamed up with Weber® to celebrate the launch of its innovative Genesis® II collection at Weber® World at Sunshine Garden Centre in London.

Puel: Tottenham didn’t deserve win

18 minutes ago George Sessions

Saints French boss frustrated with defeat at White Hart Lane and questioned decision to award Spurs a penalty

The Lost City of Z, review: ‘An unexpected triumph’

08:00 Michael Joyce

Despite sounding like the next Tarzan spin-off, this based-on-a-true-story tale is a striking success, starring Robert Patinson and Charlie Hunnam

Hampstead: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Whitestone Pond

21 minutes ago Iain Burns

A man was hurt in a motorbike crash in Hampstead this morning.

Met Police steal points again as Wingate & Finchley rue missed chances

06:00 Nikhil Saglani

Wingate & Finchley suffered defeat at the hands of Met Police for the third time this season – losing 3-2 at Summers Lane despite having far more chances than their visitors.

Crouch End: Race on to save beloved Barry as cancer worsens

Yesterday, 18:00 Iain Burns

A much-loved music producer with an extremely rare form of cancer is involved in a “race against time” as he struggles to raise £30,000 for treatment.

Dancing to drum and bass in Highgate Woods

Yesterday, 18:00 Zoe Paskett

Do you love dancing to drum and bass but want to be simultaneously educated on the history and flora of Highgate Woods? There’s perhaps only one woman in the world who can give you all of that at once: Stacey Cohen of London Jungle Runners.

Campaign to address gender gap in apprenticeship schemes

Yesterday, 17:52 James Scott

A trust which supports young woman who are struggling to make ends meet is campaigning to address the gender gap in apprenticeship schemes.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

A journey to the heart of darkest Peru

The Miser, Garrick Theatre, review: ‘Full throttle farce but gags feel relentless’

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

The Lost City of Z, review: ‘An unexpected triumph’

Dancing to drum and bass in Highgate Woods

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now