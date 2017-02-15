Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Moonlight, review: ‘Barry Jenkins gives us life’

09:00 15 February 2017

Moonlight. Picture: David Bornfriend

Moonlight. Picture: David Bornfriend

Archant

Moonlight shows life at its toughest and its most real, making it a more than worthy Oscar contender

The central character in Moonlight has three names and three faces and we drop in on him three times: as a boy called Little (Alex Hibbert), a teenager called Chiron (Sanders) and a man called Black (Trevante Rhodes).

You’d expect a film that charts the journey from boy to man to be concerned with the passing of time, but Moonlight plays out in a vacuum, a suspended state, where time and the wider culture have no hold. It always seems to be the present day and, other than a couple of extras, there isn’t a white face in the film.

Jenkin’s drama is strong on what is right in front of it. The camera is kept fixed on the foreground; the background is often a blur. His approach is to give a lightness to something that would usually be very heavy. Chiron’s mother (Naomie Harris) is a meth addict, the local drug dealer (Mahershala Ali) becomes a surrogate father figure, he is bullied at school and struggles with his sexuality.

Most other writer/directors would’ve presented this tale as a very stern and browfurrowed look at The African American Experience.

Jenkins gives us life – a tough life to be sure, but the film’s main thrust is the sense of being alive and the vitality of that, even when the life being lived isn’t up to much.

It simply flies through its first two thirds: you won’t believe he’s an adult already. In the final third Jenkins decides to bring the film to a halt, to bring some consequence and reflection to the years that have flown by. Viewers may also need a few minutes to adjust to this last Chiron: the gawky child has been transformed into musclebound 50 Cent lookalike.

This could be a decent outside bet to sneak the Oscar over La La Land because: It’s very good; they can’t keep giving it to films about Hollywood; to make amends for the Brokeback snub; giving it to a Big Black Gay film would make for a wagging finger anti-Trump statement about diversity.

But the values in Moonlight are, however inadvertently, generally conservative: drugs are bad, bullies have to be met with force, boys need fathers and races keep to themselves.

Halfmanhalfcritic.weebly.com for a review of Hannah and Her Sisters blu-ray release.

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Moonlight, review: ‘Barry Jenkins gives us life’

09:00 Michael Joyce
Moonlight. Picture: David Bornfriend

Moonlight shows life at its toughest and its most real, making it a more than worthy Oscar contender

‘I promised Molly Keane her funeral would be a celebration’

08:00 James Roose Evans
Molly Keane. Picture: D Donohue

Hampstead Theatre founder JAMES ROOSE EVANS reviews an honest memoir of his friend the Irish writer Molly Keane by her daughter Sally

York Way stabbing: Police urge ‘numerous’ witnesses to come forward

09:01 James Morris
York Way's junction with Pentonville Road, where a 28-year-old man was stabbed this morning. Picture: Google Street View

A man was stabbed in King’s Cross this morning.

Stunning comeback salvages draw for Hampstead & Westminster

06:00 Neil Metcalfe
Sam French scored a last-minute equaliser for Hampstead & Wesminster at Brooklands. Picture: MARK CLEWS

Two goals in the final six minutes saw Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club salvage a 3-3 draw at Brooklands Manchester University to salvage a 3-3 draw.

Man charged after 87-year-old woman robbed in Camden

Yesterday, 18:37 Anna Behrmann
Stella Magarshack was a very popular teacher at King Alfred's School in Golders Green

A man has been charged in connection with the robbery of an elderly woman in Camden

Comment: family homes shouldn’t be reserved for those who can afford them

Yesterday, 17:40 Prudence Ivey
Alexandra & Ainsworth Estate in South Hampstead, 1978, is a crowning example of Camden Council's radical architectural approach to social housing in the 1960s and 70s. Photo: Banalities/Flickr

The government has vaunted ‘family friendly’ three-year tenancies in its new housing policy outline, a far cry from the days of lifetime tenancies.

Hot properties: a new apartment in a Hampstead period mansion and a Grade II listed house

Yesterday, 17:05 Ruby Lott-Lavigna
20 Well Road, Hampstead, London NW3 Goldschmidt and Howland

We pick four of the best properties on the market to rent or buy this week in Hampstead, Chalk Farm and Dartmouth Park

Freddie Fox: ‘As an actor you should preserve your mystery’

Yesterday, 17:05 Bridget Galton
Freddie Fox (Henry Carr). Picture: Johan Persson

BRIDGET GALTON talks to actor Freddie Fox about poetry, fame and dodging ‘posh boy’ typecasting

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Bobby Fitzpatrick, West Hampstead, review: ‘Whoever Bobby was he throws a helluva party’

Bobby Fitzpatrick in West Hampstead

Freddie Fox: ‘As an actor you should preserve your mystery’

Freddie Fox (Henry Carr). Picture: Johan Persson

‘I promised Molly Keane her funeral would be a celebration’

Molly Keane. Picture: D Donohue

Lion star talks of working with Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel in Oscars contender

Divian Ladwa and cast of Lion. Picture: Long Way Home Productions

Dame Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Danny Boyle speak to Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now