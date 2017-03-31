Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Mad To Be Normal, film review: ‘Tennant brings charisma to a rambling tale’

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 March 2017

Elizabeth Moss, David Tennant and Gabriel Byrne star in Mad To Be Normal. Picture: Paul Stephenson

Elizabeth Moss, David Tennant and Gabriel Byrne star in Mad To Be Normal. Picture: Paul Stephenson

THE BEAUTIFUL IMAGE

The film’s approach would surely meet with the institution’s approval: nothing is too structured, nothing is forced, no judgment is made and the characters are allowed to express themselves largely free of the imposition of narrative

In a modern day film about the sixties, the sixties period detail is often a potent signifier. In, say, X-Men: First Class it communicates a sense of lost glamour; while in the Hendrix biopic Jimi: All Is By My Side it suggests the sense of a scuzzy demi-world where the force of social revolution crashed against the drab reality of England outside swinging Chelsea and the West End.

The sixties period detail in this film about R.D. Laing is positively Withnailian, and it seems to signify a period of flux, a window of opportunity where any charismatic chancer could create a swirl around themselves that could pass for revolutionary in the absence of any perspective.

Glaswegian Laing was a psychiatrist who became a real counter culture figure; partly through his refusal to use drugs to treat mental illness. When I was at school he was still a big deal. (I remember being sat down to watch Ken Loach’s Family Life, which was based on his ideas.)

With his paisley shirts, unconventional approach, free thinking attitudes, cool sounding initials (oh to be a J.K., a J.R.R. or an R.D.) and string of “And then Timothy Leary said to me” anecdotes, Laing could well qualify as one of those sixties figures who seemed like a visionary during his chat show appearances of the time but whose reputation has gone astray in the last half century.

Mullan’s film concentrates on the last half of the sixties when Laing ran an institution at Kingsley Hall in the East End where patients and doctors lived together communally and there was no treatment other than talking to patients and trying to understand them.

The film’s approach would surely meet with the institution’s approval: nothing is too structured, nothing is forced, no judgment is made and the characters are allowed to express themselves largely free of the imposition of narrative.

The results are mixed: it is maddeningly lax, rambling and even a touch self indulgent but the participants really pull something out of themselves: Tennant immediately establishes the charisma that got Laing attention; Byrne and Gambon are compelling as two of his patients.

Like Laing’s therapy not much is resolved or advanced, but the sense of having gone through an intense experience is strong.

On halfmanhalfcritic.com the Blu-ray release of Woody Allen’s Shadows and Fog.

Keywords: United Kingdom

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Petition to stop deportation of much-loved shop worker Stoly - the ‘man with the beard’ from Earth in Kentish Town

09:23 Emily Banks

A petition has been launched to stop the deportation of Stojan Jankovic, known to everyone as Stoly, who has worked at the popular Kentish Town Earth organic wholefood store for the last 15 years.

Period Project

14:00 PA Reporter

Renovating a period property can seem like a daunting task, here’s five tips to bear in mind when combining old and new.

Author Tracy Chevalier to star in quilting TV feature

07:00 Lucy Mansfield

As well as being a best-selling novelist Tracy Chevalier has another talent - making patchwork quilts.

Spurs extend Wembley deadline

Yesterday, 20:31 George Sessions

North Londoners now have until April 30 to make decision over where to play their home games next season

More victims of well-built man ‘aggressively’ barging into mums and their children

Yesterday, 18:40 Emily Banks

More victims have come forward to say they have been randomly pushed over or barged into by a well-built man in the Muswell Hill area.

Mad To Be Normal, film review: ‘Tennant brings charisma to a rambling tale’

Yesterday, 18:00 Michael Joyce

The film’s approach would surely meet with the institution’s approval: nothing is too structured, nothing is forced, no judgment is made and the characters are allowed to express themselves largely free of the imposition of narrative

Football preview: Still all to play for as season reaches its final few games

Yesterday, 17:00 Neil Metcalfe

The chase for a play-off place and the battle to avoid the drop are still all very much to play for as we head into the final few games of the season.

Selvedge sews the seeds of spring with new series of DIY workshops on Archway Road

Yesterday, 15:00 Frankie Crossley

Selvedge magazine kicks off Spring with a series of decoupage, embroidery and weaving classes designed to teach you new skills whilst staying on trend

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

The Philanthropist cast talk working with Simon Callow, London elites and being typecast

Laura Marling, Roundhouse: ‘I felt as if I had known her for years’

John Lydon: ‘An anarchist? I never was. Whoever told you that?’

Mad To Be Normal, film review: ‘Tennant brings charisma to a rambling tale’

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now