Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Fences, review: ‘Viola Davis is more than a match for Washington’

12:00 03 February 2017

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

© 2016 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Denzel Washington’s interpretation of August Wilson’s play is made magnificent by his and Viola Davis’ acting

After three decades as a major actor and movie star Denzel Washington has decided to indulge himself by directing a film record of one of his stage triumphs – his 2010 performance in a revival of August Wilson’s Fences, effectively the black American equivalent of Death of a Salesman.

His approach to filming the play is effectively to keep it as stagebound as possible. Watching the film you can see what the set was like on stage, where each acts would end and, with a little imagination, the curtain coming down between them.

Troy (Washington) works the garbage trucks in Pittsburgh with his buddy Bono (Stephen McKinley Henderson) and every Friday night after getting paid they will drink a bottle of gin in the backyard of the house that he shares with his wife Rose (Viola Davis) and he will tell stories about the past, and how he could’ve been a great baseball player if it hadn’t been for the colour bar. The marriage is strong but the relationships with his sons is strained by him projecting his own frustrations onto them.

It is, of course, a big old bunch of yakking and speechifying and in places all a bit hokey. It is all in the rhythm of the language of everyday speech but when they get to one of the big emotional showdowns and Troy starts trying to explain himself in long winded baseball metaphors you might despair of it all.

In one sense it is a long time watching very little, but as the minutes move past, as the scenes change and we pass down through the years, the little loads up a mighty cumulative power.

The acting is ultimately the thing, and Washington is, of course, magnificent, though not necessarily any more magnificent than he is playing a cop, or a bank robber or a heroic train engineer.

Opposite him, Viola Davis is more than a match for him and in their big emotional showdown she doesn’t just open up the waterworks but lets loose with the nasal snot production line too. She is very precious about her phlegm; she won’t be spraying it around in Suicide Squad, she reserves it for films of plays.

On halfmanhalfcritic.weebly.com a review of the Lego Batman Movie.

Rating: 3/5 stars

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Muswell Hill staff and pupils drive to keep cold refugees snug

17:27 Nathalie Raffray
Children at Coldfall Primary School in Muswell hill with their SNUG packs bound for refugee camps in Europe (Picture: Nigel Sutton)

Children from a primary school in Muswell Hill have packed hundreds of SNUG packs for their headmistress to deliver to refugees abroad.

Controversial development at 156 West End Lane approved by Camden

14:56 Sam Corbishley
West Hampstead Stop The Blocks campaigners outside the committee meeting at Camden Town Hall last night. (Photo: Polly Hancock)

The application, for the redevelopment of office spaces into an eight-storey housing block, was approved by the council’s planning committee.

Shining a light on actor Damien Lewis’ Tufnell Park gripe

19:14 Ruby Lott-Lavigna
From Night Manager to Light Manager: Damien Lewis lives in fellow actor Hugh Grant's old Tufnell Park house, but the street lighting isn't to his taste

Damian Lewis talked to the Evening Standard magazine about his love (and issues) with the North London area of Tufnell Park

Soobadoo: Last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies a new belief

18:50 Khalid Karimullah
Riana Soobadoo in action for Spurs Ladies. Picture: wusphotography.com

Midfielder Riana Soobadoo says last season’s cup double has given Spurs Ladies’ players a new belief as they prepare to battle Blackburn Rovers for a place in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Fences, review: ‘Viola Davis is more than a match for Washington’

12:00 Michael Joyce
Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

Denzel Washington’s interpretation of August Wilson’s play is made magnificent by his and Viola Davis’ acting

Camden leader moves to reassure faith groups after Donald Trump sows ‘division and hate’

15:28 Iain Burns
Cllr Sarah Hayward

The leader of Camden Council has written to faith and community groups in the borough to express solidarity in the face of US president Donald Trump’s migration policy.

Spurs boss: Erik Lamela has made ‘a massive improvement in the last few days’

14:38 Ben Pearce
Erik Lamela. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela has made “a massive improvement in the last few days” and is now fully focused on returning to action for Tottenham.

Spurs boss: We must ensure we are ready to capitalise if Chelsea slip up

14:06 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must stay in the second spot and ensure they are the best-placed team to challenge Chelsea if the Premier League leaders stumble.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Jeremy Irvine: ‘Ryan Gosling asked my advice on whether he is being overexposed’

Jeremy Irvine & Charlotte Hope in Buried Child, Trafalgar Studios, Picture: Johan Persson

Abigail Thaw comes face to face with the ghost of her actor father

stars in TV show Endeavour

Dame Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Danny Boyle speak to Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter

WHO'S WHO: South Hampstead junior school head Christine Lough

Deborah Lipstadt: ‘We made David Irving look ridiculous’

Andrew Scott as Anthony Julius, Rachel Weisz as Deborah Lipstadt and Tom Wilkinson as Richard Rampton QC in Denial. Picture: Laurie Sparham / Bleecker Street
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now