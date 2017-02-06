Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

20th Century Women, review: ‘Bening, Gerwig and Fanning is really special’

18:16 06 February 2017

21st Century Women. Picture: Entertainment One

21st Century Women. Picture: Entertainment One

Archant

20th Century Women is so truthful it’s as though you lived it yourself, but all this truth is delivered at a pretty slow pace

Almost every aspect of this coming of age, ensemble period piece is deeply impressive: the acting, the inventive but unshowy direction, its lightness of touch and depth of feeling. While watching I loved everything about it; other than it not having finished yet.

We’re in Santa Barbara in 1979. Single mum Dorothea (Annette Bening) is a non bohemian living a bohemian lifestyle and wondering how to raise her 15 year old son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) without a male influence.

She turns to the people closest to her to help out. Those would be her two tenants: an easy going handyman (Billy Crudup) who can’t quite get in synch with the hippy lifestyle and a photographer enthused by the emergent punk scene (Greta Gerwig). Also there is Julie (Elle Fanning), Jamie’s best friend but not girlfriend who sneaks in to share his bed but nothing else.

The film is funny and touching, but defiantly undramatic. A lovely Air-y synth score floats us through, inviting us to look for something bigger than a good story.

You imagine this must be a film of a memoir, but actually its seems to be a fictionalised version of the director’s upbringing.

20th Century Women is so truthful it’s as though you lived it yourself, but all this truth is delivered at a fearfully sluggish clip.

I was wowed by the film but when I sneaked a glance at my watch and saw that it was less than halfway through I let out a sigh.

But the acting is really special. As I write this I have no idea who has won/been nominated for the various women’s acting awards but I am sure that whoever it is won’t have been as good as the three here.

Rating: 3/5 stars

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

20th Century Women, review: ‘Bening, Gerwig and Fanning is really special’

18:16 Michael Joyce
21st Century Women. Picture: Entertainment One

20th Century Women is so truthful it’s as though you lived it yourself, but all this truth is delivered at a pretty slow pace

An impossible brief: how one architect solved the puzzle of an extension dilemma

18:23 India Block
How do you make a West Hampstead garden flat feel like it is not in London?

With a broken heart and a dream for her West Hampstead flat to not be in London, Louise Cole had a brief most architects would baulk at. Luckily, that’s what Duncan McLeod loves most

Celebrities Joanna Lumley and Bill Oddie add names to Hampstead Heath swan island petition

13:02 Nathalie Raffray
Bill Oddie has signed a petition to create a refuge for swans and wildlife on the Model Boating Pond islan Picture: Polly Hancock

Broadcaster Bill Oddie has added his signature to a petition calling for a safe haven for swans on Hampstead Heath.

Georgia’s Cakes bring Cordon Bleu back down to earth

12:21 Bridget Galton
Georgia Green and her cakes at Georgia's Cakes

25 year old Georgia Green, who has baked cakes for celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, is hoping to be the next Nigella

The Victoria in Highgate closed for ‘failing to pay rent’

12:16 Nathalie Raffray
The Victoria pub has closed Pic credit: Polly Hancock

The company responsible for calling bailiffs on a once thriving Highgate pub claims the leaseholder’s ‘repeated failure to pay the rent’ has led to its closure.

Acland Burghley School look to alumni to inspire current generation of students

15:32 James Scott
Mr Knapett's class of 1974 at Acland Burghley School

A Tufnell Park state school is seeking former students who can inspire the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

Tin-Tin Ho defeats second seed en route to last-16 place at inaugural European Under-21 Championships

14:37
Tin-Tin Ho

Paddington’s Tin-Tin Ho defeated the second seed on her way to the last 16 at the inaugural European Under-21 Championships.

Harry Kane vows Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea after victory over Middlesbrough

12:00 Ben Pearce
Tottenham's matchwinner Harry Kane applauds the home fans after Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: PA

Harry Kane says Tottenham will continue to chase Chelsea and ensure the Premier League leaders don’t get a simple stroll to the finish line.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Fences, review: ‘Viola Davis is more than a match for Washington’

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

Georgia’s Cakes bring Cordon Bleu back down to earth

Georgia Green and her cakes at Georgia's Cakes

20th Century Women, review: ‘Bening, Gerwig and Fanning is really special’

21st Century Women. Picture: Entertainment One

Dame Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Danny Boyle speak to Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter

Madness unveils a plaque marking their first gig at Camden’s Dublin Castle

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub. Picture: Jennifer McCord
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now