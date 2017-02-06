Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

20th Century Women, review: ‘Bening, Gerwig and Fanning are really special’

18:16 06 February 2017

21st Century Women. Picture: Entertainment One

21st Century Women. Picture: Entertainment One

Archant

20th Century Women is so truthful it’s as though you lived it yourself, but all this truth is delivered at a pretty slow pace

Almost every aspect of this coming of age, ensemble period piece is deeply impressive: the acting, the inventive but unshowy direction, its lightness of touch and depth of feeling. While watching I loved everything about it; other than it not having finished yet.

We’re in Santa Barbara in 1979. Single mum Dorothea (Annette Bening) is a non bohemian living a bohemian lifestyle and wondering how to raise her 15 year old son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) without a male influence.

She turns to the people closest to her to help out. Those would be her two tenants: an easy going handyman (Billy Crudup) who can’t quite get in synch with the hippy lifestyle and a photographer enthused by the emergent punk scene (Greta Gerwig). Also there is Julie (Elle Fanning), Jamie’s best friend but not girlfriend who sneaks in to share his bed but nothing else.

The film is funny and touching, but defiantly undramatic. A lovely Air-y synth score floats us through, inviting us to look for something bigger than a good story.

You imagine this must be a film of a memoir, but actually its seems to be a fictionalised version of the director’s upbringing.

20th Century Women is so truthful it’s as though you lived it yourself, but all this truth is delivered at a fearfully sluggish clip.

I was wowed by the film but when I sneaked a glance at my watch and saw that it was less than halfway through I let out a sigh.

But the acting is really special. As I write this I have no idea who has won/been nominated for the various women’s acting awards but I am sure that whoever it is won’t have been as good as the three here.

Rating: 3/5 stars

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Camden cancer patient’s tumours shrink by half after ‘miraculous’ drugs not available on NHS

11:51 Anna Behrmann
Mo Haque receiving his first round of immunotherapy at University College Hospital

The campaigner is ‘humbled’ by donations towards bowel cancer treatment, but regrets that more cancer sufferers cannot access the medicine

How Tami Isaacs Pearce discovered the Karma of baking

08:00 Zoe Paskett
Tami Isaacs Pearce at Karma Bread Bakehouse South End Green. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tami Isaacs Pearce from Karma Bread Bakehouse in South End Green talks about setting up her bakery and becoming part of the Hampstead community

Hot properties: a characterful house for sale in NW5 and a NW3 rental with a roof terrace

20 minutes ago Ruby Lott-Lavigna
Grafton Terrace, London NW5, �2,000,000, C.H. Peppiatt Estate Agents Ltd

From a covetable mews houses in Belsize Park to an investment opportunity in Camden Town, we pick the best properties for sale or to rent this week

Saracens’ young stars show they need not fear Leicester in Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final rematch

25 minutes ago Aaron Tillyer
Saracens fly-half Tom Whiteley is the second-highest points scorer in this seasons Anglo-Welsh Cup. Picture: Matt Impey/Wiredphotos

Saracens edged a step closer to defending their Anglo-Welsh Cup crown following their bonus-point 29-20 victory over Leicester Tigers at Allianz Park on Sunday – and the same two sides will face each other on the same field in next month’s semi-finals.

Haringey Aquatics secure record haul of 14 medals at Middlesex County Age Group Championships

60 minutes ago
Front row (left to right): Evie Wootton, Luca Ridard, Andrew Vizitiu. Back row: Haydn Hoole, Travis Kupczyk-Akomeah, head coach Paul Doyle, Gareth Davies, Max Green

Haringey Aquatics secured 14 medals at the Middlesex County Age Group Championships, achieving their best ever tally in the club’s 70-year history.

Gospel Oak–Barking Overground: Line back this month but more disruption likely as work ‘well behind’

10:15 Iain Burns
The Overground line between Barking and Gospel Oak has been closed since June 2016 Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images

The Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line will reopen later this month – but a passenger group has said the “pain is far from over” for travellers after engineers admitted the work is behind schedule.

An impossible brief: how one architect solved the puzzle of an extension dilemma

Yesterday, 18:23 India Block
How do you make a West Hampstead garden flat feel like it is not in London?

With a broken heart and a dream for her West Hampstead flat to not be in London, Louise Cole had a brief most architects would baulk at. Luckily, that’s what Duncan McLeod loves most

20th Century Women, review: ‘Bening, Gerwig and Fanning are really special’

Yesterday, 18:16 Michael Joyce
21st Century Women. Picture: Entertainment One

20th Century Women is so truthful it’s as though you lived it yourself, but all this truth is delivered at a pretty slow pace

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Fences, review: ‘Viola Davis is more than a match for Washington’

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences. Picture:David Lee/Paramount Pictures.

Georgia’s Cakes bring Cordon Bleu back down to earth

Georgia Green and her cakes at Georgia's Cakes

How Tami Isaacs Pearce discovered the Karma of baking

Tami Isaacs Pearce at Karma Bread Bakehouse South End Green. Picture: Polly Hancock

20th Century Women, review: ‘Bening, Gerwig and Fanning are really special’

21st Century Women. Picture: Entertainment One

Dame Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Danny Boyle speak to Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now