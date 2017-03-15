Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Highgate novelist pens first book on being ‘deeply affected’ by 7/7 attacks

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 March 2017

Jennie Ensor, author of Blind Side

Jennie Ensor, author of Blind Side

Archant

Debut novelist Jennie Ensor writes on the trials of getting her 7/7 inspired psychological thriller finally published

The other day I walked past my local Highgate Bookshop and had a thrill to see my newly released book prominently displayed in the window beside Neil Gaiman’s latest title. And to top that, the bookseller asked me to come in and sign copies!

This is the stuff of many writer’s dreams, including mine. Now, finally my dream has become reality. This evening, the paperback edition of my debut novel Blind Side will be launched at Daunt Books, Hampstead

It’s been a long journey getting to this point. In late 2015, after three novels and years of getting knock-backs from agents, I decided to approach publishers directly with the work I most wanted to get out there: a psychological thriller set in 2005 London, that is a tale of terrorism and sexual obsession.

That November I had two offers in one week, one from the crowdfunding publisher Unbound (known for its prize-winning essay collection, The Good Immigrant) and the other more conventional.

Unbound’s offer was conditional on me crowdfunding the cost of producing the e-book. Whether or not to accept was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make – I was attracted to their reputation for high quality books and dynamic way of doing things, but knew it would be a hell of a lot of work to raise over £3,000. (Funding is via £10 and up ‘pledges’; so to get a book in print requires a large number of supporters.)

Thanks to my persistence (I hate giving up on anything) and the amazing support of family, friends and fellow writers, I reached my target after three months. Blind Side was published as an e-book last July with the input of a leading editor and cover designer, and was the first title released in Unbound’s digital list.

I started writing what was originally called ‘Ghosts of Chechnya’ in 2005, well before the July terror attacks. Back then, my three protagonists: Georgie, a relationship-averse young woman, her close friend Julian, and Nikolai, a recent Russian immigrant to whom Georgie is strongly attracted, were scarred by incidents in Chechnya where Nikolai was conscripted to fight.

He was inspired by someone I knew who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder due to events in his childhood. I intended Nikolai to be a wounded soldier from the start; his Russian background came after I saw pictures of the shocking devastation resulting from Russia’s bombing of Grozny, Chechnya in 1999, and read of the conditions in which Russian soldiers fought. I wanted to explore the impact of war-time experiences on Nikolai, and I knew that the story would involve guilt, loyalty and betrayal.

But after 7/7, I realised I had to make London and those terrible events in July a significant part of my novel.

Like many other Londoners, I was deeply affected by the assault on the capital and the resulting climate of fear and suspicion. The revelations that three of the four terrorists were ‘homegrown’ from Yorkshire struck me especially and resonated with a theme in Blind Side, ‘the enemy within’. Writing the novel, I drew on my experience of being in London that July, and in the months before and after.

In the early stages of researching Blind Side, I spent long hours tramping alongside the Regent’s Canal and trying not to get lost on the maze of paths covering Hampstead Heath. Although there is a past strand set in Chechnya – the incidents I describe are based on actual and probable events that took place there during the region’s second war with Russia – most of the novel takes place in north London in areas I know well. (I’ve been a Highgate resident for eleven years.)

Georgie lives in affluent Hampstead; Julian has a chic apartment in trendy Camden Lock. Nikolai, a labourer surviving on low-paid work, lives in Finsbury Park only a few miles to the east but a world away from Hampstead’s leafy avenues and fashionable cafes.

I’ll leave it to you to read exactly what happens, where… Blind Side can be ordered from Amazon and is stocked in selected bookshops including Daunts at 51, South End Road Hampstead where it launches Thursday March 16 from 6.30-8pm. All welcome.

Keywords: HIGHGATE Russia London

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Updated: SWAIN’S LANE EXPLOSION: Man critically injured dies in hospital

28 minutes ago Nathalie Raffray

The man who was critically injured in an explosion in Swain’s Lane has died.

Updated: Man critically injured following explosion in Swain’s Lane

15:14 Nathalie Raffray

A man has been taken to hospital following an explosion in Swain’s Lane in Highgate with “life-threatening injuries”.

Actor Callie Cooke: ‘I had to distance myself or I’d get emotionally drained’

17:45 Bridget Galton

As she prepares to play a cocksure teen, BRIDGET GALTON talks to an actor whose career was launched in a tough role at Hampstead Theatre

Southgate recalls two former Tottenham players for Germany and Lithuania clashes

14:41 Neil Metcalfe

Two former Spurs players are the surprise inclusions in England’s squad to face Germany and Lithuania.

Travel by tube, train and bus in Camden, Haringey and Barnet affected this weekend

13:12 Nathalie Raffray

People travelling by public transport from Camden, Haringey and Barnet can expect disruptions this weekend.

Hampstead’s remaining red telephone boxes to be reborn as mini office pods

13:10 Anna Behrmann

The BT phoneboxes will become a mobile phone repair shop and offer office space for modern workers

Police officer charged over Camden ‘car attack’ viral video

12:33 Sam Corbishley

PC Joshua Savage faces four offences over a filmed incident involving the stop and search on the driver of a Ford Fiesta last September which was widely shared online.

Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club ready to conquer Europe after securing play-off place

12:00 Neil Metcalfe

Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club’s men have secured their place in the end of season championships play-offs – and with it a shot at European competition.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Amy Winehouse remembered through street art in Camden’s Jewish Museum

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Paul Nicholas: ‘Sometimes you look in the mirror and think: ‘you’re a bit over the hill’’

Tootoomoo, restaurant review: ‘A great take away comfort eat’

Part theatre part gig performs ballads of smugglers at Cecil Sharp House

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now