Daunt’s flagship in Marylebone holds two day literary festival

08:00 01 March 2017

Antonia Fraser. Picture: Nigel Sutton

From March 16-17 the store in Marylebone High Street will be buzzing with readings, signings and discussions with delicious treats

Daunts in Marylebone is running a spring book festival featuring a host of author talks with a few music events thrown in.

From March 16-17 the flagship store in Marylebone High Street will be buzzing with readings, signings and discussion with delicious treats for daytime talks supplied by local foodie favourites La Fromagerie, Rococo, The Ginger Pig, Honey & Co and The Monocle Café.

Radio 4 correspondent Emma Jane Kirby introduces her new book about the optician who saved hundreds of drowning migrants while sailing off the coast of Lampedusa.

In Matrons Maths and Midnight Feasts Ysenda Maxtone Graham brings her sharp observation and a host of anecdotes to the world of girls’ boarding schools from the 1930s to the late 70s.

Thomas Rid talks on the history of cybernetics with BBC correspondent Gordon Corera, and Hampstead barrister Philippe Sands discusses his award-winning book East West Street about the challenge of defining war crimes at the Nuremburg Trials blended with his moving family memoir of the Holocaust.

The Bookshop Band aka Beth Porter and Ben Please perform their boook-inspired songs on March 16, and Cavendish Winds a London-based three-piece plays a free concert on Friday 17.

Also free is Emily Rhodes’ Walking Book Club which sets off from the store on Friday 17th for a 90 minute ramble around Regent’s Park while discussing Julian Barnes’ acclaimed debut novel Metroland.

When historian Antonia Fraser rediscovered her diary of a trip to Israel in 1978 with playwright husband Harold Pinter while writing her portrait of their life together Must You Go? she decided to turn it into a quirky and personal book. She dicusses In the Holy Land with Harold with novelist and broadcaster Mark Lawson.

Former foreign correspondent Tim Marshall followed up his bestseller Prisoners of Geography with Worth Dying For: The power and Politics of Flags. Both books probe the challenges facing the modern world - how geography determines political decisions, and flags can unit and divide us. He is in discussion with Peter Frankopan the author of acclaimed world history Silk Roads at the bookshop on Friday 17.

Buy a Festival pass to guarantee access to all events in person or get tickets over the phone at 020 7224 2295. Further information at dauntbooks.co.uk/festival.

