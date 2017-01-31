Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

The Soviet artists who came in from the cold

12:45 31 January 2017

Valentina Savelieva '' The Factory Newspaper Wall '' 1968

Valentina Savelieva '' The Factory Newspaper Wall '' 1968

Archant

Works painted by state sponsored artists under the Communist regime go on display at Highgate Gallery

Soviet-era artworks go on show at Highgate Gallery, a century after the Russian Revolution.

The Highgate Literary and Scientific Insitution hosts an exhibition of drawings and paintings by members of the Artist’s Union of St Petersburg from 1950-1980.

Curator John Barkes has been visiting the city since the early 1990s forming close links with artists who were previously paid to promote and glorify Communist values.

But when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1989 it left many of them without salaries or resources.

“They had been working for the Government all their lives and led privileged lives with good apartments, magnificent studios, and teaching jobs,” says Barkes.

“They were really well set up but then abandoned by the system. When I first went some were in their 70s, surrounded by their life’s work. Socialist Realist work idealised things for the politicians, but I was interested in the pictures they had done for themselves or in their youth.”

Barkes preferred the vibrantly observed sketches and drawings to the formal finished article which he says was often “stiff and constipated”.

He was able to buy sketches that were worth little in Russia.

“With the fall of Communism, these pictures became deeply unfashionable with the general population. I could go and see the most premium artists and give them more money than anyone else. The best of them are wonderful. 25 years on most Russians want 19th Century, avant-garde or abstract work, but a few in their 40s who grew up in the old system see these works and say ‘that’s my childhoood’.”

The style dates back to the 1920s soon after the revolution, and was formalised by a Kremlin committee in 1933 who wanted art to be an instrument of the state, educating people to be good citizens.

“It was invented by a politician,” says Barkes, who with his brother ran a gallery in Parkway Camden Town between 1988 and 2003 selling art from Russia.

“Josef Stalin said ‘don’t paint things as they are but as they ought to be’. You get fantastic harvests and happy children. Commissions for every institution of state; World War II paintings for a military college, pictures of cold war pilots for the air ministry or sportspeople for the Olympics.

“Like Putin taking over the TV, Stalin worked out you don’t have to lock people up just control the means of communication.”

The upside, says Barkes, was generous funding for Soviet art schools.

“There was a great system of training akin to the 19th Century atelier system. They would enter at 11 and wouldn’t be let loose on a commission until 26 or 27 by which time they were well trained. The best of them can produce the most wonderful pictures.”

Artists could either take a lower wage and be able to sell on commissions, or a larger wage with all their work belonging to the state.

“There were rules of the game,” he adds. “You couldn’t paint things unacceptable to the powers that be.”

One artist’s sketches of people at a bus stop including three men smoking and talking was vetoed

“Three people talking was a meeting and they might be criticising the government, so he changed it to women and children instead.”

And while anti-Fascist cartoonists were allowed to criticise a generic inefficient boss or lazy worker, one cartoonist got into hot water for depicting a mental hospital with a patient who hallucinated fish in a fish shop.

Barkes is exhibiting and selling these Socialist Realist works which include Evgeni Kazmin’s designs for mosaic and mural projects from the 60s and 70s including the Sochi State Circus building.

“Nina Simone said it was the duty of an artist to reflect their times and in a way they did that. They are just artists who painted what was going on around them. Perhaps some sneaked things in; I remember one picture of Lenin in which he looked completely psychotic. But these artists devoted their lives to Communism. They were Communist in a pure way, the way we are democrats. They didn’t adore the politicians but they did believe it was the best system for governing a country where everyone gets an even go.”

At the Highgate Gallery in Pond Square from February 3-16. On February 5, Dr Elizaveta Butakova a specialist in Russian post war avant-garde gives a lecture on Socialist Realism alongside John Barkes. To reserve a place email admin@hlsi.net

Keywords: Russia Camden Town

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

The Soviet artists who came in from the cold

12:45 Bridget Galton
Valentina Savelieva '' The Factory Newspaper Wall '' 1968

Works painted by state sponsored artists under the Communist regime go on display at Highgate Gallery

From medina to mountaintop: experiencing Marrakech in winter

08:00 Zoe Paskett
Atlas mountains. Picture: Zoe Paskett

Marrakech is at its best off season with mild temperatures and fewer crowds but the same great tagine, finds Zoe Paskett, who stayed at the newly refurbished Movenpick Hotel

Chief Rabbi slams Donald Trump’s Muslim ban

06:48 Emily Banks
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis

The Chief Rabbi last night slammed US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel to the US from some Muslim-majority countries.

Camden Council: Donald Trump visa policy creates a ‘second class’ of UK citizen

11:25 Iain Burns
US President Donald Trump Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

Camden Council has condemned US President Donald Trump’s executive order on migration because it creates a “second class” of British citizen.

Hot properties: nab a deal near beautiful Regent’s Park

11:21 Ruby Lott-Lavigna
Hanover Terrace, Regent�s Park, NW1, �35,000 pw, Anscombe & Ringland, 0207586311

From a Regent’s Park gem to a unassuming Mornington Crescent flat, we pick our property favourites

Holocaust survivor from Cricklewood writes a book about her life

11:09 Lorraine King
Rose Lebor with her book (Pic: Jonathan Goldberg)

A Holocaust survivor from Cricklewood has written a book about her life before and after she lived in a concentration camp in honour of her granddaughter.

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Yesterday, 18:59 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Read our Rewind opinion column as our man at the match Layth Yousif shares his observations on Arsenal’s rout of Southampton

Saracens know the value of Anglo-Welsh Cup as young stars show their potential

Yesterday, 17:30 Aaron Tillyer
Max Malins in training with Saracens. Pic: Matthew Impey/Wired Photos

The Anglo-Welsh Cup is a competition where clubs’ rising stars are born and should therefore be hailed as one of the most significant in the domestic rugby calendar.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Deborah Lipstadt: ‘We made David Irving look ridiculous’

Andrew Scott as Anthony Julius, Rachel Weisz as Deborah Lipstadt and Tom Wilkinson as Richard Rampton QC in Denial. Picture: Laurie Sparham / Bleecker Street

Abigail Thaw comes face to face with the ghost of her actor father

stars in TV show Endeavour

Loving, film: ‘Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga are the whole film’

Loving starring Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton. Picture: Ben Rothstein/Focus Features

Taiwanese pianist Tzu-Yin Huang to make London debut in West Hampstead

Tzu-Yin Huang. Picture: Richard Grebby

Dame Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Danny Boyle speak to Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now