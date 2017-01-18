The secret artist who wants her paintings to speak for themselves

The Secret Artist's impression of Friends Meeting House Archant

The Kentish Towner, who wishes to remain anonymous so people focus on the subjects of her work rather than on the artist, paints pictures of listed buildings around NW5

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Even if you’ve never heard of the Secret Artist, you may have seen some of her paintings.

The Kentish Towner, who wishes to remain anonymous so people focus on the subjects of her work rather than on the artist, paints pictures of listed buildings around NW5.

“Two years ago, after I was made redundant at the magazine where I’d worked for 30 years, my husband suggested that I paint listed buildings,” she says.

“I’ve always loved painting as a hobby, especially architecture, churches, Victorian and Georgian buildings.”

She paints with traditional watercolours and draws freehand using an app called Paper 53 on her Ipad.

Although she prefers painting buildings, she also designs Christmas cards and postcards and mugs.

“What was differenta about 2016? I got better,” she jokes. “I gave a percentage of the money from selling Christmas cards at a Flapjacks exhibition to charity including Home-Start Camden that supports families.”

Her customers range from individuals to shops, libraries and pubs. It takes her 2-6 hours to finish a print, which she sells from £30. She also accepts commissions to paint privates houses and gardens for £350 upwards. She has now expanded to other areas including Shelley’s house in Soho and the Friends Meeting House in Hampstead. “I paint any building or street I like the look of, especially if it is changing hands or under threat from developers,” she explains.

She is currently commissioned to paint Arsenal fans’ watering hole The Gunners in Highbury and with 1,800 Twitter followers she doesn’t intend to stop there. Her next project is at Kentish Town City Farm, in Cressfield Close, where she hopes to paint some of the animals.

secretartistnw5.com