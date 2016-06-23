Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

‘Site specific work is a way of helping the public to engage more with art’

17:04 15 December 2016

Adam Barker-Mill's 'The Glowb'. Picture: Alice Lubbock

Adam Barker-Mill's 'The Glowb'. Picture: Alice Lubbock

Archant

The crypt of a Little Venice church is hosting an immersive art exhibition reflecting on ritual, spirituality and death.

The crypt of a Little Venice church is hosting an immersive art exhibition reflecting on ritual, spirituality and death.

Artists have contributed light and sound installations, performance pieces, sculpture and painting for Revive! At St Mary Magdalene’s in Rowington Place.

The show was put together by curators Sasha Galitzine and Olga Mackenzie who were behind previous site specific exhibitions this summer including Closer To The Veg, a takeover of Highgate allotments and Pompe, a Dionysian waterborne procession along Regent’s Canal.

Revive! hopes to raise awareness of the St Mary Magdalene Development Project, a joint initiative between the Paddington Development Trust and church to restore the Neo-Gothic Grade I listed church into a heritage, community, culture and arts hub.

“It’s an amazing space,” says Sasha. “The community in the area is becoming more diverse and having a Christian place of worship with no facilities for the community isn’t really working. Part of the renovation is to build a community centre next door to include all sorts of faiths.”

Galitzine Mackenzie work with local communities, staging accessible and inclusive exhibitions often in hidden or unconventional spaces.

Pompe was a reaction against the commercialisation of the annual Frieze Art Fair in Regent’s Park.

“When we asked the local community no-one really knew what Frieze was. It was a protest to include everyone who wanted to join in rather than an exclusive art event. We borrowed a boat and designed live performances around the canal ending at St Mary Magdalene.

“Site specific work is a way of helping the public to engage more with art. It’s not an exclusive white cube space but something they might encounter by chance.”

Revive! Includes Carolyn Barker-Mill’s experiments in stained glass which replace the crypt’s missing window panels, and Finnish artist Hans Rosenstrom’s sound recording which is triggered by the listener’s body when they sit on a chair; “the audio only exists when you are listening”. All female dance group STASIS will wander in character through the space before staging a highly choreographed piece to “grungy rave music” wearing ceramic boxing gloves.

“We work with artists who are good at responding to spaces,” says Sasha who adds that Lucinder May uses notes of Gregorian chants painted around the chapel as inspiration for a sound piece of her singing, Col Self looks at ritual in the age of technology, with a participatory ritual based around carving a name into a metal plate, and Jonathan McCree evokes the space as a pre burial site of transcendence for the soul, placing his paintings on the floor under a layer of perspex “suggesting a ghostly presence, forcing you to walk on paintings and transfigure your body.”

She and Olga researched the history of the Church, the ecclesiastical masterpiece of architect George Edmund Street who also designed the Courts of Justice in the Strand.

It was commissioned as part of the Anglo Catholic revival by Father Richard Temple West on a mission of social improvement in a slum area which was later cleared after the war.

This history informs Niklas Gustafson’s use of archival and current footage to project the future of the space: “reflecting how the church has to renovate and serve the community in a new way.” And Adam Barker-Mill’s site-specific light works emphasise the niches and gilded altar.

“They are reflective of the over decorated space, the pomp and ceremony that was used to engage this incredibly poor community of slums and prostitution– hence the dedication to St Mary Magdalene - where Father West brought all these wealthy nobles to the crummiest area of London in their smart carriages.”

Revive! runs until December 18. open daily, 3-7pm.

Keywords: London

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Happy ghosts, black cabs and chickens: the Tufnell Park home with a story to tell

36 minutes ago India Block
Niko's son Mandel plans to transport his flock to Italy in the back of an iconic London black cab

Former filmmaker Niko von Glasow is selling his home - chickens not included - to fund his philanthropic exploits. We take the tour - and meet its resident flock

Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer at Camden Town Brewery

15:50 Sam Corbishley
Camden Town Brewery Pic

Camden Town Brewery is saying goodbye and good riddance to the end of 2016 by offering customers a drink on the house between 28th- 31st December.

Golders Green: Drunk man ‘exposes himself’ in boys’ school before running towards traffic

15:45 Iain Burns
Police were at the scene in Golders Green earlier today Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

A “very intoxicated” man exposed himself in a boys’ schools, jumped off a roof and ran towards oncoming traffic in Golders Green earlier today, a witness has claimed.

Former ‘hero’ fund manager from Hampstead jailed over insider trading

10:36 Sam Corbishley
Mark Lyttleton ran BlackRock's £2 billion UK Absolute Alpha fund and traded shares in two oil and gas firms.

Mark Lyttleton, 45, of Belsize Avenue, will spend Christmas behind bars after abusing his position at the world’s biggest finance firm.

Medics treating man who ‘jumped from second floor’ in Golders Green

13:10 Iain Burns
Medics are on the scene Picture: PA

A man who fell from a height in Golders Green is being treated by London’s Air Ambulance.

Peter Hitchens on living in Hampstead and having his bike stolen by a ‘geezer in a tweed jacket’

13:00 Iain Burns
Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens on BBC's Question Time Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

He came to the area for the “glorious Heath”, to live in a part of London that wasn’t “seedy” and because he’s always liked hills.

From olive to oil: helping with the harvest in Tuscany

08:00 Coriander Stuttard
Picture: Coriander Stuttard

CORIANDER STUTTARD travelled to Tuscany this autumn to help out with the olive harvest at Agriturismo Donata Origo

Exclusive: Outcry over Haringey Labour plans to privatise £2bn of council estates and land

07:00 Emma Youle
Protestors gather outside Haringey Civic Centre to raise their concerns about the privatisation of social housing. Pictured (front, holding plate) is Paul Burnham of Haringey Defend Council Housing

Haringey Labour is a facing a ferocious backlash from its own backbenches over plans to privatise £2billion of land and council houses in the largest sell-off of its kind ever undertaken by a UK council.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day

Hamlet, Trafalgar Studios, review: ‘An intense, revelatory performance’

Mark Arends as Hamlet. Picture: Robert Workman

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

Victoria Wood’s brother on revealing her teenage years in biography

Victoria Wood. Picture: Ian West

RADA actor and Highgate boy Charlie lands lead role, three weeks after graduating

Charlie Archer in The Illusion
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now