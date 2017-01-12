Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

‘Making art is about escaping into self made worlds and inviting people in’

17:00 12 January 2017

Artist Feline Minne. Picture: Nadira Amrani

Artist Feline Minne. Picture: Nadira Amrani

Nadira Amrani

Belgian-born painter Feline Menne says her work is driven by the desire to “create an alternative personal universe.”

Feline Minne compares being an artist to playing God.

The Belgian-born painter says her work is driven by the desire to “create an alternative personal universe.”

“For me art is about leaving reality and creating a different world. Making art is very much an escape into self made worlds where I invite people to come in. It’s important they are able to hear their own thoughts when they look at my work. I don’t try to preach, just create an image they can look at and think.”

Minne’s drive to reinvent reality included changing her name from Eveline Gevaert to the “more aesthetic, more international, easy to Google” alternative.

It followed a difficult upbringing during which her father spent time in prison and model mother travelled the world.

“I had a traumatic childhood,” says the 29-year-old.

“I was extremely tall and raised by my grandparents who were hippies. I was vegetarian living in a small town in rural Flanders and I was badly bullied at school.”

Like many introverted children she sought solace in her imagination.

“As a child I was always drawing and always knew I was good at it. Adults always praise children so when a child hears an adult say they’re good they don’t really believe it, but when the other children say ‘yes you are good at drawing’ and even the bullies said can you make a drawing for me?” It gave me the sense that it was ok that I was weird, there was something good about me and I deserved a place in the world.”

Minne, who lives in Hampstead and teaches at the Montessori School in Lyndhurst Gardens, changed her name after becoming estranged from my father.

“I chose Feline because it was the name of Bambi’s girlfriend and Minne because it means memory in Norwegian and love in old Dutch”

At the age of 14 she decided to become an artist and studied animation and film making before taking an MA in painting at the Royal College of Art.

“I locked myself in my bedroom drawing. My mum thought I was depressed but I was happy creating imaginary things. It’s my passion and obsession. When I went to art school I felt I belonged there.”

With it’s artistic history she also feels “more at home in Hampstead than anywhere else”

“It’s so inspiring I feel I belong and very lucky to live here. At the Montessori School I teach poetry and writing there’s so much creativity the children are so fascinating. It’s the kind of school I wish I had gone to.”

Her debut solo show My San Francisco is inspired by the American city she fell in love with; 1950s animation film backgrounds; and the precarious nature of generation rent.

“I have dreamed of moving to San Francisco and these dreamlike paintings of interiors express faith and hope that one day I will be able to own my own little safe house. I didn’t have a safe home so it’s a longing for me but it’s also part of my generation that we are very insecure because of house prices and fear we will never have a safe home.”

My San Franciso is at 5th Base Gallery in Heneage Street Spitalfields January 14-15.

Keywords: Belgium Hampstead

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

‘Making art is about escaping into self made worlds and inviting people in’

3 minutes ago Bridget Galton
Artist Feline Minne. Picture: Nadira Amrani

Belgian-born painter Feline Menne says her work is driven by the desire to “create an alternative personal universe.”

Spurs boss: We must show we have learned from our last meeting with West Brom

14:12 Ben Pearce
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Saturday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion gives Tottenham an opportunity to show they have learned from the dip that followed their home win over Manchester City earlier in the season.

Tamsin Waley-Cohen reflects on her international career

08:00 Michael White
Tamsin Waley Cohen. Picture: Patrick Allen

The talented violinist is touring Europe with the folk-music inspired Reflection that was specially written for her by eminent composer Oliver Knussen

Evening commuters warned of heavy snow in Hampstead, Highgate and Camden

12:30 Iain Burns
The streets of Hampstead could look like this tonight

Commuters are being warned about potential disruption as sleet, snow, wind and rain have been forecast for rush hour tonight.

Camden Town area guide: market shops, restaurants and things to do

12:00
Camden Lock

Your guide to all the things to do in Camden Town, including the best restaurants, shops, pubs, live music venues and Camden Lock Market. PLUS our guide to property in the area

Top 3 properties to rent or buy in Camden Town

09:30
Albert Street, Camden, NW1, �10,357 pcm (�2,290), Goldschmidt and Howland, 020 7043 4433

Want to rent or buy in the area? Here are the three best properties currently on the market

Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth fears new rules will cause uproar in a crucial match

09:00
Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth. Picture: PA

Saracens’ Richard Wigglesworth fears it is only a matter of time before an accidental sending-off defines a crucial game following the tougher sanctions introduced by World Rugby surrounding high tackles.

Hampstead coach hails captain Andy McEwen’s central role in club’s transformation

08:00 Ben Pearce
Hampstead captain Andy McEwen. Picture: Paolo Minoli

Hampstead head coach Peter Breen says the courage, leadership and loyalty of captain Andy McEwen has been a central part of Hampstead’s turnaround in the last two and half years.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

29-year-old’s journey from pro tennis player to art gallery owner

Artsist and gallery owner Hannah Ivory Baker at Highgate Contemporary Art Gallery. Picture: Polly Hancock

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

George Michael

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

Tamsin Waley-Cohen reflects on her international career

Tamsin Waley Cohen. Picture: Patrick Allen

The Kite Runner comes to the stage with audiences ‘shaky and in floods of tears’

The Kite Runner. Picture: Robert Day
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now