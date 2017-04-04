Icons of Pop Art and public art on show at Catto Gallery and Sylvester Fine Art

Two exhibitions in NW3 showcase work by sculptors Eduardo Paolozzi and Philip Jackson

He’s best known for his iconic sculpture of Isaac Newton on the British Library’s piazza, or the remarkable mosaics in Tottenham Court Road Station, but Scottish artist Eduardo Paolozzi was also a pioneer of Pop Art.

Sylvester Fine Art in Belsize Park hosts a range of work by the late artist who has been called one of the most innovative and irreverent of the 20th Century.

Running from April 15 until May 14, at the gallery in Belsize Lane, the exhibition features work from his print suites Bunk, Cloud Atomic Laboratory and General Dynamic FUN as well as original designs for the tube station mosaics, which art critic Richard Cork called a tour de force of modern art.

Considered the grandfather of Pop Art, work such as Improved Beans reflect this phase in his productive life. Paolozzi studed at St Martin’s and the Slade where he graduated in 1947.In a 1960 interview, he spoke of how he was interested, above all, in the golden ability of the artist to achieve a metamorphosis of quite ordinary things into something wonderful and extraordinary…the sublime of everyday life.

Meanwhile one of Britain’s foremost living sculptors holds a private show at Hampstead’s Catto Gallery this month.

Philip Jackson’s public work includes the statue of Gandhi in Parliament Square and Bomber Command in Green Park.

Limited edition maquettes of both works are on sale at the gallery as well as larger outdoor pieces and works inspired by the masked balls of post-Renaissance Venice. At its unveiling, David Cameron called the Gandhi statue: “a magnificent tribute to one of the most towering figures in the history of world politics.”

Gallery director Iain Barrett, said: “Without doubt, Philip is the first name on the list when a major new public work is commissioned. He is hugely in-demand. So it’s a real honour to give people the chance to see his gallery pieces up close.”

Philip Jackson runs at Catto Gallery 100 Heath Street until April 17.

