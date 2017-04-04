Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Icons of Pop Art and public art on show at Catto Gallery and Sylvester Fine Art

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 April 2017

Eduardo Paolozzi - Improved Beans

Eduardo Paolozzi - Improved Beans

Archant

Two exhibitions in NW3 showcase work by sculptors Eduardo Paolozzi and Philip Jackson

Television by Eduardo PaolozziTelevision by Eduardo Paolozzi

He’s best known for his iconic sculpture of Isaac Newton on the British Library’s piazza, or the remarkable mosaics in Tottenham Court Road Station, but Scottish artist Eduardo Paolozzi was also a pioneer of Pop Art.

Sylvester Fine Art in Belsize Park hosts a range of work by the late artist who has been called one of the most innovative and irreverent of the 20th Century.

Running from April 15 until May 14, at the gallery in Belsize Lane, the exhibition features work from his print suites Bunk, Cloud Atomic Laboratory and General Dynamic FUN as well as original designs for the tube station mosaics, which art critic Richard Cork called a tour de force of modern art.

Considered the grandfather of Pop Art, work such as Improved Beans reflect this phase in his productive life. Paolozzi studed at St Martin’s and the Slade where he graduated in 1947.In a 1960 interview, he spoke of how he was interested, above all, in the golden ability of the artist to achieve a metamorphosis of quite ordinary things into something wonderful and extraordinary…the sublime of everyday life.

Meanwhile one of Britain’s foremost living sculptors holds a private show at Hampstead’s Catto Gallery this month.

Philip Jackson’s public work includes the statue of Gandhi in Parliament Square and Bomber Command in Green Park.

Limited edition maquettes of both works are on sale at the gallery as well as larger outdoor pieces and works inspired by the masked balls of post-Renaissance Venice. At its unveiling, David Cameron called the Gandhi statue: “a magnificent tribute to one of the most towering figures in the history of world politics.”

Gallery director Iain Barrett, said: “Without doubt, Philip is the first name on the list when a major new public work is commissioned. He is hugely in-demand. So it’s a real honour to give people the chance to see his gallery pieces up close.”

Philip Jackson runs at Catto Gallery 100 Heath Street until April 17.

For James by Eduardo PaolozziFor James by Eduardo Paolozzi

cattogallery.co.uk

sylvesterfineart.co.uk

Keywords: David Cameron United Kingdom Venice

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Wallaby lock Will Skelton to re-join Saracens

15 minutes ago Neil Metcalfe

Australian international Will Skelton will re-join Saracens on a permanent deal after impressing at Allianz Park earlier in the season.

Skolars beaten by late try

27 minutes ago Andrew Jackson

League One Cup quarter-final: Oxford 24 London Skolars 20

Fight continues against Camden’s ‘unfair and divisive’ fortnightly waste collections

12:18 Anna Behrmann

Two petitions are calling for Camden to halt the fortnightly collections, amid concerns of fly tipping which will encourage foxes, vermin and ‘aggressive seagulls’

The Wipers Times, Arts Theatre, review: ‘Light and hearty but little power’

12:00 Andrew Geehan

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s extraordinary true story of how a satirical magazine was produced in the trenches of WW1

Consistency the key for Hendon if they are to emulate Old Streetonians next season

11:43 Neil Metcalfe

Hendon Rugby Club already know what it will take if they are to be the ones celebrating promotion next season – consistency.

Creativity is order of day at St Saviour’s Primary School

33 minutes ago James Scott

Creativity was the order of the day at St Saviour’s Primary School as students let their imaginations run wild.

Icons of Pop Art and public art on show at Catto Gallery and Sylvester Fine Art

08:00 Bridget Galton

Two exhibitions in NW3 showcase work by sculptors Eduardo Paolozzi and Philip Jackson

You Are Looking at Something That Never Occurred

08:00 Zoe Paskett

ZOE PASKETT visits a striking photography exhibition at the Zabludowicz Collection that pushes the boundaries of fact and fiction

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

Tony Parsons: ‘I still feel the best is yet to come’

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Icons of Pop Art and public art on show at Catto Gallery and Sylvester Fine Art

‘Circus helped me realise that academic abilities aren’t the be all and end all of success’

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now