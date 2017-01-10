Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

29-year-old’s journey from pro tennis player to art gallery owner

14:15 10 January 2017

Artsist and gallery owner Hannah Ivory Baker at Highgate Contemporary Art Gallery. Picture: Polly Hancock

Artsist and gallery owner Hannah Ivory Baker at Highgate Contemporary Art Gallery. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

BRIDGET GALTON talks to Hannah Ivory Baker who is taking a new approach since taking over Highgate’s art gallery aged just 29

By her own admission, there can be few 29-year-olds running art galleries, but Hannah Ivory Baker’s route to the job was far from conventional.

Just over a decade ago, she was on course to be a professional tennis player, with a gruelling training regime which left little time for her passion for art.

But while working as a coach at Georgians Club in Crouch End, the self-taught artist started to exhibit her oils of landscapes and seascapes in various UK galleries.

“I’d always loved drawing and painting but from the age of nine to 18 I was playing for 25-30 hours a week,” says Ivory Baker.

“But as you get older, unless you are in the top few in the world it’s so expensive it’s impossible to financially sustain without supplementing your income. In the end you have to make a decision about whether you can afford to continue.”

Ivory Baker says “it was the next obvious choice of career to be an artist” and started to get serious about painting when she moved to Crouch End 12 years ago.

She had built up 8,000 Twitter followers when Laurie MacLaren the owner of Highgate Contemporary Art in Highgate High Street got in touch.

“I had exhibited there before but out of the blue I was offered the opportunity to take over the gallery. Laurie had been there for 15 years, I don’t know why she chose me but I shadowed her to get up to speed with how everything works.

“I took over in April and it was a complete baptism of fire. I needed twice the amount of time to learn everything.”

Now Ivory Baker receives scores of requests from artists seeking representation. But as someone who came to the artworld by a roundabout route, she empathises with emerging talent.

“It’s very hard, unless you come from the RA or the Slade it can be difficult to get a look in. But whether they trained at a prestigious academy or have just picked up a brush I have to like their work. You have to grow a thick skin to put your work out there in the first place so if they are not quite there, but I think it’s really got something, I offer constructive feedback because I know they are going to produce something that’s really good.”

Set across two floors of an 18th Century Georgian property, the gallery has operated under various names since the 1950s and is well supported by local art lovers says Ivory Baker.

“The people of Highgate have been really nice. The gallery has a lot of local support with people who buy in each show. I very much try to keep a local feel and make sure there is work by north London artists.

“The next exhibition is by Alexander Debenham, a young traditional golden age painter from Dartmouth Park who trained in Florence and paints still lifes and landscapes. His work is very beautiful.

She adds: “For me the draw is to work with art that I really like - some of these artists are people I have looked up to for years.”

Highgate Contemporary Art is at 26 Highgate High Street Highgateart.com. The current exhibition of winter sculpture and ceramics Noel Noel runs until January 15 then Alexander Debenham runs Janaury 18 until February 4.

Keywords: Twitter United Kingdom London

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Stories

Updated: REVEALED: The Camden streets to receive fortnightly rubbish collections

15:43 Emily Banks and Iain Burns
Hampstead Picture: Camden Council

The thousands of Camden homes that will have their rubbish bins emptied just once every two weeks from April have been revealed this afternoon.

29-year-old’s journey from pro tennis player to art gallery owner

14:15 Bridget Galton
Artsist and gallery owner Hannah Ivory Baker at Highgate Contemporary Art Gallery. Picture: Polly Hancock

BRIDGET GALTON talks to Hannah Ivory Baker who is taking a new approach since taking over Highgate’s art gallery aged just 29

La La Land, review: ‘Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling make this film special’

10:37 Michael Joyce
La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Dale Robinette

Stone and Gosling steal the show with strong screen presence in a film that’s too much fun to win an Oscar

Wayne: Change in mentality has been a key factor in Spurs Ladies’ astonishing form

12:44 Khalid Karimullah
Spurs Ladies goalkeeper Toni-Anne Wayne (right) in action against Gillingham on Sunday. Picture: wusphotography.com

Goalkeeper Toni-Anne Wayne feels a shift in mentality has been an important factor in Spurs Ladies’ astonishing form this season.

Man wanted after ‘spitting on and punching two passengers’ in Euston station

09:42 Iain Burns
The suspect police wish to speak with Picture: BTP

A man alleged to have spat on and punched two passengers at Euston station before fleeing is being sought by police.

Ben Davies is happy to continue competing with Danny Rose at Tottenham

Yesterday, 22:30 Ben Pearce
Ben Davies (right) scored his first goal for Tottenham in Sunday's FA Cup tie against Aston Villa. Picture: PA

Left-back Ben Davies says he is happy to continue competing with Danny Rose at Tottenham, having marked his return to the starting line-up with his first goal for the club in Sunday’s FA Cup triumph.

Zadie Smith delves into her time at Hampstead School

Yesterday, 15:56 James Scott
Zadie Smith. Credit: Dominique Nabokov

In our latest questions and answers instalment the author of White Teeth, Zadie Smith, looks back at attending Hampstead School between 1986 and 1993.

Haringey Borough boss: We can stay unbeaten for the rest of the season if we regain some consistency

Yesterday, 15:39 Michael McCubbin
Haringey Borough goalscorer Ralston Gabriel (right) gets a shot off against Brentwood Town. Picture: Tony Gay

Manager Tom Loizou believes Haringey Borough can stay unbeaten for the rest of the season – but he says his side need to find some consistency if they are to fulfil their potential and secure a play-off spot in Ryman League Division One North.

Most read Hampstead & Highgate etcetera

George Michael voices hopes after illness ‘nearly killed’ him

George Michael

Out of work actresses hope home-made web series will produce big break

Amani Zardoe and Hatty Jones. Picture: Max Lacombe

Ray Singer and Peter Sarstedt still on a high note with ‘Restless Heart’

Pop music producer Ray Singer

La La Land, review: ‘Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling make this film special’

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Dale Robinette

Livia’s Kitchen: Entrepreneur who made Deliciously Ella’s wedding cake on her ‘raw’ sweet treats

Olivia Wollenberg
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now