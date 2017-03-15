Search

Advanced search

Carousel, Marylebone, review: ‘I challenge you to find a richer turnip-based dish’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 March 2017 | UPDATED: 12:05 15 March 2017

Food at Carousel

Food at Carousel

Archant

Prudence Ivey takes a turn around the menu at a Marylebone eaterie whose name is inspired by its revolving roster of visiting chefs

Comment

Carousel, just off Baker Street, takes its name from the revolving series of short residencies and offers Londoners the chance to taste cooking from world-renowned chefs without having to travel to them.

The influence of these global visitors can also be discerned in Ollie Templeton’s daily lunch menu; a feast of ingredients creatively prepared over eight or so small plates with motifs from Stockholm, Japan or Washington DC borrowed and built upon.

So a dish of orzo and Oloroso sherry was served with smoky Datterini tomatoes, an idea picked up from Michelin-starred Stockholm chef, Niklas Ekstedt whose appetite for smoking unlikely ingredients seemingly knows no bounds.

This international outlook is combined with an emphasis on the local and seasonal ingredients, and Templeton has a seriously exciting way with Britain’s winter vegetable provision – I challenge you to find a richer turnip-based dish than Carousel’s concoction with yoghurt and chilli butter.

Also seeking to prove that February is, in fact, a bountiful month was the beef rib, celeriac and clementine – a crisp, bitter winter salad accompanying deeply flavoured slices of cured beef. Radicchio, endive and leeks all also made an appearance on the menu.

So, too, did tomatoes, not only smoked but also simply sliced atop a mound of smoked sheep’s milk ricotta and black garlic – wherever they managed to find such juicy tomatoes in the depths of a London winter is a triumph, as was the crispy lamb belly. The fat brown cubes of tender meat with a dollop of anchovy mayonnaise were a stonking savoury nibble and excellent value at £3.50.

The long wooden tables and benches, used for convivial feasting at the evening events, lend themselves well to the more laid back lunch service in the light, vaguely industrial space. The menu fills the gap between sandwich chains and Marylebone’s more upmarket restaurants: with few dishes costing more than £9 it offers itself equally well as a business lunch venue and a slightly special shopping pit stop. And if you can’t get a spot at one of their evening events, you can sample a few of the grand ideas over lunch.

Carousel, 71 Blandford Street, W1U 8AB. Carousel-london.com. Small plates from £3.50

Keywords: United Kingdom Japan London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Entertainment Stories

Actor Callie Cooke: ‘I had to distance myself or I’d get emotionally drained’

17:45 Bridget Galton

As she prepares to play a cocksure teen, BRIDGET GALTON talks to an actor whose career was launched in a tough role at Hampstead Theatre

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Harold Pinter, review: ‘Imelda Staunton brings stamina and remarkable range’

08:00 Marianka Swain

Edward Albee’s 1962 marital warfare masterpiece has been magnificently revived by James Macdonald, exchanging blousy melodrama for taut, psychologically plausible theatre

Project Polunin at Sadler’s Wells review: Electric return for bad boy of ballet Sergei Polunin

Yesterday, 17:28 Emma Youle

Atomic anticipation greeted the return of bad boy of ballet and dance virtuoso Sergei Polunin to the Sadler’s Wells stage last night.

Highgate novelist pens first book on being ‘deeply affected’ by 7/7 attacks

Yesterday, 17:00 Jennie Ensor

Debut novelist Jennie Ensor writes on the trials of getting her 7/7 inspired psychological thriller finally published

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Amy Winehouse remembered through street art in Camden’s Jewish Museum

Sex With Strangers, Hampstead Theatre, review: ‘Theo James is a lost boy looking for love’

Paul Nicholas: ‘Sometimes you look in the mirror and think: ‘you’re a bit over the hill’’

Tootoomoo, restaurant review: ‘A great take away comfort eat’

Part theatre part gig performs ballads of smugglers at Cecil Sharp House

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now