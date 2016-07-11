Logo

Zadie Smith delves into her time at Hampstead School

15:56 09 January 2017

Zadie Smith. Credit: Dominique Nabokov

Zadie Smith. Credit: Dominique Nabokov

In our latest questions and answers instalment the author of White Teeth, Zadie Smith, looks back at attending Hampstead School between 1986 and 1993.

What were your first impressions of Hampstead School? How much of a daunting experience was it in your first year?

The size of it was overwhelming. And like most new arrivals I couldn’t get over the idea that we had to move from class to class, look at a timetable, organise ourselves. I remember thinking these were the coolest collection of kids I’d ever seen. There were so many tribes – Goths, ravers, hip hop heads, punks and preppies – everything. Then Sikhs, kids in yarmulkes, kids with bindis, kids with death metal slogans drawn in biro on to their bags. There was no uniform so every day was this explosion of fashion. I think my first year was mostly occupied with stressing about what I was going to wear.

What was the school’s ethos at the time?

I don’t think students concern themselves with ethos much, but my sense was that everyone in the school had the sense that as a school we were kind of interesting. We had in our community the kind of kids that you found in a dozen entirely different schools but we had them all in one place. We had the son of the Oxford professor and the daughter of the bus driver. We had kids straight off the boat and families who’d been in Cricklewood for generations. I always had the feeling that the kids from other local schools saw us as somewhat cool and whatever else we lacked we enjoyed this feeling.

What are your fondest memories of your time at the school? Do you get any pangs of nostalgia upon returning?

I am deeply nostalgic about all of it. Even walking through the playground can make me cry. It was in many ways the most thrilling period of my life.

What aspects of your schooling would you say were in stark contrast to the modern world of education in the UK? How much pressure was there on you with regards to exams?

There was a great deal of pressure – I wanted to do well. But the teaching on the way to that exam didn’t feel like ticking boxes. And as I remember it the English A-level at that time was almost entirely essay based, which you did in a controlled exam setting, and it was not different from what I ended up doing in my finals in college. It was along the same principles. It was very frightening to try and sum up all that you had learnt in those A-level classes in a few hours under great pressure. I understand now the format is very different and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I was good at those kind of situations but many brilliant kids in my class simply could not marshal their thoughts in that form in that moment. But I still remember their contributions to those discussions on Antony and Cleopatra, and they were as insightful as any one else’s. The difficulty is in finding a form that draws out and measures the real abilities of people. But whether it’s coursework or exams what I dislike is the ideas of having very precise notes that each student has to strike so that almost no free thought is involved. I felt a lot of freedom during my A-levels and it was good practice for what came after.

What was it like to go to school in Camden?

I never thought of it as Camden. To me it was Cricklewood. I did go for a brief time with a few other Hampstead School kids to Camden School for Girls. We had convinced our school to let us go and study classics there. I lasted about four weeks. I couldn’t believe the classrooms there. Everybody was so quiet listening to a teacher talk. I just have never done it that way, and it was a bad fit. I couldn’t get used to the absence of people shouting out ‘Yeah miss but why do I have to care?’ I realise now that what made Hampstead School teachers so great was how good they were at answering that question.

Looking back on it, what would you say the style of teaching was like?

Let’s say it varied widely. I had teachers as good as any in the country, and then I had the guy who came in and did an Adolf Hitler impression before bursting into tears. But we wanted him to cry – we considered it a kind of sport to try and make these teachers have some kind of a mental break down. So the best ones did not have any truck with that, they gained your respect and you listened to them. It’s a strange thing to say but I remember many teachers at Hampstead as being very funny – like actually witty. And that went a long way. I was especially lucky in a forward thinking and yet traditional English department. Those teachers were not ‘teaching to the test’, They had us discussing Antony and Cleopatra as if it were something vital and important in our own lives. They were great enthusiasts.

Which subjects did you most enjoy and which topics or books particularly piqued your interest as a teenager? Was there anything which impacted on the career path you took upon leaving school?

I liked English and history and theatre studies. I liked the sciences, languages, and maths too but I was dreadful at them. My English teachers set me on this path, especially a man called Graham Walker, who had been to Cambridge and was also one of the first people to mention university to me as an option.

Keywords: Hampstead School Camden School for Girls United Kingdom Cambridge Oxford

Latest Hampstead & Highgate education news

Zadie Smith delves into her time at Hampstead School

In our latest questions and answers instalment the author of White Teeth, Zadie Smith, looks back at attending Hampstead School between 1986 and 1993.

Highgate Primary School fitness programme backed by GB Olympic athlete Bianca Williams

A pioneering weekly fitness programme at a Highgate school involving staff, students and parents has been given the seal of approval by a Great British Olympic athlete.

Hampstead and Highgate youngsters take to stage for school nativities

Parents and schools have been hard at work preparing for this year’s round of nativity plays.

Camden, Barnet and Haringey ahead of national average in SAT results

Camden, Barnet and Haringey primary schools have beat the national average for SAT results.

Haverstock School welcomes 250 homeless guests over Christmas period

Staff and students welcoming 250 homeless guests into the school over the Christmas period believe it is their duty to reach out to isolated people in the community.

Plenty of festive fun to be had at Winter Wonderland and beyond

There’s plenty of Christmas fun to be had across London’s parks and museums as Bridget Galton wraps up warm and discovers for herself.

Weston Park School: Headteacher of popular primary absent for six months

Parents have been left in the dark as to why the headteacher of a primary school has not been at work for the past six months.

Former London Metropolitan University lecturer looking to inspire next generation of architects

A former London Metropolitan University lecturer is looking to inspire the next generation of architects with a series of early years workshops in Islington.

Hasti Razaghi’s guide to starting life at London Metropolitan University

Starting university is something new, big and exciting, whether you are moving to a new city or another country.

Lady of Muswell Catholic Primary School students discuss Britain’s treatment of refugees

Welcome, hope and tolerance have been the three key messages for students learning about refugees.

Future bright for Archer Academy and Woodhouse College as schools announce partnership

A pair of Barnet schools believe the future is bright after announcing a “strategic partnership” on Monday.

BBC presenter Fiona Bruce guest of honour at South Hampstead School’s 140th anniversary

BBC presenter Fiona Bruce was the guest of honour at South Hampstead High School’s 140th anniversary celebratory dinner.

Fortismere School and Highgate Primary School lead way with Mandarin lessons

A Muswell Hill school is one of the first in the country to be selected by the government to try and fast track students towards being fluent in Mandarin Chinese by 2020.

University College School Hampstead student sets sights on Olympic Games sailing place

A teenage sailing star has the Olympic Games in his sights after being selected for the Royal Yachting Association UK 420 youth squad.

Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation founder: Channing School pupils launch food drive for Highgate Charity

Pupils at Channing School are working together to fulfil Alexandra Wylie’s dream of eradicating social exclusion and inequality by launching a food drive for local people who go hungry at Christmas.

Hampstead students follow in footsteps of Anna Pavlova with ballet lessons

Pupils at St Anthony’s School for Girls are following in former resident and prima ballerina Anna Pavlova’s footsteps with ballet lessons.

Hampstead schoolgirls hold yoga day for Indian village

They are raising money for children in rural India with a day of yoga, meditation and well-being.

Residents fight Belsize Park school’s plans for expansion

A group of angry Swiss Cottage residents have launched a campaign group to oppose plans by a private school to build new classrooms

Parents slapped with school fines and ‘wrongly’ told by Camden Council they cannot appeal

Camden parents were forced to pay a total of £20,000 in school fines in the last year, new figures have revealed.

School memories: BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan (Parliament Hill, Hampstead)

We spoke to BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan about her memories of Parliament Hill, Hampstead.

Headteacher of Hampstead private school says sport should engage the majority rather than burnish the few

The headteacher of a private school believes that sport in school should be used to engage the majority rather than burnish the few amidst reports that not enough young people are doing enough exercise each week.

Bishop Douglass joins Academy chain

The headteacher of Bishop Douglass Catholic School in Barnet has said he is “delighted,” by the progress being made in converting the school into an academy.

Working Men’s College urging people to sign up

The Working Men’s College (WMC) is urging people to sign up or miss out as the start of the academic year approaches.

Pupil at top Camden school refuses to open GCSEs because ‘obsession with grades is damaging’

Teenagers around the country anxiously tore open their GCSE results last week – but one Camden schoolgirl is refusing to even glance at hers because she believes society’s obsession with grades is damaging.

Portland Place commends successful students

Portland Place school students returned to school this morning to collect their GCSE results, with most being more than satisfied with what they found.

Year 6 pupil among those celebrating GCSEs at Greig City Academy

Greig City Academy today praised its students for some impressive grades in their GCSE results - including a year 6 student who got an A* in maths!

Quintin Kynaston improves GCSE results again

Students and staf at Quintin Kynaston school had reason to be happy today as they once again improved on the previous years’ GCSE performance.

Successful GCSE results day for Highgate School

Students and staff at Highgate school were reflecting on a very impressive set of GCSE results today, with 88.2 percent of exams receiving a grade of A* or A.

Highgate Wood School delighted with record-breaking GCSE results

The Headteacher has congratulated pupils as the school achieves best results in four years, bucking the national trend

Double success for Channing twins

Two sets of twins were among the standout performers at Channing school on GCSE results day, as the school recorded some excellent grades.

Paddington Academy student scores best ever GCSE results

Paddington Academy was celebrating a good set of GCSE results today, including their best ever set of results for a single student.

Fortismere School celebrates excellent results as disadvantaged children catch up

The Headteacher is pleased the gap between the grades of children eligible for school meals and wealthier pupils has “significantly” reduced

Improved results for Hampstead School for third successive year

The Hampstead School has once again seen its GCSE results improve today, with nearly a quarter of all grades receiving an A* or A grade.

Top marks for Henrietta Barnett

Henrietta Barnett school has produced another incredible set of GCSE results today, with its best set to date.

Hornsey School for Girls with jump in GCSE results

Girls at Hornsey School for Girls were today collecting some stellar GCSE results.

William Ellis headteacher praises ‘exemplary’ students after GCSE results released

The headteacher of William Ellis school, Sam White, was full of praise for his students today after a promising set of GCSE results.

South Hampstead celebrates A* successes

A senior staff member at South Hampstead High School praised the “grit” of students after 64 percent of exams were given a grade of A*.

Top marks for UCS’s second best set of GCSE results

University College School was today celebrating the second best set of GCSE results in its history, with a remarkable 88.6 percent of exams achieving either an A* or A grade.

Thousand of teens go back to school for GCSE results

Teenagers across the country face one of the most nerve-racking days of their young lives today with the publication of GCSE results.

Camden council leader praises “inspirational” A-level students

Camden council leader Sarah Hayward was full of praise for A-level students across the borough following the publication of their results last week.

Greig City celebrates improved A-level results

Greig City Academy was today reflecting on A-level results which will see its students take up places at some of the top universities in the country.

LaSWAP Sixth Form Consortium comes together to celebrate results

LaSWAP sixth form consortium, the longest-standing sixth form consortium in London, was yesterday celebrating an impressive set of A-level across its network of school.

Channing celebrates improved grades

Channing School had cause for celebration today as it bucked the national trend by increasing its percentage of A* to B grades, from 85% to 91%.

Hornsey School for Girls thrilled by A-level results

Hornsey School for Girls was celebrating a great set of A-levels today, with 100% of students achieving A* to C in English.

Top marks for Francis Holland, Regents Park

Students at Francis Holland school, Regents Park were celebrating some excellent A-level results today.

E-Edition
Most Read

Zadie Smith delves into her time at Hampstead School

Camden’s primary schools league table: Results reveal primaries among best in country

Why are teachers striking tomorrow and how will it affect schools?

Weston Park School: Headteacher of popular primary absent for six months

Another bad Ofsted report for Camden’s Acland Burghley School